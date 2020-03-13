Public flocks to support cafe after horrific daytime rampage

THE community has rallied behind Palmerston cafe Mosko's Market in response to Wednesday's terrifying attack on the Goyder Square coffee shop.

Mosko's Market manager Daniela Ochoa was still visibly shaken from the horrifying attack and said police needed to do more.

"Crime is not under control … it makes me feel really upset," she said.

Palmerston mum Jacqui Jones-Dooley and her daughter Taylee Hack ... Ms Jones-Dooley said it was important to support local business, Mosko’s Market. Picture: Glenn Campbell

"I'm frustrated, I come from (Colombia) where crime is visible so I'm not scared, but it's upsetting that nothing happens. The police were absolutely too slow, it took about half an hour to 40 minutes to come."

A cafe patron and witness, who didn't want to be named, said members of the public were forced to take refuge inside the Palmerston library next door during the attack.

Cafe owner Daniella Ochoa pictured outside her Mosko's Market Cafe after it was trashed by youths. Picture: Glenn Campbell





"It was quite scary, these young girls had absolutely no care toward anyone or anything," she said.

MORE TOP NEWS

Red Centre signs milestone space deal with European company

Drivers asked to clear wrecked, ugly and abandoned cars

Coronavirus scare for Top End doctors' surgery

"There were mums with young babies stuck in the library because these girls were throwing rocks and trolleys at the windows, picking up shards of glass and throwing them at people.

"The police have been called every business day since Thursday last week to events such as this - drunken fights, vandalism, a lady trying to stab another lady with a pair of scissors."

The damage at Mosko's Market after a day time rampage allegedly led by four youths. Picture: Facebook

Ms Ochoa choked back tears as the community flocked to the cafe to show their support.

"It is nice for people to be here, it's nice to be supported, I'm just still upset," she said.

Residents, paramedics, policemen and defence services all gave their support.

"I came up to say hello and show my support … it's sad, it's disgusting behaviour," customer Jacqui Jones-Dooley said.

"I think it's absolutely disgusting and so sad that our local businesses are getting all this damage done and for what reason? Our police system isn't that good, we have a police station right around the corner and where were they? Where are people to help, where's the justice system?"

Commander Matt Hollamby defended police who attended the incident on Mix 104.9 yesterday morning.

"I would have liked somebody to be there at the time to prevent it from happening but it didn't happen that way and yeah, 17 minutes was distressing and uncomfortable and unacceptable for the people that were there, but we got there quickly and acted decisively," he said.

"We can't be everywhere at the same time, 17 minutes might seem like a long time and it probably was … but we got there as quickly as we could."