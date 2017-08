TWO people have been spoken to after reports of child approaches in South Grafton last week.

According to police, it was reported to officers on Monday that an 11-year-old and a 14-year-old had been approached by persons in a vehicle on Friday.

Soon after the report was made, two adults were spoken to and it was established that they were intoxicated at the time of the alleged incidents. Police are confident they present no danger to the public.