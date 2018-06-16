Punters cheer on local couple

Married at the track Bob Foster and Renee Herbert.

Married at the track Bob Foster and Renee Herbert. Trevor Veale

WITH no late scratchings, good track conditions and perfect weather, punters were backing it to be a great day at Coffs Harbour Racing Club.

Born and bred locals and racing enthusiasts Bob Foster and Renee Herbert became the talk of the track as they became the "daily double", tying the knot before the race meet and having race five named in their honour.

A love of horse racing brought them together so that's why they chose the races as their wedding venue.

"My father's side love punting and going to the races, I would often spend my Saturday afternoons bonding with dad listening to the races at the Coast Hotel," Renee said.

It seems they weren't the only keen punters at the pub.

"Bob would go to the pub to listen to the races as well, and that's where we met."

That was five years ago. Since then the couple started a family and have the Mini Pancake Mobile Van business at the Jetty.

"We've done everything backwards, we had our family first and now decided to get married," Renee said.

"The races are a special place for us. Because we work weekends we often go to midweek races, it's family friendly and a great place to relax."

Family and close friends were trackside, including the couple's daughters, Ruby and Caitlyn, and Bob's children from a previous relationship, Adrian, Jeremy, Alexa, Rhys and Amelia, who were all members of the bridal party.

Bob and Renee are back manning the pancake van today so drop by and say congratulations.