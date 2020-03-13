Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pamerston Crime Rampage
Pamerston Crime Rampage
Crime

Public flocks to support cafe after horrific daytime rampage

by WILL ZWAR, will.zwar@news.com.au
13th Mar 2020 8:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE community has rallied behind Palmerston cafe Mosko's Market in response to Wednesday's terrifying attack on the Goyder Square coffee shop.

Mosko's Market manager Daniela Ochoa was still visibly shaken from the horrifying attack and said police needed to do more.

"Crime is not under control … it makes me feel really upset," she said.

 

Palmerston mum Jacqui Jones-Dooley and her daughter Taylee Hack ... Ms Jones-Dooley said it was important to support local business, Mosko’s Market. Picture: Glenn Campbell
Palmerston mum Jacqui Jones-Dooley and her daughter Taylee Hack ... Ms Jones-Dooley said it was important to support local business, Mosko’s Market. Picture: Glenn Campbell

 

"I'm frustrated, I come from (Colombia) where crime is visible so I'm not scared, but it's upsetting that nothing happens. The police were absolutely too slow, it took about half an hour to 40 minutes to come."

A cafe patron and witness, who didn't want to be named, said members of the public were forced to take refuge inside the Palmerston library next door during the attack.

 

Cafe owner Daniella Ochoa pictured outside her Mosko's Market Cafe after it was trashed by youths. Picture: Glenn Campbell
Cafe owner Daniella Ochoa pictured outside her Mosko's Market Cafe after it was trashed by youths. Picture: Glenn Campbell


 

"It was quite scary, these young girls had absolutely no care toward anyone or anything," she said.

 

MORE TOP NEWS

Red Centre signs milestone space deal with European company

Drivers asked to clear wrecked, ugly and abandoned cars

Coronavirus scare for Top End doctors' surgery

"There were mums with young babies stuck in the library because these girls were throwing rocks and trolleys at the windows, picking up shards of glass and throwing them at people.

"The police have been called every business day since Thursday last week to events such as this - drunken fights, vandalism, a lady trying to stab another lady with a pair of scissors."

 

The damage at Mosko's Market after a day time rampage allegedly led by four youths. Picture: Facebook
The damage at Mosko's Market after a day time rampage allegedly led by four youths. Picture: Facebook

 

Ms Ochoa choked back tears as the community flocked to the cafe to show their support.

"It is nice for people to be here, it's nice to be supported, I'm just still upset," she said.

Residents, paramedics, policemen and defence services all gave their support.

"I came up to say hello and show my support … it's sad, it's disgusting behaviour," customer Jacqui Jones-Dooley said.

"I think it's absolutely disgusting and so sad that our local businesses are getting all this damage done and for what reason? Our police system isn't that good, we have a police station right around the corner and where were they? Where are people to help, where's the justice system?"

Commander Matt Hollamby defended police who attended the incident on Mix 104.9 yesterday morning.

"I would have liked somebody to be there at the time to prevent it from happening but it didn't happen that way and yeah, 17 minutes was distressing and uncomfortable and unacceptable for the people that were there, but we got there quickly and acted decisively," he said.

"We can't be everywhere at the same time, 17 minutes might seem like a long time and it probably was … but we got there as quickly as we could."

More Stories

Show More
crime northern territory palmerston

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New technology driving cattle sales

        premium_icon New technology driving cattle sales

        News There was hardly a spare seat around the ring at Grafton Saleyards. But the full house told only half the story.

        Aged care workers devastated by lack of coronavirus support

        premium_icon Aged care workers devastated by lack of coronavirus support

        News Virus 'demonstrated that aged care is a chronically underfunded'

        BEHIND THE DESK: Is now the time for ODI cricket?

        premium_icon BEHIND THE DESK: Is now the time for ODI cricket?

        Sport With the NRL season now underway, is it too late in the year for the cricket series...

        SILVER STREAK: Christiansen among medals at NSW titles

        premium_icon SILVER STREAK: Christiansen among medals at NSW titles

        Athletics Grafton Athletics Club member has sights on first international competition after...