Dodgy public housing tenants forced to pay up

Family and Community Services Minister Pru Goward announced an extra $59 million for frontline services over four years. Picture: Hollie Adams

CENTRELINK payments will be raided by the government in a bid to stop public housing being trashed.

It is one of two tough new measures being placed on dodgy public housing tenants to stop them rorting the system and wrecking homes.

Tenants who damage property - such as punching holes in walls, smashing doors or living in filth - will now be forced to pay up to $1400 in a rental bond or face eviction.

They can agree to have the funds taken from their Centrelink payments or pay in cash.

NSW Social Housing Minister Pru Goward said the bond will be slapped on people if the property damage bill is more than $500.

"Public housing tenants who do the wrong thing should be held accountable in the same way as tenants are in the private market," she said.

"It can cost up to tens of thousands of dollars to fix up a house after it has been damaged and deserted by a tenant."

"When a tenant damages their property, the Government has to spend money that could have otherwise been used elsewhere in the social housing system."

The Daily Telegraph can also reveal tenants will now be immediately evicted from public housing if they're convicted of tenancy fraud.

"The majority of public housing tenants do the right thing and have the right to a fairer system free from wreckers and rorters giving good tenants a bad name and taking up properties they do not deserve," Ms Goward said.

Until now, the evictions were delayed - sometimes by more than 12 months - as they must be dragged through the New South Wales Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

Rebecca Khodragha was found to have ripped the government off to the tune of $141, 647.12 in tenancy fraud but stayed in a Punchbowl unit for 14 months after her conviction.

Rebecca Khodragha posed as a “battling single mother” for 18 years to live in a public housing commission unit and earn welfare despite her husband earning $1 million a year.

At least $3.5 million is lost in rent as result of tenancy fraud each year.

"Tenant fraud costs taxpayers millions of dollars per year and tenants convicted of rental fraud should not be allowed to remain in public housing," Ms Goward said.

"Sadly, tenants committing fraud and remaining in public housing are preventing a vulnerable person in need from receiving housing assistance."

"We want to send a strong message to tenants convicted of fraud that their days in public housing are over."

There are about 50,000 people on the public housing waitlist in NSW.