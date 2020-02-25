PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Ace, wipe, wipe, wipe

There was plenty of action on the Clarence Valley golf courses after big rains turned them bright green. Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail

GRAFTON

Men

Following on from a couple of weeks of wet weather which resulted in the disruption of our golfing activities, we now have some actual golf to report on with good fields for both our midweek and weekend competitions.

In the Saturday competition, almost 120 starters contested the Reece Plumbing 4BBB Stableford, the course returning to its best after the long dry spell, followed by the more than welcome rain.

The pairing of Jason Casserly (9) and Andrew J. Fletcher (19) earned the win on the day with an outstanding 48 points, four points clear of their nearest rivals.

Both players contributed almost evenly to the score with Jason on the card on 8 occasions with Andrew featuring on the remaining 10 holes, with three 4-pointers plus four 3-point holes backed up by two 2-point holes with a uncharacteristic single point hole to round out his contribution to their card.

They were followed by four teams with a score of 44 points, which required a four way countback to determine the appropriate runner-up spots.

Following the countback process Irwin Perring (18) and Ian Langley (9) were declared the first runner-up place getter’s.

The second runner-up pairing were Paul Grieve (14) and Simon Loadsman (6), the remaining two combinations with a 44 point score were relegated to the also ran fraternity.

Featuring in the nearest the pin component of the days play was Tony Cavanagh on the 1st for which he was awarded the Pro-pin for his effort. Tony’s tee shot finishing just 111cm from the cup.

On the 6th Ralf Zaffino (12) was the star finishing just 43cm away. Simon Loadsman (6) claimed the 10th 117cm, Rob Miller (14) was the nearest on the 17th 412cm with Karl Studd (16) second shot into the 4th 223cm past the cup.

There were two eagles recorded on the day, Jim O’Donohue (8) on the 18th and John Taylor (10) on the Par 4 5th hole. Pro balls went down to those combinations who achieved 41 points.

As a result of the weather conditions, the growth of the grass on the course has been phenomenal and has required an enormous amount of effort to keep it down.

For that we can thank our three volunteers who have manned the mowers to give us a golf course we can play on.

They are Neville Higham, Tony Daly and Trevor Townsend who last week put in countless hours on the mowers, especially on the fairways.

The rough will no doubt receive some attention this week, however the course proper will continue needing a lot of attention over the next two or three weeks to keep the grass under control.

The efforts of our mower volunteers is greatly appreciated by all golfers who use the course.

The Saturday competition coming up will be 18 hole Texas Scramble on this occasion sponsored by Greensill Bros. The competition is a 4 man teams event.

The main playing condition are that each player must contribute at least 3 drives each and all players must play at all the par 3 holes. The best 3 scores are to count on each hole. Stableford scoring to apply.

That event will be followed on Sunday, with the qualifying round of the 2020 Volkswagen Scramble.

This competition attracts its own special playing conditions which are available on the Club’s notice board, or alternatively contact our club professional, Mark Harvison or club captain, David Morgan, for those details.

The feature event of last weeks midweek competition was Thursday’s Iron Jack/Mark Harvison Tallowood Challenge, which is played under the stroke format.

Leading the field of 44 players home was Matt Katon (13) with a nett score of 70, five strokes clear of his nearest rival.

Three players, Chris Wheelahan (14), Tony Pidcock (21) and Woolgoolga’s John Thompson (12) all finished with a nett 75 and that was the order they finished in.

Pro balls went down to those players with a score of 77 or better.

The preceding Tuesday competition, which incorporated the Grafton Veteran competition attracted a field of 65 players with the course proving to be a little more difficult than normal. The leading score was achieved by Jeff Hackett (7) with 37 points. Ryan Woodluck (5) and Alf Groves (14) shared the two runner-up spots with 34. To claim a pro ball, all you needed was a score of 29 or better, which was decided on a countback.

Members of the T.G.I.F. playing group are advised your next competition is scheduled for Friday March 13.

The normal playing condition will apply, with the game to commence with a shotgun start at 11am. The nomination sheet is now up on the notice board. For further details contact the T.G.I.F. convener, Neil Hayward.

– Ray Hopwood.

GDGC Saturday Men’s Competition Results

Date: February 22

Event: 4BBB Stableford

Sponsor: Reece Plumbing

Starters: 109

Overall Winners: Jason Casserly and Andrew Fletcher 48 pts

First Runners up: Irwin Perring and Ian Langley 44 pts C/B

Second Runners up: Paul Grieve and Simon Loadsman 44pts C/B

Nearest The Pin’s:

1st Pro pin: Tony Cavanagh 111cm

6th Advantage Hospitality Supplies and Clarence Valley Window Tinting Ralf Zaffino 43cm

10th Hanks Kitchen: Simon Loadsman 117cm

17th TMMM Constructions P/L (GJ Gardner Homes Clarence Valley) Rob Miller 412cm

2nd Shot 4th: McKimms Real Estate Karl Studd 223cm

Eagles 13th John Taylor and Jim O’Donohue 18th Hole

Pro-balls to 41pts.

Sunday Competition Results

Date: February 23

Event: Opening Mixed Ambrose

Sponsor: Grafton Motor group

Starters: 16

Winners: David Morgan and Chris Danvers 65 1/4

Runners-up: Ian Langley and Soo McPherson 67

Nearest The Pin’s:

1st: Janeen Roberts

10th: Darryl Toms

Women

Wednesday last with sweltering heat and high humidity 44 players struggled through with our Monthly Medal, Captain’s Trophy competition, played under Stroke format.

Thank you to Toast Espresso who kindly sponsor the Monthly Medal event.

Scoring was tough with the grassy fairways and deep rough. Overall winner with a top round of 75 nett went to Jen Townsend. Jen won the Division 1 February medal also.

Division 1 winner went to Kathy McMullan 80 nett from runner-up Sue Petty 82 on a countback from 3rd place Heather Purtill also with 82. Medal and Division 2 winner was Heather Robinson 77 nett, runner-up Millie Harris 83 on countback with third Julie Bennett also on 83.

Medal and Division 3 winner was a surprise for Julie White 83 on countback from Jean Milne 83 and 3rd Bev Snowdon 89 on countback.

Best scratch scores of the day were Division 1 Jen Townsend 92, Heather Robinson Division 2 98, Division 3 Julie White 120 on countback and Bev Snowdon getting the O.B.E. with 121. Putting Division 1 Jen Townsend 29, Division 2 Sonya Baker 30 on countback, Division 3 Bev Snowdon 32.

Balls went down to 89 net on countback.

Saturday was the postponed weekend opening day.

The event being the Las Vegas two-person team Stableford. Sponsored by Shirley Goodger, Shirley has sponsored this event for the past few years and we thank her for this wonderful sponsorship.

Winners on the day were Kathy McMullan and Annalese McKee who combined well for 73 points.

Their score was really boosted on the 6th when they both parred the hole to score three points each, the turn of the card resulted in a joker and for that hole giving them a combined 18 points. What a thrill.

Runners-up were Noeline Smith and Hannah Blundell 58 points. Hannah has only recently been playing the 18-hole competitions after coming up through the junior ranks.

Hannah would have benefited playing with a player of Noeline’s capabilities and expertise. Third saw seasoned players of Peg James and Kerry Harding winning on 45 points.

Nearest the pin on the 6th went to Cheryl Shanley and Chrissy Danvers. 10th Kathy McMullan and Annalese McKee. Balls went to 31 points on countback.

Sunday was the Opening day for the mixed events and was a 18 hole two-person Ambrose and congratulations go to Chrissy Danvers and her playing partner, club captain, David Morgan. No doubt a lot of laughs were had.

Monday’s players and beginners opening day was once again washed out and now the organisers will endeavour to hold this opening day next Monday, if weather permits.

This event is sponsored by Grafton Textiles.

Reminder that birdies, chip-ins and eclectic competitions begin on Friday March 6. Woodburn Evans Head Open Day is scheduled for Monday March 2. Be aware the qualifying round for the Anne Bawden Matchplay Knockout is scheduled for Wednesday March 4 so get your preferred partner and pop your name in the online booking or phone the Pro shop on 66 425413.

– Shirley Goodger.

WESTLAWN

32 players took to the fairways on Sunday for our second game at our new home, The Grafton District Golf Club, and on Sunday we took on the back nine.

As this is a settling in period and we are still playing off our old Westlawn handicaps there were no grade winners as such and we held a random card draw for the four vouchers.

The lucky winners from Sunday were Gary Reynolds, David Lorenzo, Geoff McInerney and Marilyn McFarlane.

The NTP’s on the 10th went to Dave Morgan and Di Alderman and on the 17th Dave Morgan and Merideth Corrigan.

The shot of the day went to Dave Morgan on the 10th, his tee shot ended up behind the hole and was less than one full ball roll from the hole, from the tee it must have looked like it was a hole in one, incredible shot Dave.

Next Sunday we will be taking on the front nine with a 7.30am shotgun start, be there at 7.00am for partner draw and hole allocation.

Don’t forget if you want to hire a cart you must book it through the Pro-shop at the course.

If you feel like a midweek game don’t forget the crew play a skins game at the Coutts Crossing course on Tuesdays and Fridays. Be there at 8.00am for an 8.30am tee-off.

– Dave Lynch

YAMBA

Golfer keen to see sunshine

With most golf of late being cancelled due to the rain golfers couldn’t wait to get on the course and enjoy the sunshine all be it 40 degrees in the shade and with the Bonville course closed to the members, because of the Australian Ladies Classic, a few of them ventured to Yamba for a game.

One Bonville member, Wayne Scott started his round on the 10th with his very first shot of the day going in the hole for an ace, he then proceeded to go wipe wipe wipe. Great shot Wayne.

Other winners were: in A Grade Craig Erskine with 38 points for 1st from Rob Gallagher 37pts and 3rd went to Greg Wyllie with 36pts on a count back.

In B Grade Nathan Whittingham was the winner with 42pts from Col Simmons 37pts and 3rd went to Bruce Ginn with 36pts.

Ashley Ekin had his first win taking out C Grade with an impressive 40pts from Keith Britton 36pts and 3rd went to Patrick Chapman with 35pts.

Nearest to the pins were: on the SeaFire Steak and Seafood 3rd Peter McCallum at 316cm, the Peter Campbell Physio 9th was Greig Little at 68cm, the SeaFire 10th went to Wayne Scott with his hole in one and Wayne also took home the Pro Pin, the Yamba Barber Shop 12th was P Brooks from Ryde Parramatta at 47cm and the SeaFire 17th was won by Peter Brennan at 275cm.

Balls for the day went to 32 with 18 on the back 9.

Saturday 4BBB aggregate Stableford

Only 106 players went out on Saturday due to early showers and lots of mozzies, the one’s that did found the course very wet on the back 9 but still a fun day out.

One of the shots of the day was from A Grader Andrew Kelly who on the 12th hit 8 iron and almost holed his shot with his ball finishing a mere 83cm from the hole giving him the nearest to the pin.

Andrew then proceeded to miss the first putt, which was for the win, then miss the second putt, which was for the square and finally sunk the third putt for the loss.

To top it all off his playing partners forgot to write his name on the nearest to the pin sheet so for that he got nothing. Well played A grader.

The winning team of the day was Ashley Ekin and Alexander Holland with a great 78pts from Rex Bolte and Dave Carothers with 75pts and 3rd went to Dave Bruton and John Hogan with 74pts.

Nearest to the Pins were: on the John Wright Pro Shop 3rd Andrew Harris was only 12cm from the hole, the Peter Campbell Physio 9th was Neil Gore-Brown from Coolangatta at 239cm, the SeaFire 10th went to Don Schlussler at 99cm, the Pro Pin 10th went to Terry Winser at 317cm, the SeaFire 12th was won by Dave Bruton at 280cm, the Bean Scene 17th was won by Terry Hicks at 530cm and the 2nd shot 17th was Terry Bull at 92cm.

Balls for the day were given out on single scores and went to 33pts with 18 or better on the back 9.

SOCIAL GOLF

Jacaranda Hotel

Jacaranda Hotel Social Golf monthly game will be played this Sunday at Grafton Golf course. Tee off will be at 9am and you will need to book your own buggies.

It will be a Stableford event and presentation and lunch will be back at the hotel.

Our AGM will be held if we have enough members present. No bus transport for this game.

– Dulcie

Roches Hackers

It was disappointing that our last outing to South Grafton on Sunday February 16 had to be cancelled due to the rain.

Despite that setback a number of Hackers gathered at Roches on that Sunday afternoon to enjoy some refreshments and the usual pool challenges.

Our next outing is to Safety Beach on Sunday March 15 with the bus to leave Roches at 7am. This is always a big day out so get your name down on the sheet at HQ.

Until next time … happy hacking.