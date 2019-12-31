PULLING THE PIN: Golfers turned away on Westlawn’s final day

The closed gates at Westlawn Golf Club on the final morning of the courses existence.

The closed gates at Westlawn Golf Club on the final morning of the courses existence.

GOLF :Westlawn Golf Club members were met with disappointment this morning when they arrived at the club to find the flags and cups gone and the gates locked for good.

With the club unable to strike up a long term deal with the Grafton District Services Club and the Clarence River Jockey Club, members and golfers arrived looking for a sentimental round to see out the year.

The gates at the Westlawn Golf Course were closed on the morning of December 31. The final day of the lease. Photo: Peter Chessell

But the GDSC had beaten them to it, pulling out the flags and cups yesterday evening.

Westlawn member Peter Chessell was one of many shocked to find the gates locked on his arrival.

“I got there at around 8am and there were over 10 guys waiting to go in. It was meant to be our last day of play,” Chessell said.

“I’ve been away so I couldn’t play at the final competition day on Sunday.

“Some of the guys needed to get their clubs from the clubhouse and the CRJC said let us in there at 9am but we clearly weren’t going to get a game.

The closed gates at Westlawn Golf Club on the final morning of the courses existence.

“It could be any business, it could be the shop down in town. It doesn’t matter who it is but they have their last day, they don’t close that morning.”

Fellow member Robert Strevens said he saw around 20 or 30 people looking for a game over the course of the morning.

Robert Strevens at the gates at the Westlawn Golf Course that were closed on the morning of December 31. The final day of the lease. Photo: Peter Chessell

GDSC CEO. Nathan Whiteside, said that while the decision was not easy, it was one he felt he had to make.

“We’ve had 40 good years there. We were quite clear when the lease was set to end and with the public holiday tomorrow we decided to get in and do it on Monday evening,” Whiteside said.

“There are a number of reasons why we had to do it this way but we made the decision and we had to stick to it.

“This has been on the cards for six months but now it’s done. It’s been good to see the Grafton District Golf Club offer those at Westlawn a deal to keep on playing.”

Whiteside said there was never going to be a good time to shut the gates but he wanted to do it as “cleanly as possible.”

“They had ample opportunity to play a round in the last six months but now it’s closed,” he said.

“They would have wanted a hit in today, they would have wanted a hit next week It was always going to be difficult with the public holiday tomorrow.

“I considered a later closure but I didn’t want it to get to the point where we had to force people off the property at the end of the day. That’s not the way I wanted it to happen after a great day among club members on Sunday”

Westlawn members will feel hard done by but Whiteside believes the GDSC “have been honest throughout the whole process.”

“I believe everything we’ve done has been as honest and helpful as possible. We even offered them the machinery,” he said.

Whiteside was remorseful in shutting the gates but he hopes with a new agreement across a number of courses in the Clarence, that the community can move forward once again.

Now it’s closed, I think the best thing we can do is put it all behind us,” he said.