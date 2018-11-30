Menu
HEROIC FIREY: Blake Hyland caring for a tiny, dehydrated pup following catastrophic bushfires.
Puppy's firey hero named online

Mikayla Haupt
by
29th Nov 2018 6:36 PM

A SIMPLE act of kindness amid an inferno has created waves on social media.

As fires raged on a Deepwater and Baffle Creek, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service photo emerged of a firefighter holding a small, dehydrated puppy.

The firefighter is seen kneeling and giving the tired brown pup a drink from his water bottle.

The NewsMail shared the image online and ran it on yesterday's front page, leading to the hero firey being named as Blake Hyland.

Mr Hyland's act shows the humanity on the frontline as men and women battle the blaze.

The NewsMail's post attracted thousands of reactions and engagements, while the QFES Twitter post had more than 400 likes.

Many took to the NewsMail Facebook page to label Mr Hyland a hero.

