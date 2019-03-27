Public meeting over one of worst road networks

Roads meeting

A community meeting will be held today at the Halfway Creek Community Hall to speak about issues with the road network in the area.

Guest speakers include John Edwards, who will give historical background and environmental impacts, Dave Drewett speaking on road construction and Clarence Valley Council GM Ashley Lindsay.

Mr Lindsay will be available to answer questions and discuss solutions with residents.

The meeting begins at 5pm.

To RSVP or for more details contact Susan or PJ Fenwick on 0451 096 073 or John Hagger on 6644 0207.