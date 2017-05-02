Punching bag to keep Buccs in top shape

RIGHT HOOK: Yamba Buccaneer coach Adrian Miller and All About You Travel's Dean Valerio test out a new punching bag donated to the club by the new travel business.

IT'S only the beginning of the 2017 rugby season, but the Yamba Buccaneers already have a secret weapon to help them go the distance on the field.

Last week, Dean Valerio, owner of new Yamba business About You Travel, stepped into the ring to donate a punching bag to the sporting team.

Yamba Buccaneers coach Adrian Miller said it would be a great training aid for the team.

"Rugby is a pretty physical game so to have something like this that you can take out some of that aggression and channel that energy will be great,” he said.

"Dean's been a long-time supporter of the rugby club so it's been great that he's been able to do this. We're very thankful and it's great to have the support of local businesses.

"They're what keep a club like ours alive.”

A long-time supporter of the rugby team, Mr Valerio said he was more than happy to contribute in his own way.

"Once About You Travel came to Yamba, I just wanted everybody to know we're part of the community spirit and wanted to give back to the community,” he said.

"Our motto is, 'to us, travel is personal' and you don't get much more personal than this.”