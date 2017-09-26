Public forum to address health care

THE NSW Parliament Public Accounts Committee will visit Lismore on Tuesday, October 24 as part of its inquiry into the management of health care delivery in NSW.

"The committee is examining the effectiveness and adequacy of existing processes for monitoring and reporting on the delivery of health care services for the people of New South Wales," committee chair, Mr Bruce Notley-Smith MP said.

"This inquiry presents a timely opportunity to examine whether health practitioners and administrators have sufficient information to deliver high quality services and whether patients and their carers are also provided with reliable information to make informed choices about accessing the health system."

In order to consult people who have had recent first-hand contact with the health system and to learn from their experience, the committee will conduct a public forum to enable those who have made submissions and other interested members of the public to participate and engage in free and open discussion.

"On behalf of the committee, I invite anyone who would like to make a contribution to the inquiry to come to the public forum at Lismore Workers Club at 2pm on October 24," Mr Notley-Smith said.

"This forum will provide an opportunity for participants to make practical and constructive recommendations for the committee to consider as part of its work and in writing its report."

The visit to Lismore will be followed by two days of formal public hearings at Parliament House in Sydney on October 30-31, where evidence will be taken from a range of agencies and peak organisations representing the health sector.