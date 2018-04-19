'PULL IT DOWN': Infamous house to be demolished

READY FOR DEMOLITION: 13 Ager St, Yamba may be demolished to make way for two new dwellings.

READY FOR DEMOLITION: 13 Ager St, Yamba may be demolished to make way for two new dwellings. Ebony Stansfield

"YOU don't need to go to Yamba to know this property should be pulled down, just go to any old s--- box that should be eliminated off the face of the earth."

Councillor Andrew Baker had some choice words to describe the property at 13 Ager St, Yamba which was before the Clarence Valley Council meeting on Tuesday as part of a development application that would see the house pulled down and two new dwellings built.

While some councillors felt a deferral to next month's council meeting so they could inspect the site, others who knew of the house didn't feel it was necessary.

Cr Debrah Novak said she had already looked at the property and it was "pretty much ready for demolition".

Cr Karen Toms said she couldn't think of a good reason to defer it for another month.

"I live in Yamba and I know this house well, it is a dump, it needs to be demolished as soon as possible," she said.

"The police know this address very well, it's used by undesirables and drug users and the people who live around that area can't wait for this house to be demolished."

Some concern was raised over the size of the proposed development as the lot was not compliant with the minimum lot size for an R2 Low Density Zone property.

Cr Jason Kingsley proposed in a foreshadowed motion that they postpone approval for a site inspection based on the lot size issue.

Cr Ellem said while he knows the house needs to be demolished, they need to consider the integrity of their Development Control Plan if they continue to make approve dwellings outside its guidelines.

The motion to demolish the house gained the majority vote.