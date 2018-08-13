Push to cut red tape for Clarence Valley businesses

Cutting the red tape around al fresco dining and street advertising is a strategy up for discussion at a Clarence Valley Council committee meeting on Tuesday.

Che Chapman

THE pleas from Clarence Valley business to cut red tape for development in the region may finally have found a willing ear.

Tomorrow's Clarence Valley Council environment, planning and community meeting will discuss a report Supporting Local Businesses Through Reducing Council Red Tape and Enlivening Our Communities.

In response to the potential loss of business in communities when the Pacific Highway Bypass opens in 2020, the council is looking at ways to make it easier for businesses in those communities as well as the rest of the region to prosper.

"(The) council is looking at actions that will reduce the burden on businesses by cutting red tape and stimulating economic activity in these bypassed communities and throughout the Clarence Valley,” the report said.

The report has targeted the council's regulations on outdoor dining and signage as one of the first bits of red tape to go.

"To alleviate issues associated with suspending the Outdoor Dining and Mobile Signs, Articles, Merchandise and Entertainment on Public Land Policies, the program will include council staff and businesses working closely with the Access Committee to ensure inclusivity,” it said.

"As Small Business Month in October coincides with the commencement of this trial, it is envisaged that business education workshops will be conducted about inclusivity and best practice in on-street merchandising.”

The report recommends a six-month Vibrant Places initiative to waive fees for A-frame signs, merchandise displays, non-commercial street stalls, outdoor dining, and buskers and performers in the Clarence Valley; pilot programs in the Grafton CBD and Ulmarra village; monitoring the program through regular inspections; and a report to the council at the end of the trial period.