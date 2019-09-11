Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RAISING A TOUGH TOPIC: Camp Quality 1000Ks 4 Kids puppet show at Clarence Valley Anglican School.
RAISING A TOUGH TOPIC: Camp Quality 1000Ks 4 Kids puppet show at Clarence Valley Anglican School. Tim Jarrett
News

Puppets deliver important message to school

TIM JARRETT
by
11th Sep 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PUPPETS were on hand to deliver some important messages about cancer to kids. Supporting the 1000Ks for Kids cyclists on their way from the Gold Coast to Newcastle, Alex Greaves and Stanley Browning visited Clarence Valley Anglican School to perform the Camp Quality Puppet show.

Ms Greaves said the show told the story of a young girl coming back to school for the first time after being off undergoing treatment for leukaemia.

"It follows Kylie's journey of settling back into school, her friends supporting her through that journey and learning about what she has experienced,” she said.

Stanley Browning said the tour was not just about clearing up myths and misconceptions but helping teachers and schools facilitate a conversation around the issue.

"A lot of schools have impacted children but they don't know how to start that conversation to talk about it, so we give them the way in,” he said.

1000ks for kids camp quality clarence valley anglican school cvas
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Fire crews save Angourie from ember shower

    premium_icon Fire crews save Angourie from ember shower

    News THE men and women who put themselves directly in the line of fire are the difference between whole neighbourhoods standing or smouldering.

    STAY OR GO: Angourie, Wooloweyah residents make tough choice

    premium_icon STAY OR GO: Angourie, Wooloweyah residents make tough choice

    News Emergency warning was declared for villages Monday afternoon

    WATCH: Fire fighting aircraft in action over Yamba

    premium_icon WATCH: Fire fighting aircraft in action over Yamba

    News Air support has been vital to fighting the Shark Creek fire

    Fireys gain upper hand in bushfire south of Yamba

    premium_icon Fireys gain upper hand in bushfire south of Yamba

    News Threat level downgraded in favourable conditions for fire crews