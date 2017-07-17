Purple bus to bring brain injury awareness to Grafton

A BIG purple bus would certainly grab your attention, and for Belinda Adams, it's exactly what she wants to raise awareness of brain injuries in a five-week tour throughout Australia.

And Belinda will be stopping in Grafton on Wednesday eager to spread the word in the Clarence Valley.

As part of her journey, Belinda will be stopping at hospitals, schools, local community groups, and venues to raise awareness for brain injury.

Belinda's journey with brain injury began when her son, Dylan, sustained a traumatic brain injury. Since then she has become an active advocate for Dylan and broader brain injury awareness.

In 2012, there were an estimated 730,000 Australians living with a brain injury (ABS, 2012).

Starting in Brisbane on July 15, Belinda's tour will travel through Queensland, New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory, Victoria, South Australia, and the Northern Territory. The tour will finish at an arrival event in Brisbane during Brain Injury Awareness Week on August 22.