Putting the G into EDM

THE second G Fest Music Festival is fast approaching with another stellar line-up of Australia’s top Electronic Dance Music (EDM) artists heading to Grafton for two big days of holiday-inducing beats.

Organiser Jeremy Jablonski from Jempire Events said this was the first time the event would be held over two days allowing both underage dance music fans and adults to enjoy the event.

Mr Jablonski said day one (Friday, December 20) will be for the under 18s so young people aged 12-17 can get in on the act.

“Parents are welcome too but it’s a dry day with no alcohol being served.”

On Saturday the event is for 18+ with a licensed bar operating so ID will be required.

Mr Jablonski believed this arrangement would be better suited for both age demographics and is aiming to make the December gig the annual G Fest event.

There was a big turnout of more than 700 when G Fest debuted earlier this year as international sensation DJ Tigerlily headlined the huge bill of national and local talent and Mr Jablonski is anticipating another massive turnout at the December 20-21 event.

“It’s the perfect time of the year, the weekend before Christmas. I’m hoping it will become an annual event Grafton will love and be proud of hosting every year. For the younger crowd it’s the last day of school so they can come out and celebrate the end of the year.

“For the over 18s, they are usually home from university and spending time with families so are looking for something to do to catch up with their mates.”

He said G Fest was something he hoped would provide the community with something to do that doesn’t often happen here. “To see festivals like this people often have to travel a long way and spend a lot of money to go to them. I think the next best event we have in this area is Splendour or Falls in Byron so I’m trying to offer an alternative for young people.”

General admission tickets to G Fest are on sale through G Fest Facebook page and tickets.oztix.com.au. Follow the links.

2019 G FEST DETAILS

Where: 2019 G Fest @ Clarence River Jockey Club, Powell St, Grafton

When: Day One: Friday, December 20, Under 18s (12-17years) gates open 4pm finish 10pm. Parents welcome (must purchase Day One ticket). Day Two: Saturday, December 21, 18+ (Photo ID Required) with fully licensed bar. Gates open 4pm finish 11pm.

This event is brought to you by Jempire Events, Any Entertainment & Clarence River JockeyClub. This is a drug free event.

2019 LINE-UP:

Teddy Cream

Rewind back to 2010, two young individuals at the ripe age of 13 come together to make a one-off track.

Unknown to them, this one song would set off a motion of events, and an everlasting friendship, leading to one of the hottest young duos to have ever risen out of the Melbourne club scene.

Today these boys go by none other than Teddy Cream. They have grown in stature since those early days and have been voted Top 10 favourite DJs in Australia in the ITM people’s choice awards two years in a row.

They have destroyed dance floors all over Australia and have now started making their mark in Europe, Asia and the United Kingdom.

Teddy Cream graced some well known festivals such as Creamfields (two years in a row), Ultra Europe, Chroma Festival Philippines, Good Life Festival, MTV Beats & Eats & more.

Melbourne DJ Press Play is one of the headline acts at this year's G Fest.

Press Play

Rueben Heenan aka Press Play, might hail from the small town of Bendigo in rural Victoria, but his national and international appeal has seen him outgrow his hometown and relocate to Melbourne to become one of the most in-demand DJs in Australia.

Armed with an exclusive arsenal of his own remixes and productions, Press Play has enamoured himself to crowds that stretches the breadth of Australia and beyond.

Regularly touring Australia and Asia, Press Play has featured in some of the world’s biggest Music Festivals, playing alongside huge acts.

He recently played on the Prodigy stage at Australia’s Future Music Festival and headlined Indonesia’s Holi Water Festival.

He also got invited to be a headline on one of their very prestigious stages of Future Music Festival.

Courtney Mills

Melbourne’s favourite daughter, Courtney Mills, is no stranger to the music industry.

Having rubbed shoulders with the who’s-who of the Australian Dance Music scene, our own glamour girl has certainly impressed all who have come across her.

Building a repertoire of Main Room/Electro and Melbourne tunes, armed with her chic-attitude this dazzling energetic live performer leaves dance floors all around the country in awe.

Earning highly esteemed residences at prestigious institutions such as Secret Garden, The Saint, Motel, Hotel Barkly and Cushion, Courtney Mills has created an extremely loyal following wherever she goes. Listing working alongside production powerhouse Chardy and supporting the likes of Potbellez, The Stafford Brothers, John Course and Grant Smillie, performing at Stereosonic and Future Music Festival as her prized achievements, Courtney has definitely set her sights for the future high.

Also: Natalie Sax; Like Liquid; Luke La Beat.

Local acts: DJ Brock; DJ Stevo; Nick Masters; Torusphere; RJay; Lokeey; Dipper; Dolla Bill and DJ Reti.