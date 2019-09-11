Puppets deliver important message to school

PUPPETS were on hand to deliver some important messages about cancer to kids. Supporting the 1000Ks for Kids cyclists on their way from the Gold Coast to Newcastle, Alex Greaves and Stanley Browning visited Clarence Valley Anglican School to perform the Camp Quality Puppet show.

Ms Greaves said the show told the story of a young girl coming back to school for the first time after being off undergoing treatment for leukaemia.

"It follows Kylie's journey of settling back into school, her friends supporting her through that journey and learning about what she has experienced,” she said.

Stanley Browning said the tour was not just about clearing up myths and misconceptions but helping teachers and schools facilitate a conversation around the issue.

"A lot of schools have impacted children but they don't know how to start that conversation to talk about it, so we give them the way in,” he said.