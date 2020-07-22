PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: 11-year-old nails hole in one

GRAFTON DISTRICT GOLF CLUB

Men

WITH the recent adjustment to our course rating, many golfers were more than a little surprised receiving a significant change to their handicaps. The course slope rating has now been reduced down to 119, from 126, previously. The biggest change was noticed by our longer handicap players with their handicaps being reduced by at least 2-3 shots. For our A grade players, the effect was far less noticeable. The upside of all this is that when our members travel to other courses they will more than likely receive shots back, whereas visiting golfers to Grafton will incur a possible reduction to their home handicaps. For example those players visiting from Virginia Golf Club or even Maclean Golf Club will notice the changes as their courses are rated a little more difficult than Grafton and that will be reflected in the handicaps accordingly. Therefore if you have not played at Grafton recently, do not be too surprised to find a reduction in your handicap, although you may not have participated in any recent competitions.

Although the revised rating came into effect for many last Saturday, it may not have been the reason for the relatively low Stableford scores that were recorded on the day. A total of 142 players contested the event, co-sponsored by Legacy and Bob Pike, on a course in very good condition for this time of year. A great many may have found it a bit of a struggle, but it proved fairly easy for our overall winner on the day, Jamie Firth (25), who accumulated an excellent points tally of 44 to completely dominate the huge field. Jamie was very consistent over the 18 holes recording 22 points on each 9. A further reduction to his handicap is more than assured as a result. Matthew McKee (plus2) was the start of A grade, producing a round of 67 hits for a total of 39. Matt’s round included seven birdies, which is a great lead up to the upcoming club Championships. Runner-up to Matt was another inform golfer, John Tracey (7), with 39 also, however John unfortunately finished on the wrong side on the countback with Matt. Playing off a handicap of 10, Kin Li was the best of the B graders with a score of 36 from Paul Grieve (10) on 35. The Langford name continues to feature in the weekend results, on this occasion it was Jesse Langford (18) who made a name for himself by taking out C grade with 37, two points clear of runner-up Len Jones (18). There was no doubting the winner of D grade with former Grafton golfers Eddie Clack (25) the dominate player in that grade recording an excellent score of 40 points, followed by Alan Wade (21) with 37. To highlight the apparent course difficulty, pro-balls went down to all players with 32 or better. The Diggers Cup, which is held in conjunction with the Legacy day was won by Bill Blaiki (14) with 35.

Not much happening in the world of Veterans golf apart from their normal Tuesday competition. However the qualifying for the Veterans Top Gun Shootout continues and the leaderboard as at 15th July reveals the current standings in the Coopers Brewery sponsored series. With a score of 43 points Graeme Lynn leads from Chris Wheelahan on 41. They are followed by three players, Dek Pabian, Brian Hewitt and Ron Baker all on 40, Bob Fist, Sam Davison and Wayne Creighton are next with 39. The final two spots are held by Nick Abrahall and Graeme Smith on 38. Still plenty of time to qualify for the shootout itself which is scheduled for Sunday October 11.

There is a busy weekend of golf coming up, beginning with the Muddy and Studdies 18 hole Stableford on Saturday. That event will also incorporate round 3 of the four-round Clarence Valley Rural & Industrial Supplies Winter Consistency trophy. That event will be followed on Sunday with the Bob Pike sponsored 27 hole Mixed foursomes Championships. This is one of the better supported mixed events with nominations already reasonably good. Defending Champions are Matt and Maddie McKee who completed 2019 series with 120 gross. The runner-up combination were Tim Bartlett and Janette Blair, who were just three shots behind. The pairing maybe a little different this year, therefore 2019 may not be any guide. However it can be assured that competition will be very strong in both the gross and handicap components of the titles.

On the following weekend the first two round of the men’s 2020 Club Championships will be held. The four round series co-sponsored by Jacaranda City Coaches (David and Leane Morgan) together with Greg Harvison Building and Design. Saturday’s first round will incorporate the Craig Woods Plumbing Monthly Mug, which no doubt will add a little more incentive to play well on the day. The second round will be held on Sunday, with the final two rounds to be held the following weekend.

—Ray Hopwood

Women

LAST Wednesday saw an 18 hole Stroke, fifth round WGNSW Medal, Legacy Day and qualifying round for the single match play knockout series. This event also incorporated round 2 Gwlad Murray event for Veteran component of the women players and also round 9 of MJO Legal winter consistency trophy. Sponsor for the overall trophy of the day was donated by Ben Hallett and Natalie Petty.

A field of 67 starters enjoyed the perfect golfing conditions, but some pin positions put many players to the test and with slick greens balls were running well. Also in attendance at presentation was Robert McFarlane, representing Legacy. Robert was pleased with the turnout for Legacy day and thanked all present for the generous donation to the local Legacy. Overall winner on the day was Sharyn O’Grady with a fine 67 nett. Sharyn certainly had the putting down pat with many one putt greens. This scribe played with her and could only watch the good putting as I couldn’t buy a putt, but that’s golf.

Division 1 winner went to Jen Townsend with 74 on a countback from Hollie Fuller. Division 2 winner saw Kerry Harding also having a top round with a score of 71 nett from Liz Fisher on 73. Division 3 winner was ever consistent Brenda Cooper with 72 with runner-up Jan Davis on 75. Nearest the pin draws were 1st – Peg James, 6th – Dot Newton, 10th – Millie Harris. Ball competition went to score of 78 or better.

The draw for the Single Handicap match play championships is on the women’s notice board. The first round to be played on or before July 27. Please book your times with the professional at the Pro Shop. Good luck to all participants and note if a referee is required for any match please contact Captain Janette.

Thirty-five starters contested the 18 hole Stroke round on Friday in Grafton’s fabulous winter weather, with no woollies needed. Division 1 winner saw Kerry Harding taking out the prize with 72 nett from again runner-up Hollie Fuller with 73. Division 2 went to Liz Fisher with 68 nett from Soo McPherson 73. Draw of cards for the NTP prize went to Margaret Manahan and Marianne Mannell. Ball winners were on a score of 76 on a countback. Also on Friday our very young junior golfer, Annalese McKee, at 11 years of age and who just loves the game, decided to do some practising in the afternoon. Standing at the first tee, wobbling her backside for position and comfort, swung her club and placed the ball on the green to see it roll to the hole and fall in. I believe there was many acrobatic moves on the tee after the great hole-in-one. Congratulations Annalese, you’re now level with Dad – one each.

Saturday’s 18 Hole Stroke had 11 starters hit off from the 10th tee. After this scribe’s group finished putting and moved off, we turned to see one of our koala’s holding up play as he/she walked across the fairway to the top side of the 10th green. The men following were most patient while our native resident decided which tree was the best. After all the conversation around the koala the results were announced with the overall winner being Annalese McKee with 68 nett. Annalese has certainly hit form. Runner-up Janeen Roberts had fine 75 nett even with many of the course trees getting a workout from her. Draw of the nearest the pin prize went to Sonya Baker. 76 on a countback won a ball.

Congratulations to our captain Janette who represented Dougherty Property in the ProAm putt off last Friday afternoon. This was carried out on the greens in front of the Clubhouse and entailed a putt from one practice green, over the path and onto the next green to the flag pin. With great expertise Janette left the ball 30cm short and won the putt-off, well done Netty.

—Shirley Goodger

On behalf of Grafton Legacy, I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the winners of the Grafton Legacy & Diggers Cup conducted at Grafton District Golf Club on Saturday July 18, 2020.

This day would not be possible without our wonderful sponsors who assist us each year. On behalf of the committee I would like to thank the following Grafton RSL Sub Branch, Grafton District Services Club, Maclean Bowling Club, The Abbey Motel Grafton, Dougherty Property, Wykes Tyre Power, Grafton Motor Group, Grafton Bunnings, Westlawn Finance, The Friendlies Chemist, Southside Pharmacy, Grafton Fast Photos, Grafton Golf Club Pro Shop, Grafton District Golf Club, Grafton Lady Golfers, Grafton Laurel Club, Harvey Norman, Ken Casson Motors & Bob Pike.

The weather was kind to us this year and a field of 142 contested the day. Once again, many thanks to all who assisted on the day.

—Bob McFarlane, Grafton Legacy Golf Day organiser

RESULTS

GDGC Tuesday Men’s Competition

Event: 18 Hole Stableford

Date: 21/7/2020

Starters: 110

Sponsor: GDGC

Winner: Andrew King 40 pts

1st Runner Up: Jack Sheean 39pts

2nd Runner Up: Jim Packwood 37 pts c/b

Nearest the Pin Sponsor:

Ball Run Down: 30 pts

GDGC Saturday Men’s Competition

Date: 18/7/2020

Event: 18 Hole Stableford

Sponsor: Bob Pike/ Legacy Day

Starters: 142

Diggers cup winner Bill Blaikie 35pts

Overall Winner Jamie Firth 44pts

A Grade Winner Mat McKee 39pts c/b

A Grade R/up John Tracey 39pts

B Grade Winner Kin li 36pts

B Grade R/up Paul Grieve 35pts c/b

C Grade Winner Jesse Langford 37pts

C Grade R/up Len Jones 35pts

D Grade Winner Eddie Clack 40pts

D Grade R/up Allan Wade 37pts

Balls to 32 Pts

GDGC Tuesday Men’s Competition

Event: 18 Hole Stableford

Date: 14/7/2020

Starters: 98

Sponsor: GDGC

Winner: Scotty Scott 42 pts

1st Runner Up: Ron Baker 40 pts

2nd Runner Up: Michael Gane 37 pts c/b

Nearest the Pin Sponsor:

Ball Run Down: 31 pts

GDGC Tuesday Veteran’s Competition

Date: 14/7/2020

Event: 18 Hole Stableford

Starters: 88

Winner: Scotty Scott 42pts

Runner Up: Ron Baker 40 pts

2nd Runner Up: Michael Gane 37pts c/b

Nearest the Pin Sponsor: Clarence Valley Sheds

Nearest the Pin Sponsor: Grafton District Golf Club

Ball Run Down: Net Score 30 pts c/b

LAWRENCE GOLF CLUB

WEDNESDAY’S chook run was a relatively quiet day with Peter Starr taking home the chook and Peter Jones with least putts.

Saturday Ladies was won by Liz Simpson on net 45 with Molly Plunket runner up on 46 from a count back from Joy Studdon.

NTP was Bev Ensby and Molly Plunket had least putts on a count back from Janet Lewis.

Sunday’s competition was a stroke event monthly medal sponsored by Inspiration Paints Grafton. The 9 hole winner was Dennis Hardwick on net 44 with Lou Guthridge runner up on net 45. The 18 hole winner was James Welsh on 80 with Theo Sheppard a close second on 81. NTP on the 4th was Lou Guthridge and Dennis Hardwick was NTP on the 5th.

Least putts on 13 was Peter Jones and Pat Parkes and Colin Want took home a club ball each. Congratulations to all our winners.

Next weeks sponsor is Sheridan from TLE Yamba so come along and have a game.

—Chris Clay

MACLEAN GOLF COURSE

Men

SATURDAY July 18: Single medley Stableford

Winner A grade Mark Rae 38 pts on c/b

R/up A grade William McCurtayne 38 pts

Third A grade Paul Bamback 37pts

Winner B grade Gregory White 39pts

R/up B grade Anne D’Arcy. 38pts

Third B grade Cath Parker 35pts

Matthew Cropper from Coffs Harbour G C had a great eagle on the 5th. Ball comp to 33 on c/back. Field of 98 visitors from Coffs Harbour GC, Gisbone GC, Barham GC, Surfers Paradise, Cohuna GC and Uralla GC.

Important notice: Men’s foursomes championships to be played next Saturday July 25, and bookings are essential. Booking times as follows: Foursomes 7am-8am Single Stableford 8am-9.30am Foursomes 10.30am-12 noon Single Stableford 12 noon-12.30pm.

Thursday July 16, Single medley Stableford. Winner A grade Peter Fitzpatrick 43pts R/up A grade Stephen McMahon 41pts

Winner B grade Phillip Robinson 39pts R/up B grade Joel Bainbridge 37pts

Ball comp to 33 on c/back

Field of 87, visitors from Yamba G & CC, Koorindah Waters GC, Grafton District GC, Teven GC, Iluka GC, Lakeside GC, Elanora GC and Gosford GC.

Wednesday 15th Skins: 16 players contested the event with Wayne Hinchcliffe winning with a very mediocre 4 skins.

—Phil Killian

Women

WEDNESDAY July 15

Sponsor: Ta’chelle Australis

Single Stableford

Div 1 Winner: Kylie Ryan 33pts, which included a chip in for birdie on the 18th Div 1 R/up: Veronique Morgan 32pts.

Div 2 Winner: Tina Hogg 37pts Div 2 R/up Helen Graney 34 pts Club balls to 31 on countback.

Chip ins K Cook on the 9th P Harris on the 16th K Ryan on the 18th.

Thank you to our sponsors Ta’chelle Australis for the beautiful trophys and supporting our club, particularly in these trying times.

Yours in golf

—Maudie

Veterans

THE last game played at Maclean was a single Stableford. We had 37 starters and the winner with a great score of 42 points was Peter Wild. Runner up was Veronique Morgan with 37 and in third place was John Roberts with 36. Ball winners were Steve McMahon with 36, Rhoda Pedrana – 35, Andrew Radcliffe – 34, Glen Crooks, Greg Doolan and Bill Rorke all with 33, and Tina Hogg, Henrietta Taranto and Greg Saul with 32.

The next game after this goes to print will be another 2 tee start on July 27. Also check the notice board if you are interested in playing any of the open days which are recommencing now. Kyogle is coming up August 4 and maybe Coraki on August 25.

SOCIAL

Roches Hackers

HACKERS were glad to be back playing golf again last Sunday after the COVID-19 lay-off. We had 21 starters for a 9 hole Stableford on the South Grafton course sponsored by Mark Harvison, Golf Professional and Andrew Fletcher Surveyors.

Winner on the day was Spud with a steady 18 points and the runner-up was Chaff with 17 points.

NTP’s went to Jonesy on 1st and “Corgi” Greg McCaughey on 6th.

Pro balls went to Chaff, Kel, Billy. D, Calfey, Clint and Kyle Lawler.

The Gold Jacket was a no-brainer and well won by Snake who only managed to get on the card on the last two holes.

Obviously, after the long lay-off Snake was a bit rusty failing to make the ladies on the second, as did his playing partner Fletch. He also had some trouble on the 5th. After his tee shot went into the hazard on the left it took him five shots to get out of the said hazard.

Snakes playing partner, Fin, had a bit of trouble with his putting on the 4th giving up after a massive seven putts! On the 9th Fin’s tee shot hit the Jacaranda tree just to the right of the fairway and dropped straight down. Not to be outdone Snake’s tee shot then hit the same branch and dropped down only 2m from Fin’s. Unlike Fin though it took Snake a further two shots to get past the ladies.

Our next outing will be on Sunday August 18 so stay tuned as to the time and venue.

Until next time, happy hacking.

YAMBA GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB

Thursday and Saturday attract large fields at Yamba.

MORE than 150 players both days with visitors from 21 clubs around Australia enjoyed ideal conditions at Yamba Golf and Country Club.

Thursday Stableford

ONE of our directors, Andrew Kelly, eagled the 6th hole with a driver, 8 iron to have a ‘2 a 5’ on his way to having 41 points a win A Grade. Des Hall was runner up with 38 points from Paul Austin. B Grade was won by Garry Payne with 40 points from Bob Waldron and Brad Roberts. Some excellent scores in C Grade with Terry Hulm having the score of the day 43 points from Denis Kelly 41 points and third place to Alex Miltiadou with 40 points. NTPs went to Ken Dewar (3rd), Geoff Flett (9th), Craig Penman (12th) Pro Pin on the 10th to Lindsay Hall, Geoff Flett again (12th) and Alistair Burke (17th).

Saturday Stableford

MORE eagles at Yamba. Greg Doolan emptied the ‘eagles nest’ this time, on the 13th. Troy Urquhart continued his winning way taking out A Grade with 38 points on a countback from Terry Cumiskey and Barry Fisher. Paul Reid was successful again in B Grade with 38 points on a countback from Stephen Hardwick and Larry McKenzie. In C Grade the youngster Peter Sharp won with 39 points from Tony Fisher and Ken Palich. NTPs went to Charlie Tyler (3rd), Adam Izzard (9th), Grant Dwyer (10th), David Crothers, Pro Pin (10th), David Groth (12th) and Pip Dixon (17th).

We now have 83 golf professionals entered for the MI Organics Pro-Am on August 8-9. Entry forms are available for members and there guests at the front office and online.

Advanced notice: the deferred Mens Foursomes competition is likely to be held towards the end of August. Get your partner organised.

Players with our large fields it is the responsibility of the ‘ Low Marker ‘ in the group to ensure your group keeps up to the group in front of you. Penalties can be applied.

Happy Golfing and stay safe.

—Greg Laforest