Putoutyourrubbish: Get ready to take out the trash!

The first signs of the kerbside cleanup appear on the streets of Grafton. Photo: Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner. Adam Hourigan

RESIDENTS in villages and areas around Armidale Road, the Gwydir Highway, Orara Way, and the Pacific Highway, the time has come for the annual kerbside cleanup.

Between Monday (May 14) and Friday (May 18) contractors to the Clarence Valley Council will start collecting along:

. Armidale Road - Elland, Coutts Crossing, Blaxlands Creek, and Nymboida.

. Gwydir Highway - Waterview Heights, Seelands, Eatonsville, and Ramornie.

. Orara Way - Braunstone, Levenstrath, Lanitza, Kremnos, and Glenreagh.

. Pacific Highway - Cowper, Ulmarra, Swan Creek, Tucabia, Pillar Valley, Wooli, Minnie Water, Diggers Camp, Bom Bom, Glenugie, Wells Crossing, and Halfway Creek.

The full schedule for the cleanup is available here:

Items are to be left on the footpath where you normally position your wheelie bin, making sure it does not obstruct or endanger pedestrians or traffic.

This is a bulky waste collection service, it is not for small items that will fit in the red bin.

E-waste will not be collected (computers, TVs, printers).

Green waste will not be collected, nor will tyres, dangerous or hazardous materials (including liquid waste, car batteries, asbestos), industrial or building waste (including paint), concrete, gas bottles.

Fridges will be collected as a separate collection. Ensure latches and locking devices are removed.

A crew of two staff per truck will operate the collection service so items should be no heavier than what two people can lift. The volume of waste per household must not exceed two cubic metres in volume (one small box trailer) and no item is to be longer than 1.5 metres.