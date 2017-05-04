Push ramps up for more ambulances in Lower Clarence

SIGNATURE HUNT: John and Ann McLean are hoping to harness people power in their campaign to get an ambulatory station at Iluka.

AN AMBULANCE based at Iluka might be a step too far, but there appears to be a unity ticket on another ambulance vehicle at Maclean among traditional rivals the Nationals and Greens.

The Member for Clarence, Chris Gulaptis, said the issues that delayed Iluka resident Kerren Heilpern getting to emergency surgery for a brain aneurysm in February, would strengthen the village's push for an ambulance based in Iluka, but he did not think it would get across the line.

>> RELATED STORY: Lucky patient survives 11-hour delay getting to surgery

Instead he said there was a far better chance for another ambulance at Maclean.

"I will be asking the NSW Health Minister to seriously consider a 12-month trial of another ambulance in Maclean," he said.

The Greens NSW Health spokesperson Dawn Walker said there was a good case for another ambulance at Maclean.

"NSW Ambulance needs to urgently review the need for additional ambulance services at Maclean, as the current ambulance is frequently out of the area transporting critically ill patients to Lismore Base Hospital or even over the border to Queensland," she said.

"While there have been new paramedics recently employed in the area, it's not good enough for the Liberal-National Government to pretend that this will improve front-line service delivery for the local community when there is still only one ambulance crew operating out of the Maclean Ambulance station."

>> Iluka couple leads charge in bid for ambulance station

Since January Iluka residents John and Ann McLean have been gathering signatures on a petition calling for an ambulance to be stationed in Iluka.

"A lot of people are surprised we don't already have one," Mrs McLean said.

"We've had a good response from businesses and people on holidays too."

At present, the closest ambulance stations servicing the coastal village of Iluka are Maclean (a 30-minute drive) and Yamba (34 minutes).