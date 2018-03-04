Putting Grafton on the boxing map

BROTHERS: Grafton brothers (from left) Brenden, Zac and Ryan Cotten with Australian Boxing Hall of Fame member Jeff Fenech and Grafton boxing coach Dean Cribb.

BOXING: While they might not have all come away with the result, Grafton Amateur Boxing Club coach Dean Cribb has no doubt Grafton's Cotten brothers put Grafton boxing on the map.

The three brothers, Ryan, Zac and Brenden, travelled to Sydney with their coach on Friday night to fight in the Jeff Fenech Pro-Am Fight Night at Five Dock's Mediterranean House.

Each fighter went to war with their opponents on the undercard of a fight night that featured Fenech's professional pugilist Brock Jarvis extending his winning streak to 13-straight.

Ryan Cotten was the only one of the three to pick up a victory on the card, working over his opponent with his solid jab to pick up a unanimous decision after the final bell.

"Ryan showed all the training he has done in the gym has paid dividends,” Cribb wrote on Facebook.

"His ring work was impressive, he controlled the fight convincingly in all three rounds and came away with the decision.”

Brenden Cotten gave up almost 20kg to his opponent in a super heavyweight showdown, and according to his coach, refused to back down despite the difference.

"He had an absolute war with that massive fella,” Cribb wrote on Facebook. "He got hit with some bombs in the fight but was still standing at the end.”

At the end of the fight the decision did not go Brenden's way but it will only help to prepare him for an upcoming North Coast title shot in Newcastle.

Zac Cotten also failed to get the nod from the judges after fighting valiantly until the final bell against a tough match-up.

But it was the way in which the fighters recovered from the bouts that impressed most with all three brothers taking to the crease for Coutts Crossing Premier League side after driving back from Sydney the next morning.

Zac made up for his tough decision the night before by almost leading a fightback for the Coutts Crossing side, scoring 67 with the bat.

But it was not to be with Coutts succumbing to the might of Tucabia Copmanhurst in an outright decision at Lower Fisher.

All three fighters will now go back to the gym at Grafton Showground as they work toward their next fight nights on March 17 and 24 at Newcastle. Fellow Grafton gloveman Sam McKechnie will also fight at Newcastle.

Cribb has also opened nomination on his own fight card at the Clarence River Jockey Club on April 14.