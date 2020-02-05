PURSUIT: Road spikes don’t deter high speed driver

A driver continued to evade police after having two tires blown by road spikes.

A driver continued to evade police after having two tires blown by road spikes.

A DRIVER who allegedly evaded a roadside breath test has continued for almost 10km on two rims after having her car’s tyres blown by road spikes.

Coffs/Clarence police were conducting roadside breath tests in Maclean this afternoon when they allege the driver of a blue Nissan Micra did a U-turn, raising the suspicion of officers and prompting them to try to stop the vehicle.

Chief Inspector Jo Reid said the car then sped off onto the Pacific Highway, driving so fast and erratically the police stopped following.

While the car headed south along the Pacific Highway, highway patrol officers set-up road spikes at Swan Creek where both tyres on the driver’s side were blown.

That did not deter the driver, who continued along the highway at speed on two rims, before leaving the highway at South Grafton.

The car then clipped the trailer of another car at the Skinner St roundabout where it came to a halt.

The driver, a 35-year-old woman believed to be from Tweed Heads was arrested at the scene, while a 27-year-old male also believed to be from Tweed Heads fled.

Police set-up a perimeter and managed to flush him out some time later.

Police were in the process of charging the pair with a number of offences and the driver would undergo mandatory alcohol and drug testing.

Ms Reid said while police had managed to close them in a little luck was involved given the the nature of the situation.

“It is a pretty dangerous caper this time of the afternoon on the busiest highway in the state so it was a really good result.”