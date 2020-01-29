Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man who intended on having a quick gamble at a Mountain Creek tavern ended up drinking for six hours and crashing his car.
A man who intended on having a quick gamble at a Mountain Creek tavern ended up drinking for six hours and crashing his car.
Crime

Punter’s weeknight poke leads to horrific crash

Shayla Bulloch
29th Jan 2020 3:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUICK hit on the pokies turned into an expensive and life-threatening night for a Sunshine Coast man who wrote off his $26,000 car in a drunk crash.

Marty James Doyle told Maroochydore Magistrates Court he did not remember leaving The Creek Tavern on January 8 before his car suddenly became airborne and crashed on a busy road.

Police found Doyle, 46, standing beside the wrecked car in the middle of Mooloolah Rd about 11pm just minutes after he crashed.

Magistrates Maxine Baldwin said the Buderim man was lucky he did not hit a child.

Davis admitted he had no excuse for his behaviour saying he only intended to have a quick gamble at the Mountain Creek tavern.

Six hours later, Doyle crashed and recorded a blood-alcohol content of 0.185- more than three times over the limit.

He had no recollection of the crash or how the car became airborne.

He pleaded guilty at court on Wednesday to driving under the influence of liquor.

Davis said he wrote off his $26,000 car in the crash.

"I'll cop it on the chin … I'm just lucky I didn't hurt anyone," he said.

Ms Baldwin said Davis was lucky the crash was not worse.

He was fined $1050 and disqualified from driving for 11 months.

driving under the influence of liquor mountain creek scd court sunshine coast crime the creek
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Unsung heroes of the RFS: Laynae Okkonen

        premium_icon Unsung heroes of the RFS: Laynae Okkonen

        People and Places Studying for HSC exams is difficult enough, but recently graduated Year 12 student, Laynae juggled study sessions and firefighting

        Million dollar day for Clarence farmers

        premium_icon Million dollar day for Clarence farmers

        News Increased drought funding on the cards for Clarence.

        'Positivity-raising’: Art project to aid fire recovery

        premium_icon 'Positivity-raising’: Art project to aid fire recovery

        News ‘There’s been a lot of focus on fundraising … they’re figuring out the physical but...

        Applications now open for regional seniors travel card

        Applications now open for regional seniors travel card

        News SENIORS across the Clarence Valley can now apply for the NSW Government’s $250...