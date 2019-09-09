Purple Cup pick of the bunch

IT WON'T be the most runners he has had in a day, but this local trainer will be hoping one of his horses can come home a winner.

Dwayne Schmidt has four of his horses ready to roll and a fifth on standby as he ushers in a host of fresh faces into his stable.

After Ultimate Eagle won at Grafton last week in his final race for Schmidt, the trainer said it was all part of the plan, to get horses with a little experience and turn them into winners.

"He has been sold on and is off to Victoria but it was great to see a good result,” he said.

"We buy and sell a lot of horses, we don't hang on to them too long. That's how we roll.”

Schmidt said his best chance tomorrow was Purple Cup after drawing barrier1 in Race8 Belflyer For The Kosciuszko Benchmark 58 Handicap after getting back too far in his last run at Lismore at the end of August.

"With a good jockey on his home track, if everything goes good, he should take some beating,” he said.

"He's my best runner, drawn the favourable barrier, favourable distance, favourable track.”

His newest recruit was Laika Boom, a five-year-old gelding who Schmidt bought about 10 months ago and has given "a long spell” in the paddock before giving him a run.

Schmidt explained that, similar to humans, horses needed time to "rejuvenate” and after a long and gradual preparation Laika Boom was ready to get into it.

"It's a brain thing. It's the same with us if we are working seven days a week, if you don't have a spell you are going to burn out,” he said.

"I like to start afresh when I get them and he just sat in the paddock a bit longer than we normally do. He is owned by my wife so we didn't worry about rushing him.

"He has had the benefit of a short jump-out at the Grafton track and I think whatever he does he will improve. But his work has been good enough to be competitive.”

Going up against Laika Boom is Seeareseven, one of Schmidt's other new horses which he admits he has been disappointed with after his last run but "is looking a bit fitter for this run”.

Rounding out the crew is Savanna Jeune, a five-year-old "mares-mare” who Schmidt admits is a challenge to train at times.

"She has been a difficult horse to train. She is a real mares-mare who is a bit cranky and moody,” he said.

"I was a bit disappointed by her last start because the start before that she ran a terrific race, ran second and probably should have won.

"Hopefully, she puts her best foot forward.”

The mare has run second three times, including that race at Kempsey in August and Schmidt said he would "dearly love to see her win” for the owners.

"She is owned locally by Grafton people who put a lot into racing ... I would really love to win a race for them.”