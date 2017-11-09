Pupil gives the teacher a lesson in bowls

MASTER AND APPRENTICE: Graham Meany congratulates opponent and consistency singles champion Martyn Wood, following the final on Sunday.

MASTER AND APPRENTICE: Graham Meany congratulates opponent and consistency singles champion Martyn Wood, following the final on Sunday. Contributed

BOWLS: It was a case of student defeating the master in the final of the Yamba Bowling Club's 2017 Consistency Singles Championship.

Almost 30 bowlers took part in the annual event and the unique format ensured a pulsating weekend of action at the club that maintained the interest of an appreciative throng of spectators.

It was evident though that as the championship progressed the best of the best were advancing to the subsequent rounds.

The semi-finals on Sunday morning were a celebration of lawn bowls with the elite of Yamba's bowling fraternity on show for all to witness.

Martyn Wood rebuked defending champion Alan Abbott by 157-114, while Graham Meany and Bob Ballantyne staged a battle royale before Graham made the most of a small lapse in concentration to grab the match 155-135.

In an exciting twist of circumstances, Martyn was up against his high school geography teacher from many moons ago in Meany.

In the final and on this occasion it was the pupil who took the upper hand.

In the highly anticipated final, Wood established a 20 shot buffer reasonably early in the contest, placing Graham under pressure not to drop additional shots while endeavouring to force the young upstart into a series of consecutive low scores.

Wood remained resolute and responded to each challenge that Meany mounted by establishing shot or second shot to ensure his advantage. In fact of the 29 ends played eight of them were shared five points each.

Wood eventually took the match 151-139.

Martyn appears to be in great form and all signs are encouraging for when he and his pairs partner, Greg Johnson, travel to Kiama later in the month to contest the state finals of the Champion of Club Champions Pairs championships.

The club wished Martyn and Greg the very best of luck as they represent the Yamba bowling club at this prestigious event.