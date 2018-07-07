Put your best selfie forward for new Instagram category

INSTA-FRIENDLY: Reuben Kirke and Holly Cooper get an early start on their selfie for the Telstra Best Dressed Couple Instagram competition.

SOCIAL media fans take note. There's a category in this year's Grafton Shoppingworld Fashions on the Field just for you.

Entering will require the assistance of a partner or friend but if you make the effort you could be the recipient of more than $1000 worth of prizes if crowned the 2018 Telstra Best Dressed Couple.

Unlike previous years, couples won't have to trot up on the stage to compete in the traditional Fashions on the Field on Grafton Cup Day. Instead, Grafton Shoppingworld has brought Instagram into the picture.

Couples just have to snap a photo of themselves dressed in their complementary racing ensembles and upload the image to Instagram attaching the hashtags #GSWFOTF10 and #TELSTRABESTDRESSEDCOUPLE2018 so the judges can find you.

You can take the snap anywhere, at home, on your way, at the track or in front of the gorgeous Paper Daisy Floral Wall which will be located near the racecourse function room elevator area.

This year the Telstra Best Dressed Couple competition will run across multiple race days starting from tomorrow's South Cup Day and continue through until 3pm next Thursday, Grafton Cup Day.

That means one couple could win with what they are wearing on Ramornie Day.

So whether you are there every race day, or just one of those, you can submit your 'couple' shot/s any time during that carnival period.

Just make sure you include both hashtags or you won't qualify.

Winners will be announced 3.30pm live on stage at the Grafton Cup but you don't have to be there to win.

For further details, go to www.graftonshoppingworld.com.au.