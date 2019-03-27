Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Florda Red Road
Florda Red Road Tim Jarrett
Council News

Public meeting over one of worst road networks

Adam Hourigan
by
27th Mar 2019 1:00 AM

Roads meeting

A community meeting will be held today at the Halfway Creek Community Hall to speak about issues with the road network in the area.

Guest speakers include John Edwards, who will give historical background and environmental impacts, Dave Drewett speaking on road construction and Clarence Valley Council GM Ashley Lindsay.

Mr Lindsay will be available to answer questions and discuss solutions with residents.

The meeting begins at 5pm.

To RSVP or for more details contact Susan or PJ Fenwick on 0451 096 073 or John Hagger on 6644 0207.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    'Monster of willpower': Grafton terrorist's journey

    premium_icon 'Monster of willpower': Grafton terrorist's journey

    Crime In the Four Corners episode 'Under the radar' aired on ABC TV, the 28-year-old terrorist was described as awkward during his time growing up in Grafton.

    • 27th Mar 2019 1:00 AM
    VIDEO: South Grafton house destroyed by fire

    premium_icon VIDEO: South Grafton house destroyed by fire

    News Elderly man homeless after early morning fire

    Happy Paws Haven animal welfare hearing begins

    premium_icon Happy Paws Haven animal welfare hearing begins

    Crime Sally Ann Rogers faces Grafton Local Court over RSPCA charges

    • 27th Mar 2019 1:00 AM
    Valley BMX riders rally to help an injured teammate

    Valley BMX riders rally to help an injured teammate

    Cycling & MTB Clarence Valley BMX club hosting fundraising race night