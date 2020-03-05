Putting the Heat to the future Suns

THE Northern Heat program culminates on Saturday when the team takes on the Surfers Paradise/Southport Colts team on the Gold Coast.



This is the second year the two teams will have played.



The relationship provides a pathway opportunity for players from the North Coast and North West with the Southport Sharks in the North East Australian Football League - one level below the AFL.



Saturday's match will be preceded by a NEAFL practice match involving the Southport Sharks and Redland.



The Sharks' key footy personnel will be present to cast an eye over the Northern Heat players and interest is bound to be high with former locals Jai Lyon (Coffs), Shaydan Close (Macleay Valley), and Ben Gibbeson (Coffs) all trialling for contracts with Southport.



"Our players come from across an enormous region including Gunnedah, Moree, Inverell, Grafton, and Port Macquarie. Whenever we train together we have guys travelling for three or more hours just to be there," Paul Taylor, Community Football Manager said.



The squad includes six local players Angus Anderson Tyler Donovan, Alex Pyke, Ronan Singleton, Mal Troutman from Sawtell Toormina and Liam Spencer from Coffs Breakers.

The Northern Heat squad:

Angus Anderson, Sawtell Toormina Saints (North Coast)

Kade Bagnall, Grafton Tigers (North Coast)

Hayden Baker, Gunnedah Bulldogs (North West)

Tim Beattie, Inverell Saints (North West)

Danny Brown, Moree Suns (North West)

Tyler Donovan, Sawtell Toormina Saints (North Coast)

Morgan Dunn, New England Nomads (North West)

Justin Eggert, Port Macquarie (North Coast)

Nick Fisher, Moree Suns (North West)

Marraki Kilpatrick, Port Macquarie (North Coast)

Lachie Martin, Inverell Saints (North West)

Dylan Moore, New England Nomads (North West)

Alex Pyke, Sawtell Toormina Saints (North Coast)

Riley Sandral, Inverell Saints (North West)

Ronan Singleton, Sawtell Toormina Saints (North Coast)

Camden Sparke-Gaukroger, Inverell Saints (North West)

Liam Spencer, Coffs Harbour Breakers (North Coast)

Ryan Swann, New England Nomads (North West)

Noah Swarski, Grafton Tigers (North Coast)

Jasper Thomas, Gunnedah Bulldogs (North West)

Mal Troutman, Sawtell Toormina Saints (North Coast)

Des Tuckerman, Gunnedah Bulldogs (North West)

Evan Whitty, Grafton Tigers (North Coast)

Kye Wilson, Port Macquarie (North Coast)

