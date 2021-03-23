Public urged to hold off random goods donations

Heavy rain continues to batter the NSW mid north coast causing major flooding. Locals in boats coordinated by Rampage Marine and Fabrication in Wauchope deliver emergency supplies to isolated farmers. Nathan Edwards

As donation drives are set up to help those devastated by flooding across the region, the public are being warned to temper their urge to donate a car-full of clothes.

History has shown while communities are generous after a natural disaster, the desire to help can often be a hindrance to the recovery effort, with unwanted goods becoming a burden to devastated townships.

Torrents of random items can result in charities and communities losing time and money having to sort through, and dispose of, unwanted goods.

A partnership between the charity Givit and the NSW Government is trying to remedy that with a unique online platform which facilitates donations when and where actually needed.

The program enables those on the ground to direct goods and services to towns and has been used to good effect in Corindi, where Givit partnered with Coffs Harbour City Council and local charities to help after devastating storms.

Residents of the small community of Corindi on the NSW mid north coast, clean up and try to salvage belongings after a wall of water tore through their houses following a dump of more than 300mm of rain. Pic Nathan Edwards

The recovery effort following the incredible storm event is still very much in its infancy and those keen to help can still do so.

“When we witness devastation, it is human nature to do anything we can to help,” Emergency Services Minister David Elliot said.

“One of the key things we ask is that people don’t take unrequested items into storm and flood-impacted areas.

“We need to ensure local charities and recovery organisations aren’t inundated with donations they don’t need.”

Givit's NSW Manager Scott Barrett says the organisation is trying to get critical support to where it is needed most. Donations to people affected by the Corindi storm or recent flooding can go to their website at givit.org.au. Photo: Caet Young

Givit’s NSW manager Scott Barrett said their online warehouse enables people to log items they have and are willing to donate while also listing items and vouchers that are needed.

Meanwhile, St Vincent de Paul have started flood appeal and NSW CEO, Jack de Groot said they needed help to assist those in crisis as they had done for nearly 140 years.

“All donations will go towards assisting people and communities directly impacted by the floods,” he said.

To donate or learn more about GIVIT’s Severe Storms and Flooding Appeal visit their website and to donate to the St Vincent de Paul flood appeal visit their donations page.

