The Maidenwell Hotel is about to have new managers
News

Publicans ready to hand over the keys

Matt Collins
by
24th Aug 2018 4:00 PM

MAIDENWELL Hotel patrons will have their beers poured by new publicans next week once its current managers hand over the keys.

Debbie Wallis and her husband, Alan have been the proud managers at Maidenwell Hotel for close to two years.

While Mrs Wallis didn't know too much about the incoming managers, she said they had owned pubs before.

The Wallis' who originally took over the running of the pub from current South Burnett Regional Councillor, Gavin 'Spud' Jones and his wife Wendy, said it was time for a change.

"We are looking forward to retiring," Mrs Wallis said.

"Maybe we'll travel, we have family in Sydney and Mexico so you never know."

Mrs Wallis said the pub always attracted lots of interest from tourists.

"It's a lovely little country pub and people seem to want a taste of that," she said.

"It's a great lifestyle."

The Wallis' hoped that the new licensees would continue with supporting the community through their various fundraising events.

"We are proud of the financial support we've been able to provide to the Maidenwell community including over $10,000 to the Tanduringie State School this year," Mrs Wallis said.

Mrs Wallis said she would miss the locals and their ripping stories.

"Its a real step back in time coming to the hotel, there is always one of the old locals telling some good country yarns," she said.

Mrs Wallis wished the new managers all the very best and she only had one thing to say to all the past patrons and tourists.

"Thanks for the memories," she said.

South Burnett

