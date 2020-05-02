Pubs and gyms told to prepare to reopen

Pubs and gyms have been given some good news as the Federal Government urges businesses to start prepping for a long-awaited green light.

With no definitive answer as to when restrictions will be further lifted, the federal government has urged pubs, gyms and retailers to prepare for reopening.

The good news comes as Employment Minister Michaelia Cash called on businesses and retailers to create 'COVID-safe workplaces,' so they're able to safely welcome customers when they're give the 'green light'.

"Each workplace needs to look at its individual circumstances in what will be the new normal environment we live in," Minister Cash said on Sunrise.

"The virus will still be with us, but if we can control the spread then we can restart the economy."

She also specified different businesses, like cafes, restaurants, gyms and offices, will need to tailor their workplace plan based on their "individual circumstances".

"You need to ensure that when you're are given the green light and we are restarting Australia, you are ready to go so we can all have confidence in our workplaces regardless of where we work."

Nevertheless, this will surely comes as good news for many businesses which were forced to close due to COVID-19. While many restaurants, cafes and eateries adapted their service to takeaway-only offerings, pubs, gyms, cinemas and clubs have been shuttered since March 23.

As of today, several states and territories have begun easing restrictions due to Australia successfully 'flattening' or 'squashing' the curve.

In NSW, groups of two adults - and their accompanying children - will be able to visit other households as long as social-distancing is followed. Queenslanders will be able to leave their homes within a 50 kilometre radius, with picnics, trips to national parks and non-essential shopping also now allowed. Western Australia has also extended their two-person limit to 10 people for small indoor and outdoor gatherings, however dining in is still banned.

The Northern Territory, however, is leading Australia's social comeback, with the territory reporting no new cases for three weeks. Pubs and restaurants have been given the green light to restart trade from May 15 onwards, while golf, tennis, fishing or swimming with other people will be allowed from Friday. Outdoor weddings and funerals with an unlimited amount of guests have also been given the go-ahead.

To date, there have been a total of 6754 cases of coronavirus in Australia, with those infections resulting in 92 deaths.

