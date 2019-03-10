Menu
Cinerarias grown in shady conditions display the most intense colours.
Put colour in the shade with these bright flowers

by ANGIE THOMAS, IN MY GARDEN
10th Mar 2019 10:00 AM
If you're after bold colour for a sheltered, partly shaded area then you can't go past cinerarias and their large flower heads in bright colourful clusters.

Cineraria seed needs light to germinate, so the fine seed should only be pressed into trays of seed raising mix, misted gently with water and kept in a warm place.

For best results, cover the tray with plastic cling film to help keep the mix moist. Seedlings can be transplanted out into the garden or into a pot when they are large enough to handle.

Planted en masse, cinerarias are breathtaking, so it's well worth growing lots of seedlings.

Cinerarias grown in shady conditions display the most intense colours and flowering potted cinerarias can be brought indoors for a few days at a time.

Protect cineraria seedlings from destructive snails and slugs with a light sprinkling of snail and slug pellets. Once seedlings are established, feed each week with liquid plant food. The nutrients encourage both healthy green leaf growth and lots of flowers.

Angie Thomas is a horticulturist at Yates.

