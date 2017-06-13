'Pure commitment' earns umpire award nomination

ON THE BALL: Umpire Chris Teare has been nominated for Community Official of the Year at the Sport NSW awards.

A GRAFTON hockey umpire and official's "pure commitment” to his sport earned him a nomination in the Community Official of the Year category of the Sport NSW Awards.

Chris Teare's record of attendance at hockey championships over the past two years must be seen to believed.

His nomination for the award says it all.

"He has somehow managed to attend all 10 National Indoor Championships this year, after a 2016 that included officialdom at the Under-15 Boys and Girls Field National Championships, the Men's Masters Field National Championships - which took place in Adelaide - and six Field State Championships in a variety of roles, including umpire manager and assistant tournament director,” Grafton Hockey Association president Peter Fysh said.

"Oh, yes - and seven Indoor State Championships and five Men's Masters Field State Championships as an umpire coach.

"This is pure commitment and Chris deserves gratitude for the work he does, as do all of our awesome officials.”

Fysh said there was not enough praise to heap on Teare for his dedication to the sport.

"A couple of years ago Chris mentioned to me that he couldn't keep going on the field, but still loved his hockey and wanted to stay involved,” he said.

"He said he wanted to be an umpire and stay involved with hockey that way.”

Fysh said it was impossible to overstate Teare's importance to the development of hockey in Grafton.

"His work with umpires, particularly the young ones, is absolutely vital,” Fysh said.

"His ability to mentor and coach them to keep them involved in the sport is tremendous.

"Considering how much flak officials can cop from players, Chris's ability to mentor and motivate them so they stay on the right track is incredible.”

The winner will be announced on June 29.