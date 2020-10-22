PUTTS AND PARS: Canvassing the courses of the Clarence

James Nitties plays a shot during the 2019 Crowe Horwath Yamba Pro-Am. The 2020 event will take place at Yamba Golf and Recreation Club on October 31 and November 1.

GRAFTON

Men

SATURDAY COMPETITION

Our field last Saturday was down a little with a rather large contingent of our regular Saturday players travelling up to Armidale for an annual inter-club competition. All grades were reasonably equal in representation with A Grade attracting 25 players, B Grade 27, C Grade 30 and 22 players in D Grade making up the total field of 104.

Sponsoring the Saturday event was Shane Rediger Wall and Floor Tiling with David Lorenzo (35) claiming the majority of their sponsorship with 41 stableford points for his 18 holes. Also with 41 was Robert Bell (20) who had to settle for the win in C Grade from Kyogle visitor Aaron Studd (17).

There was no doubting the winner of A Grade with Peter Sinclair (5) accumulating a healthy score of 40 points, three clear of his nearest competitor Clint Corbett (7) on 37 on a countback from Bonville’s Grant Rickwood (+1).

Things were a little closer in B Grade with club president Matt Davidson (13) scoring 40 points, just edging out Craig Woods (11) with 39, who would be more than satisfied with that result with his welcome return to form.

Just the single point separated the winners in D Grade with Rowan Butcher (21) completing his round with 39 from Christopher Kelly (21) on 38.

Jock Macpherson (15) was the star on the par three 1st hole with his tee shot finishing just 100cm from the cup, rewarded the Pro Pin prize of a box of balls for the effort. The remaining NTP trophies required some accurate tee shots for success. Jordan Weller’s (17) tee shot was a mere 85cm from the pin on the 6th, Kieran Walsh (10) put his tee shot 128cm past the pin on the 10th, the 17th was taken out by Craig Langford (4) 404cm and for the 2nd week in succession Neville Higham (17) scored himself a NTP prize with his 2nd shot on the 4th just 112cm short from going in the hole. Pro balls went down to those on 34 points or better. The only eagle recorded on the day was achieved by Norm Burt (8) on the 11th.

MID WEEK COMPETITIONS

The Tuesday Veteran/Members competition maintained its regular strong participation rate with 98 starters taking on the challenge. With an outstanding score of 47 points, Peter Smyth (22) absolutely smashed the big field to easily win the event. The 1st runner-up spot went to Neil Hayward (15) five points in arrears with 42. A countback was required for the 2nd runner-up with Brian Baldwin (18) taking that spot from Brett McConnell (9) both on 40. Pro balls went down to 34 or better. The final of the Veterans Amgrow Challenge was decided with Neil Hayward (15) taking the win with 42 points.

Thursday another strong field of 57 turned up for the Mark Harvison sponsored Tallowood Challenge. Ron Baker (23) and Dennis Pye (11) both completed their rounds on 73 nett, and following the countback Ron was awarded the win with Dennis 1st runner-up spot. Athol Green (10) was the next best on 75 nett. Pro balls going down to players with 78 or better.

A full weekend of golf competition coming this week, beginning with a 18 hole Texas Scramble on Saturday. This is a four man teams event which attracts its own special and unique playing conditions. Those conditions can be obtained through the pro shop.

On Sunday the event will be a 18 hole Mixed Jacaranda 4BBB sponsored by Holiday Coast Meats. Post entries will be accepted for both events.

- Ray Hopwood

GDGC TUESDAY MEN’S RESULTS

18 Hole Stableford, 20th October, 101 starters, sponsored by GDGC.

Overall winner Rod Masen 41pts c/b, 1st r/up Andrew Fletcher 41pts, 2nd r/up Bill Bishop 40pts.

NTP: 2GF/104.7 6th Richard Maguire 253cm, GDGC 9th Luke Luchetti 169cm, 2GF/104.7 10th Peter Rouse 119cm, GDGC 13th Tim Bartlett 379 cm. Ball Run Down 32pts c/b.

Veterans (88 starters) winner Rod Masen 41pts, r/up Bill Bishop 40pts, 2nd r/up Eric Hillas 39pts. NTP: 1st Clarence Valley Sheds Brett McConnell 176cm, 4th Owen Hindmarsh 262cm, 14th Steve Hancock 98cm, 17th Clarence Valley Sheds Peter Rouse. Ball Run Down: 32pts c/b.

Monday Players

Thirty players took on the course on Monday, October 12 with mixed results. Division 1 winner was Jenny Porter 14 pts on a countback from Jo Foley. Division 2 winner Jan Pilgrim (25pts) is coming in with some great scores. Runner-up Sandy Donnelly 22 pts on a countback. NTP went to Meredith Corrigan.

- Sonya Baker

Women

WEDNESDAY COMPETITION

Last Wednesday 68 starters played the first round of the three-week challenge event, sponsored by Glenda Chad and Sonya Baker. The event of the day was a 2 Person Ambrose for a trophy donated by The Wellbeing Centre.

Overall winners were Trish Clark and Kathy McMullan combining well to score 67.75 nett. Division 1 winners were Kaye Murdoch and Elaine Shand on 69.5 from Gillian McLachlan and Norma Carter 69.5. Division 2 winners Carlie McKenzie and Lisa Hunt on 68.5 on a countback from Julie Bennett and Sue Heath.

This event is always very popular with our playing women as it is lovely to have a backup with any mishap shots.

NTP on the 6th went to Norma Carter and Gillian McLachlan and 10th Ann Gibbons and Jen Townsend. Balls went to a score of 74 nett on a countback.

FRIDAY COMPETITION

On Friday the 18 Hole Stableford with 33 starters for a Ada’s Pharmacy trophy went to Lisa Hunt with 43pts. A fantastic result from her as she has just moved up from Monday’s 9 hole competitions.

Division 1 winner was Jen Townsend 39 from Marianne Mannell 37. Division 2 was Lisa Hunt 43 with Sue Blake on 41 as runner-up.

NTP 6th went to Noeline Smith and 10th to Marie Hayes. Ball went to a score of 35 pts or better.

SATURDAY COMPETITION

Saturday saw 14 women hit off in an 18 hole Stableford. Conditions were warm and sultry. Viv Nichols had a great round to take out the winner spot on 40pts from OBE runner-up Marianne Mannell on 37. NTP went to Annelese McKee (Happy 12th birthday Annelese). Balls went to 35pts or better.

WGNR MEDAL

The WGNR Medal play off at Yamba was held on Friday. The Yamba course is very different from Grafton with thick lush grass that grabbed the ball like Velcro which gave our players a challenging time adjusting their shots to the greens which were rolling very fast.

A drive to Yamba to watch and follow the girls on some of the holes was a great morning to be had. Well done Sharyn, Robyn, Brenda and Janeen on your achievement to reach this final round.

The draw for the Jacaranda Tournament has now been finalised and will be posted on the Grafton Golf Club site as well as on the white board in the womens sitting room. A big field and top day to be had.

- Shirley Goodger

LAWRENCE

OUR Sunday game was a stableford event sponsored by Clarence Valley Sheds.

Results:

18 hole winner Max Withnell (36 pts) from James Welsh (34 pts).

In the 9 hole event Colin Want (19 pts) edged out Peter Jones in a c/b.

NTP on the 4th went begging and Denis Hardwick got NTP on the 5th.

Least putts went down to a 4-way c/b with Geoff Simpson coming out on top with 15 putts.

Club balls went to Kerry Cook and Bill Woodham.

The Roches Social Golf Club also played on Sunday. Thank you to them for supporting us.

The Wednesday Chook Run was Frank Vandyke’s winning debut with a stunning net 22 (and a corresponding cut in his handicap). Colin Want was runner-up on net 24.

Peter Starr won drive and pitch on the 4th and no one could make the 5th. Max Withnell took the prize for least putts (12).

The Saturday ladies comp was won by Pat Harris (net 44) on a c/b from Janet Lewis. Molly Plunkett got NTP and least putts (12) to Joy Studdon.

Congratulations to Robyn Barlow who had her best round for the year with a net 45. Janet Lewis won the raffle.

The ladies commented on the new tee markers, made with a painted golf club embedded in a concrete base. I agree it looks terrific, thanks to Geoff Simpson for the innovation.

Next Sunday will be the 2020 Medal of Medals final and also the first in the 2021 Monthly Medal rounds. The event will be sponsored by Corbett’s Earthmoving. To all players who are qualified for the Medal of Medals final; be there or miss out.

- Peter Jones

MACLEAN

Ladies

WEDNESDAY, 14th October, final round Club Championships, 6th MLM.

Congratulations to Pat Harris the Club Champion for 2020 with a total gross score of 260, beating Sheree Forsythe by five shots.

Helen Graney won B grade with a total of 283 gross closely followed by Chris Picton with 285.

The C grade winner was Bev Ensby with 312 winning by only one shot from Liama Hunter with 313.

Well done girls.

The day’s event winners were: Div 1 K Fitzpatrick (20) 67 nett, r/up Sheree Forsythe (11) 73; Div 2 winner Liama Hunter (31) 69, r/up Helen Graney (23) 72; Div 3 winner Carmel Rogers (45) 73, r/up Bev Ensby (30) 74. Balls to 75 nett.

Chip ins: K Wiblen 1st, K Fitzpatrick and K Hemmy 7th, M Killian 12th, H Taranto 14th, K Cook 18th. O/all putts K Fitzpatrick.

Covid balls: Div 1 V Morgan, Div 2 M Plunkett, Div 3 J Ellis.

Field 37. Thank you Maclean Outdoors for your generous sponsorship.

Yours in golf.

- Mausie

Men

WEDNESDAY, 14th October: 14 players contested skins event. The winner was Clive McLachlan with five skins.

Thursday, 15th October: 71 players contested medley stableford. Winner A Grade Joel Power 41pts, r/up Mark Tabor 39; winner B Grade Sam Kapeen 41, r/up Theodore Shepard 39. Balls to 33 on c/b.

Fraser Marsh recorded birdies on the 1st, 4th, 10th 13th and 18th and finished with a respectable 39pts.

Justin (Lavender) Menzies had his own birdie run on the 2nd, 8th 13th and 15th but also recorded four double bogeys to finish with 35pts.

Phil McGuire joined the Wayne Hinchcliffe air swing club having his on the 10th.

SATURDAY, 17th October: 104 players contested the 3rd round Club Championships/Rod Beattie Memorial sponsored by Steve Burton, Riverside barber.

Winner A Grade Leigh Bailey 67nett, r/up Leigh Barrington 69, 3rd Fraser Marsh 71; winner B Grade Ben Apps 66, r/up Troy McFarlane 68, 3rd Dave Smith 68.

Ben Apps is the proud winner of the Rod Beattie Memorial Trophy.

Congratulations to Ryan Wisely for his hole in one on the 17th with its controversial pin location.

Birdies for Jackson Wright on the 10th, 11th and 18th, Fraser Marsh on the 11th and 13th, Mark Rae on the 1st and 13th, Leigh Barrington on the 13th and 14th.

Ball comp to 77 on c/b.

PLEASE note the following graded hit off times for the final round of the Club Championships on Saturday, 24th October, proudly sponsored by life member Bob Harvey.

A Grade, 10am: Fraser Marsh, Mark Rae, Jackson Wright, Geoffrey Grayson; B Grade, 10.07am: Tony Johnson, Allan Weick, John Fong Kee, Leigh Bailey; C Grade, 10.14am:

Mark Williams, Axel Kay, Brian Iveli, James Brock; D Grade, 10.21am: Stewart McDonald, Michael Rice, Ted Harvey, Stephen South.

- Killer

Vets

OUR game on October 12 was our Monthly Medal Single Stableford. We almost cracked the 50 starters with 49 players hitting off and this included a couple of visitors from Yamba. In fact one of these players – Greg Starr – won the event with 39 points. Greg collected the winner’s Spar voucher as well as the exclusive Cutter and Buck engraved pen. Runner up with a pretty impressive round was Phil Robinson who finished with 38 points ahead of 3rd placer Peter Wild who had 37.

Club balls were won by Mark Hemmy, Bob Harvey and Bill Rorke who all had 37 points, Di Moore, Geoff Willis and John O’Keeffe on 36 points each, Henny Taranto 35, Ross Allomes and Gary Stockwell 34, Glen Crooks, Steve Parberry, Colin Harvey and Don Skaines all finishing with 33 points.

Despite Covid the pleasing factor about our Monday Vets golf has been the increased fields we have been getting each week and the increase in the number of ladies who have been playing. This is great to see.

Also a huge compliment to the course staff who have maintained the course in great condition especially during the last couple of months when there has been little rainfall. Much appreciation to John and his team for their hard work and for looking after the Vets throughout the year.

- Bob Harvey

WESTLAWN

Men

THERE are a few very important dates coming up that everyone should make a note of.

Next Sunday will be the first Norm Henwood Memorial Single Stableford event sponsored by the Henwood Families to be held at the Grafton District Golf Club. This is a time-honoured event and is always a great day with plenty of trophies and good times.

On Sunday, November 8 we will be holding our AGM for 2020 with the election of a new committee to take place.

Nomination forms are now available and I urge you to nominate for a position. New people on the committee means new ideas and that means that our club will only go from strength to strength.

Nomination forms must be completed and handed in no later than November 1.

Sunday, November 15 is our annual trip to Iluka Golf Club and is always an enjoyable day as Iluka always make us welcome. At this stage I am thinking that we will need to drive ourselves rather than bus but more info on that at a later date.

- Dave Lynch

YAMBA

Men

THURSDAY SINGLE STABLEFORD

Chris Holst was our A Grade winner with 39 points from Wayne Rice and David Miles. In B Grade 39 points was enough for Brian Smith to win from Frankie Foxover and Tommy James. Peter O’Donnell also with 39 points won C Grade from Iain Gosling and Stephen Dorrell.

NTPs went to Terry Betts, Wayne Rice, Darren Adams, Grieg Little, Paul Edgar won the Pro Pin on the 12th and Ian Clifford won the 17th. Balls went to 33 points with 17 on the back.

SATURDAY SINGLE STABLEFORD

Son beats Dad for the first time off the stick!

Our B Grade winner Evan Rice with the score of the day 43 points playing off a handicap of 19 had 84 hits. His dad Wayne, an A Grader playing off 9, had 85 hits. Well done Evan you might need to give dad a few tips.

Brad Roberts was the runner up in B Grade from the very consistent Tony Burley. Our A Grade winner was Bob Walpole from another one of our consistent players David Miles. Kevin Lowe was 3rd in A Grade. Kevin Molley won C Grade with 41 points from Graeme Coates and Ken Collins.

NTPs went to Kash Robinson, Jolon Homewood, Brad Roberts, Evan Rice including the Pro Pin, with Andre Rizk winning the 17th.

Our manager of golf operations is back working fulltime, appears to be impacting on his golf. Not many points scored but we know he will bounce back.

The president’s side had a win over the captain’s side by the narrowest of margins.

SUNDAY PAUL SHUHMACHER MEMORIAL MIXED 4BBB STABLEFORD

Visitors David and Julie Grant had the score of the day with 48 points from Jenifer Fagan and Tony Fisher. In 3rd place was Susan and David Wilson. NTPs were won by Cheryl Baker, David Wilson, Fiona Smart, Neil Gore-Brown, Tina Downes, David Beaumont.

Extra golf carts needed for the Yamba Open. See Natasha in the pro shop if you can assist.

Happy golfing and stay safe.

- Greg Laforest