Industry wants to hear from Valley farmers and producers

FARM LIFE: Harwood cane grower Tim McMahon has worked on his family farm all his life. Debrah Novak

THE Clarence Valley will mark Australia's first National Ag Day today with the launch of an online rural industry survey, and a forum to be staged in December.

Co-ordinated by NSW Department of Primary Industries North Coast manager Bill Quince and Clarence Valley Community and Industry advocate Debrah Novak, the events are aimed at engaging a broad cross-section of the rural community to open up a dialogue with those who are already involved or wanting to be involved in the primary industries sector in the Clarence Valley.

"We couldn't let the National Ag Day' go by without doing something special to mark the occasion," Ms Novak said.

"The Clarence Valley has a long tradition of significant rural contribution we here in the Valley should feel very proud of," Ms Novak said.

"Local primary industry folk have led the way with innovative practices on a number of occasions throughout history.

"The tyranny of distance saw Ramornie Station establish Australia's first cannery to export beef to soldiers on the frontline in World War I. Our commercial fishermen developed bycatch nets to enable sustainable fishing practices. The equine industry has bred thousands of war and stockhorses and race winners.

"Yulgilbar Station is linked to modern rural success is linked to with its famous Santa Gertrudis and Quarter Horse studs while our famous fishing fleet, prawns and oysters are second to none on the east coast of Australia.

The local seafood industry continues to offer a premium product from professional fisherman like Troy Billen. Debrah Novak

"We have a long list of amazing award winning primary producers, Australia's largest macadamia farm and the blueberry industry is set to take hold."

Ms Novak said the region was at a major economic crossroads where decisions and plans must be made now to ensure the long-term employment and business options as we transition into the digital age.

She hoped the survey and forum would help establish a Clarence Valley food co-operative.

"A peak industry body that can also develop an iconic Clarence Valley food brand, research and develop ideas around innovation and native foods and a strategy to enable Clarence Valley producers to make a collective competitive bid to be the complete supply chain solution for all the food needs of the new Grafton jail when it opens in three years time," Ms Novak explained.

"We shouldn't rely on the government or council to chart our economic path and we mustn't just rely on the prison economy to see us through when the new Pacific Highway bypasses Grafton in three years time.

Yamba Cafe owner Clare Bourke features locally grown produce on her cafe menu. Debrah Novak

"Tourism Australia no longer singles out golden sandy beaches as the must do activity of a region with data now telling us visitors to Australia are now seeking out quality, authentic experiences involving food.

"Last week I was the compere for the Coffs Coast Food Forum where their key note speaker, Tourism Australia's Lyndey Milan pointed out what makes a region unique is not its beaches but its food experience. That authentic sought after experience comes through our cafes, farms, events, workshops and retail outlets.

"With that in mind the the Clarence Valley is perfectly positioned as the eastern gateway to Australia's food bowl and has enormous potential, limited only by our imagination."

The Clarence Valley hosts two iconic food events Gate To Plate and Feast In The Field. Debrah Novak

One of the North Coast venues at the forefront of innovation for the past century has been the Grafton Primary Industries Institute at Trenyar.

"The DPI at Trenyar is responsible for the development of agriculture, fisheries, aquaculture and works to develop and sustain diverse, profitable food and fibre industries while at the same time ensuring best practice management of natural resources," Mr Quince said.

"Alongside our producers and growers are also the researchers and the Grafton Primary Industries Institute has long been involved in many innovations since it began in 1902.

"While specialising in soybean, the NSW North Coast is the single largest soybean production area in Australia with the soybean research program at Grafton being of particular importance on a regional and national level."

The Johnson family from Grafton, sold one of their stud bulls for a record price of $150,000. Debrah Novak

The Clarence Valley Rural Industry Forum is at Grafton Ag Station at Trenyar, from 10am to 3pm on Monday, December 11. Bookings or inquiries to Debrah Novak on 0402 404 606 or email clarencevalleyfood@gmail .com.