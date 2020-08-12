Publican’s excuse for no COVID Safe plan

A pub owner in hot water for not having a COVID Safe plan told police he had been intending to complete one but hit a hurdle at the first stage.

A pub owner in hot water for not having a COVID Safe plan told police he had been intending to complete one but hit a hurdle at the first stage.

A publican in New South Wales will face court later this year after he allegedly failed to complete a COVID-19 Safety plan for his business, telling police he had intended to "but his printer wasn't working".

NSW Police say the licensee at the pub in Casino, in the state's Northern Rivers region, had previously been warned and handed a $5000 fine.

PUB CHECKED TWICE IN FIVE DAYS

The man was spoken to before midday last Friday when local police were conducting a compliance check at the venue on the Bruxner Highway.

"They spoke to the licensee, a 65-year-old man, who informed them he did not have a COVID-19 Safety Plan, as he was going to complete one the day before but his printer wasn't working," police said in a statement on Wednesday.

The man was told how to abide by current health restrictions and issued with a $5000 Penalty Infringement Notice for failure to comply with a noticed direction.

Pubs in NSW are required to download a COVID-19 Safety plan, including for each food and drink area, register as a COVID Safe business and display relevant posters to "make your customers feel confident".

A COVID Safe poster on display in Sydney. Picture: James Gourley

Group bookings are capped at 10, alcohol can only be consumed by seated customers and there is a maximum of 300 people in any venue at once or one customer per 4sq m - whichever is the lesser, according to the gatherings and movement public health order, amended on July 16.

All pub customers are also required to provide their contact details.

"Penalties apply for venues that are found to breach the public health order rules," the state government says.

Police went back to the pub in Casino about 10.45am on Tuesday to check the correct processes were in place.

But when they arrived, the 65-year-old licensee "was still unable to produce a COVID-19 Safety Plan".

He was issued a Court Attendance Notice for not complying with a noticed direction on Wednesday morning and is due to face Casino Local Court on October 8.

FINE AFTER 21ST BIRTHDAY PARTY

Separately, the licensee of a hotel on the NSW mid north coast was yesterday fined $1000 over a number of alleged COVID-19 public health order breaches.

Patrolling police identified "a number of potential breaches" at the Manning St venue on Saturday including a 21st birthday party that had originally been booked for 10 people.

"However, numerous others in attendance," police said on Wednesday.

"Further, social distancing was not being adhered to, in particular in the pub's gaming area."

RELATED: Virus scare for Sydney Westfield, Ikea

The birthday party proved costly for the Tuncurry licensee. Picture: iStock

Investigations continue into the planned party however the licensee has since been issued the fine for failing to comply with a noticed direction.

Three other people were fined $1000 at the NSW-Victoria border on Thursday including a 23-year-old man "attempting to enter NSW for the third time without a valid permit", a 65-year-old man who continued through the Buronga border checkpoint "despite being denied entry due to not having a valid permit" and a 58-year-old man who entered the state without a valid permit.

He was directed to leave and escorted back to the Victorian border, police said.

There were 18 new cases of COVID-19 announced in NSW on Wednesday including two locally acquired with no known source.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in NSW since July 1 Live Data Source: Health Protection NSW

Originally published as Publican's excuse for no COVID Safe plan