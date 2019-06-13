Put on your best poker face for cancer

POKER FACES: ESP Espresso manager Michael Casement and 2GF's Phillipa Covington prepare to lay their cards on the table.

PUT on your best poker face for the latest event to raise money for a vital cause.

One of our Stars of Clarence, 2GF's Phillipa Covington, is putting on an evening for the card sharks of the Valley with a Casino Night headed to the Grafton District Services Club tonight.

Entry is $25, which gets you a whopping $320 of fake cash to splash on poker, blackjack, roulette plus some games you haven't even heard of yet.

And for the biggest winners of the day, there will be prizes to be won thanks to the sponsors of the event.

All the proceeds help Ms Covington reach her $3000 goal to be donated to the Cancer Council.

She said her hip hop routine is coming along well, and years of dance training will certainly help her shuffle across the dancefloor on the big night.

"I've done a bit of everything, so I've

done ballet, jazz, hip-hop, rock and roll,”

she said.

"I've never been really good at any one, but I did about a year then I'd move on.”

"We had to do a class at Anytime Fitness,

it was a bit of a taste of having all eyes on me.”

Head along to the GDSC tonight at 6.30pm. For those who aren't keen on the cards, there is a free section to have a drink and support the cause.

To support the eight stars in their fundraising efforts for Cancer Council visit everydayhero.com.au/event/ starsofclarence2019.