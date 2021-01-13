Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ashley Lindsey, Kevin Hogan and Jason Kingsley along the Grafton river-front.
Ashley Lindsey, Kevin Hogan and Jason Kingsley along the Grafton river-front.
News

Public opinion sought on latest riverfront project

Jenna Thompson
13th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Clarence Valley Council will hold a public hearing later this month to discuss the future of Grafton’s waterfront.

The public hearing follows the current exhibition of a plan of management proposal which seeks to assign the category of ‘Park’ over riverbank land purchased by council as part of the Grafton Waterfront Precinct development and to re-categorise the land containing the Grafton Water Brigade building within Memorial Park from ‘Park’ to ‘General Community Use’.

According to the proposal documents, the aim of the plan is to enhance the city’s amenity and streetscape, promote passive recreation use of the reserve and provide for current and future needs of key user groups including the RSL and Rowing Club.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC

The public hearing will be held at the Grafton Regional Library, 126-144 Pound Street, Grafton from 5.30pm on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 where residents and ratepayers are invited to voice their opinions or concerns about the matter.

Due to COVID restrictions there is a limit on the number of people who are permitted to attend. Consequently, people proposing to attend the hearing will be required to register. To ensure equitable representation from all user groups, council requests that user groups nominate a maximum of three representatives to attend.

Please contact Jasmine Oakes (plans of management officer) at Jasmine.Oakes@clarence.nsw.gov.au to register.

clarence development clarence river clarence valley council grafton grafton riverside precinct grafton waterfront public hearing
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No point having blueberry royal commission: Singh

        Premium Content No point having blueberry royal commission: Singh

        Politics ‘Most of the issues fall under the federal sphere unfortunately.’

        Countdown on for region’s first Kmart

        Premium Content Countdown on for region’s first Kmart

        News The former Target Country site in Yamba is currently undergoing its transformation...

        RFS ‘very concerned about spate of structure fires’

        Premium Content RFS ‘very concerned about spate of structure fires’

        News A SENIOR firefighter said the high number of building fires since Christmas was a...

        Coffs/Clarence cops call out bad drivers

        Premium Content Coffs/Clarence cops call out bad drivers

        Crime At the end of their most recent road safety campaign, Coffs/Clarence Police...