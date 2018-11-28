Punters switch to Labor in betting markets

IF YOU'RE a gambling person, you might prefer a betting market to an opinion poll, and the latest market has turned up some interesting results.

Betting agency Sportsbet opened markets for the Federal Election over the weekend, and initially showed Labor were the favourites in 85 of the 151 seats, but sitting Nationals MP in Page Kevin Hogan was marked as the favourite locally.

Hogan was listed as the $1.80 favourite with Labor candidate Patrick Deegan listed at $2.20

However, the Victorian state election result on Saturday night has changed the agency's mind, with the odds offered now flipped.

"Labor are now $1.80 favourites and have received the most support to date from punters,” Sportsbet spokesman Will Byrne said.

"Fluctuations depend on many factors including polling and weight of punter support and I would expect there to be more between now and polling day.”

Labor candidate Deegan said he wasn't taking anything for granted as the election approached.

"Despite what the bookies might say, I'm under no illusions that I'm the underdog in this contest,” he said.

"The feedback I've been getting from doorknocking and talking to people is that they're fed up with the soap opera.

" There is a definite mood for change, and a desire for a stable government that's focused on the community rather than itself.”

Mr Hogan said that he continued to focus on local issues.

"Jobs, jobs and more jobs is always the number one issue. The major infrastructure projects underway in our community, new highways, bridges, sporting facility upgrades and more, are all helping this,” he said.

"I just focus on doing the best job I can.”

Betting agency Ladbrokes had a federal Labor win at $1.14, but a spokesperson said markets on individual seats would not be offered until closer to the election.

In Page in 2013 the Coalition was on $1.33 and won and in 2016 the Coalition was a $2.60 outsider but won.