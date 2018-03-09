PUNCH ABOVE: Glenugie brothers chase national glory

Grafton boxers Logan and Mason Slis have been crowned NSW State champions and will fight at the Australian titles in Perth in two weeks.

BOXING: There is no doubt Glenugie boxing brothers Logan and Mason Slis know how to punch above their weight.

They have been doing it all their lives.

Last weekend their ability to fight beyond their means came to the fore, as both brothers were crowned NSW Boxing Association State champions after punching their way through the competition.

After their efforts at the State titles the brothers have both been selected to represent NSW at the Australian titles in Perth later this month.

For Mason, 13, he was crowned in a walkover with fighters younger than 14 unable to fight in the state of NSW, while Logan was forced to slog it out in the 60kg youth final at the State titles.

The 15-year-old Logan went toe-to-toe with his opponent in a thrilling final, clinching the victory on a split decision.

The title win was his third in a row, but it did not mean Logan was any less nervous this time around.

"It was pretty awesome taking the State title, I had to really fight for it this time,” he said.

"I always get nervous right before I step in the ring, I just don't want to lose.

"No matter how hard you work in training, it is always different when you step into the ring.”

There aren't many 15-year-old teenagers who would work as hard as Logan either. The two brothers wake up each morning at 5am, to get a quick training session in before they head off to school.

They then come home and train each afternoon at their home in Glenugie.

"We just do it, it is just a part of being a good boxer,” Mason said.

"I really like training, it is a lot of workload, but it is really fun,” Logan added.

The brothers also travel one day each week to visit their trainer Ross Willis at Woodburn, and have begun sparring up at Lismore once a fortnight.

Willis, a former Australian Olympic coach, has been training the pair for the past three months, and they are already seeing an improvement.

"He just gets us to focus on our footwork and the technique we use,” Mason said. "We watch a bit of video to see what we did wrong or right, and fix the wrong things.”

Despite their years in the ring, neither brother has come away with a serious injury, and according to their dad Terry, it's a case of never being hit.

"They're just good at following the simple rule of boxing, hit and don't get hit.”

The brothers will travel to Sydney for training this weekend before the National titles in Perth on March 21-24.