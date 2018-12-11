PUNCHING ABOVE: Maclean takes fight to top rowing schools

GOLDEN GIRLS: The team of Clara Samms and Stephanie Hutton took out the gold medal for Maclean High School in the Championship Schoolgirl Double Scull at the Head of the Clarence River Rowing Regatta at Grafton on Saturday.

ROWING: They might not have a premier rowing program and their equipment pales in comparison to the gear of their counterparts, but that has not stopped a tenacious group of Maclean High students from taking on the best.

And on several occasions during the Head of the Clarence Rower Regatta they came out the better, including in the Championship Schoolgirl double sculls where the Maclean High team of Clara Samms and Stephanie Hutton took all before them to finish with the gold medal.

The team of Molly Dobbin and Ruby Chamberlain also took out a bronze medal for the school in the Championship Schoolgirl under-15 double scull. Dobbin and Grace Johnson each medalled in the under-15 single sculls.

It was a mammoth effort from the school rowers, who took on private schools and greater public schools from across the Australian east coast, and it was a performance powered on by their teammates on the shoreline, according to school rowing coordinator Candice Jagoe.

"That was one thing that impressed me about these students,” Jagoe said. "No matter who it was in the water, if they were in Maclean colours then the rest of the students would run down to the bank to cheer them on,.

"For a lot of these kids it is still only their first season in the sport. They have never competed at this level and they were quite nervous looking around at some of the bigger schools.

"But they held in with them and they should be proud of that effort.”

In the blue ribbon event, the Championship Schoolboys Eight, it was Nudgee College who took home gold.

It was a strong performance by the team, which only earlier in the year travelled to London to compete in the prestigious Henley Royal Regatta.

The team also featured Tom Enders, the son of former Grafton rower Jason Enders, who utilised his knowledge of the Clarence River to full advantage.

The Championship Schoolboy Eights also provided one of the lasting memories of the event, with the premier double scull team of Logan Ullrich and Miller Rowe taking on the field.

The pair, which were part of a bronze medal winning effort for Australia at the World Junior Rowing Championships earlier this year, put on a show for the crowd and actually finished fourth home among the teams.

City of Grafton Head of the River Regatta committee secretary Marg McKenzie said it was amazing to see a premier team of rowers share their knowledge with school teams.

"That is an effort that I won't soon forget,” she said. "They then turned around and lent a hand to the Kings School with their schoolboys eights team.

"It was a terrific gesture, and to think they were able to pass on national representative coaching and advice to these schoolboys is a great thing.”

Hamilton Boys School made the trip across the ditch from New Zealand for the event and finished high up on the point score, but they were unable to overcome Newcastle Grammar who took out the point score for the first time in the event.