Putting sprinklers on flying foxes not so batty idea

The flying foxes in the rainforest outside Maclean High school. Photo: Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner.

THE thought of providing sprinklers to control the flying fox camp near Maclean High School appears to have driven some social media commentators batty.

At its last meeting Clarence Valley Council allocated another $67,000 to control the problem bat population which has defied human intervention for the past 20 years.

The money, made up of a $42,000 State Government grant plus a matching $25,000 from the council will allow the employment of a dedicated part-time flying fox officer to implement the latest strategies.

The strategies include:

Revegetation of the Maclean Rainforest ($15,000 grant and $15,000 in-kind from Department of Planning Industry & Environment, Crown Lands Division).

Sprinklers installed as a trial to increase buffer distance between sensitive receivers (Maclean High School and TAFE) and the flying-fox camp ($2,000 grant).

Employment of a Flying-fox Officer to develop a Clarence Valley wide flying-fox strategy, including a communication strategy and investigation into alternative roost habitats. ($25,000 grant and $25,000 Council).

The sprinkler strategy appeared to upset some social media commentators.

The purpose of the sprinklers is to encourage the bats to move further from the school and encourage trees damaged by roosting bats to revegetate.

Some readers interpreted the use of sprinklers as a way of cooling the creatures and encouraging them to stay close to the school.

The Maclean flying-fox colony is a nationally recognised camp that is protected under state and federal legislation.

The large number of flying-foxes within the urban environment has caused conflict in the community for more than 20 years and especially affects adjoining landowners which include residential dwellings, Maclean High School and Maclean TAFE.

A management strategy for the colony was initially developed in 2010 and subsequently updated and endorsed by Council in 2018 [Item 14.085/18] to align with the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment (DPIE) NSW Flying-fox Camp Management Code of Practice.