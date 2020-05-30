Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Helen Gillard from Bargara Dog Resort is now offering to chaperone dogs at weddings.
Helen Gillard from Bargara Dog Resort is now offering to chaperone dogs at weddings.
News

Puppy love at weddings on the cards

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
30th May 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FURRY friends can now receive a wedding invite as a local dog sitter and walker is offering to chaperone dogs to weddings.

Owner of Bargara Dog Resort Helen Gillard said her daughter was getting married in September and wanted her two dachshunds to be a part of the day but could not find someone to take care of them.

Ms Gillard said she had a light bulb moment and decided to add the new feature to her business.

"I saw there was a need and thought why don't I advertise and just see what interest I get," Ms Gillard said.

"Wedding dog photos are just amazing and it is an opportunity to get their fur babies involved in the day."

While it is not the ideal time to launch a service for weddings and events amid COVID-19, Ms Gillard said it would give her time to spread the word and put together special features.

"This year might not be the big year for it but it gives me time to get bow ties and plaques and things like that I can have that on hand," she said.

"It was just a matter of putting it out there and I have had an overwhelming amount of positive feedback," Ms Gillard said

As part of the service, Ms Gillard said she would exercise, feed and toilet the dogs before the wedding so they were ready to be on their best behaviour for the day.

bargara bundaberg business dogs at weddings dog walkers
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        2020 Jacaranda Festival program revealed

        premium_icon 2020 Jacaranda Festival program revealed

        News REVAMPED schedule includes multiple changes to the annual event with the spotlight taken away from one traditional iconic venue.

        WINGERS: Time to decide Clarence Dream Team speedsters

        premium_icon WINGERS: Time to decide Clarence Dream Team speedsters

        Rugby League VOTE now for the best wingers in The Daily Examiner’s Clarence Rugby League Team of...

        Confusion over COVID rule change for pubs and clubs

        premium_icon Confusion over COVID rule change for pubs and clubs

        News The implementation of rules that could allow pubs to reopen their bars to up to 50...

        Classic farewell for local shopkeeper and car enthusiast

        premium_icon Classic farewell for local shopkeeper and car enthusiast

        News COMMUNITY pays final marks of respect to Townsend shopkeeper