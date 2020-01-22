Menu
Crime

‘Putrid’: Man filmed attacking kangaroo

by Staff Reporter
22nd Jan 2020 5:54 PM
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Police are investigating after shocking footage emerged of a man appearing to savagely attack a kangaroo as an onlooker laughs.

The video, posted to Snapchat and Facebook, showed a man dressed in green shorts and a white shirt, hitting the kangaroo in the face, Seven News reports.

The location of the attack has not been confirmed but is believed to be in New South Wales.

Disturbing footage shows a man savagely attacking a kangaroo.
The person filming the disgusting attack can be heard laughing.

A Facebook user commenting on the post has suggested the animal had a broken back when it was punched, kicked and stomped on.

Others described the footage as "disgusting" and "putrid".

In a statement to 7NEWS.com.au, NSW Police said they were aware of the footage.

"Police are aware of videos circulating on social media regarding possible acts of animal cruelty," NSW Police said.

"Police will not tolerate violence against animals in any capacity, and urge anyone with information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

"The public are reminded not to report crime via social media."

