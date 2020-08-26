PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Australian Par 3 Championships return

GRAFTON

Grafton District Golf Club

NEXT Sunday one of the major fundraising events for the Rotary Club of Grafton will be held with the club’s promotion of the Australian Par 3 Championships.

The 18 hole event will be a single stroke and Ambrose and is to be hosted by the Grafton District Golf Club.

The Par 3 Championships has a very long history with its origins in Sydney in the 1980s. The event went into recess for some time and was resurrected by Grafton Rotary in 2019 and Sundays event will be the second occasion that the series will be held at Grafton.

To enable the series to go ahead, the Grafton Championship course will be converted to a challenging 18 hole Par 3 format with the length of the various holes to measure from less than 100m to over 200m and as a result of the distances involved, most competitors will need a full set of clubs to handle those conditions.

As well as a competition for the serious golfer there will be a variety of categories and prizes for the many amateur and social golfers who are invited to take part. All funds raised by the event will be distributed by Grafton Rotary to many of their projects in and around the Clarence Valley.

By competing in the championships you will be assisting in the great work undertaken by the Grafton Rotary organisation at the same time be guaranteed great time in this unique event. To enter, the appropriate entry forms for the 4 person Ambrose are available through Mark Harvison at the pro shop, or alternately phone Mark on 66425413.

Championship component is a Stroke event for those with a club handicap and will be held in conjunction with the Ambrose competitions. Tee off times are available from 8am, which caters your golf and a light barbecue lunch, which will also be provided. Anyone taking part can be guaranteed of a great days golf and at the same time support Grafton Rotary with their more than valuable community projects.

At any time with a golf field of almost 160 starters, the chances of someone achieving a hole-in-one is enhanced. In last Saturday’s Ken Casson Motors 4 Man Ambrose, not one but two players achieved the ultimate goal of scoring a hole-in-one on the 1st.

For their efforts they had to split the hole-in-one jackpot as well as receiving the normal prize associated with the effort.

Ambrose events historically attract huge fields, and last Saturday’s field obviously was no exception. Despite the wild and windy weather, the winning scores were very impressive, especially from the eventual winners and the first and second runner-up teams.

The combination of Craig Langford (4), Graeme Smith (13), David Lorenzo (36) and Paul Langford (4) recorded a 10 under par round of 62, which resulted in a nett score of 54 7/8 leaving no doubt that they were the best on the day.

With a gross score of 64, the team of Terry Brooks (23), John Tory (16), Jackson Grieve (2) and Aaron Martin (15) claimed the first runner-up position with a nett 57 and following the application of their seven handicap. It was interesting to note that both leading teams had early morning tee times.

The team who was awarded the second runners-up position also had an early tee time which proved a benefit to them. That combination consisted of Russell Connor (20), Murray Connor (12), Graeme Stevens (18) and Chris Holder (1) who also put together a gross score of 64 for a nett results 57.625. To win a proball your team required a score of 60.5 or better to earn one.

Dennis Pye and Chris Wheelahan have combined their vast resources to sponsor next Saturday’s event which will be an American Foursomes, this is not only an interesting competition format, but can be a true test of friendships. A great game just the same and a good field is anticipated.

The Clarence Valley Rural & Industrial Supplies four round winter consistency trophy has now been completed with a fairly convincing win going to Graeme Lynn who completed the series with a total of 139 points.

Just two points in arrears was our club captain, David Morgan with 137. There was a four point gap to the next player, Graham Tracey, who completed a total of 133 over the four rounds. A complete run-down of all the results relating to this series is up on the main notice board in the Club from which you can determine your own finishing position in the competition.

Ray Hopwood

Grafton District Golf Club Ladies

LAST week the Monday competition players had a presentation day after their 9 hole Ambrose game.

A total of 39 starters took part in the event. It was a great morning and committee members and a few weekday players joined in for the 9 holes. A yummy morning tea was served. There was a shotgun start on both front and back nine holes

Winners for the front nine were Wendy Gibbs, Denise Pavolvic, Cheryl Creighton and Judy Page, Runners-up Margaret Ross, Helen Packwood, Kay Strong and Jan Pilgrim. Back nine winners were Janette Blair, Janelle Worthy, Lisa Hunt and Wendy Butcher, Runners-up Ann Gibbons, Sue Petty, Donna West and Chris Stephenson. Big thanks to Jen Townsend and Sonya Baker for their organising and commitment to these wonderful Monday players.

Wednesday last with the weather at its best was a great day out with a partner game for our 18 hole 2 Person Ambrose Keno qualifying event. It’s always a fun day and to have someone cover your back if a miss shot happens.

A total of 66 players arrived for the day with much anticipation. Winners of the day for a trophy sponsored by Bev Snowdon and Heather Robinson were Jen Townsend and Kerry Harding with 66.5 nett from Kaye Murdoch and Elaine Shand on 69.

They were followed by Chrissy Danvers (having a work flexi day) and Jean Dahl 69.75. Draw of cards for the nearest the pin trophy were Judy McFarlane/Sue Black and Jean Milne/Helen Irving.

Ball competition scores went to 73.5 or better. After Wednesday’s weather we were smacked with extremely strong winds on Friday so the field was reduced to 28 with a number of players deciding to give the conditions a miss. Winner of the 18 hole Stableford, after being blown from pillar to post were:

Division 1: Jane Wolfe 35 points on a countback from Sharyn O’Grady.

Division 2: Margaret Ross 38 points from Jan Davis with 33.

Nearest the pin draw went to Noeline Smith and balls went to 33 points or better. For those women who chickened out of playing you missed out on knotted hair, chapped lips and wind burn cheeks. Arr the love of the game.

Saturday arrived and you guessed it more wind and if possible even stronger than during the week. Out of the 12 brave contestants Chrissy Danvers took out the winning trophy with 38 points from Marianne Mannell on 37. We had a visitor Annette Cross from Gosford. Nearest the pin draw went to Heather Robinson and ball run-down you need 34 or better on a countback. The weekend match play final was also contested between Peg James and Di Alderman their balls also being effected by the boisterous windy conditions. Congratulation go to Di Alderman beating Peg by 3 and 1. This was Di’s first attempt at match play so well played, Di.

A special mention must be made on our up and coming junior golfer, Hollie Fuller. Hollie has been selected into the Jack Newton State Development squad as they have recognised her achievements and commitment to the sport. From 90 applicants only 24 were selected and out of the 24, 10 are girls.

Hollie has at various times won most of the open junior girls gross events up and down the Coast and last year took out the major prize for the best gross in the Grafton Women’s May Tournament.

A great achievement as she is the youngest winner of the prestigious event. Hollie has now lowered her handicap to 3.4 which is fantastic for a 14-year-old and by being part of the squad she will be expected to enter big state tournament and some interstate competitions. Congratulation to Hollie from all the women golfers on the achievement and we wish you well in your next endeavour to further your golfing career.

Shirley Goodger

GRAFTON SOCIAL GOLF

Jacaranda Hotel Social Golf Club

ON SUNDAY August 23 the Jacaranda Hotel Social Golf Club ventured to the Grafton Golf Club for a Single Stroke event.

The weather was windy and cold, however, those who did turn up were well aware of the conditions and ready to rumble.

A golfer has to train his swing on the practice tee, then trust it on the course. One chap who has learnt the hard way and is an amazing young golfer is Jackson Grieve.

Playing with a handicap of two, Jackson showed his skills around the course even attacking the par 4s and 5s, not with woods but irons only. Most were up the middle or where ever he directed them to.

I have never played a round when I didn’t learn something new about the game and the same applied last Sunday.

The A grade winner was the man mentioned above, despite the cold and windy conditions Jackson was still able to end up with 35 Nett, runner up was Dennes Heath 41 Nett.

B Grade went to Gerry McMullan with a finish of 46 Nett from his partner David Campbell 49 1/2 Nett.

C Grade saw the debut of a new member of the Jaca Golf Club, Greg Kilner, and he was able to bring in a score of 39 Nett in advance of a chap making his comeback after a 4.5 year break, Peter McLellan. Peter was able to finish up with 40 Nett.

Thank you to everybody who braved the weather and turned up for a game last Sunday. Our next game will be On Sunday September 6 at Lawrence for a two person ambrose event for the Tim Clark memorial Shield. See you all there.

Strap

Westlawn Golf Club

A TOTAL of 41 brave players took to the fairways of a very windblown back nine on Sunday for an Individual Stableford event and I cannot believe some of the scores that were handed in.

I thought that if got anywhere near 18 points on a day like that you should consider going on the tour. The wind was that bad at times that you only had to tap the ball on the greens and if you missed the hole you were lucky if it stayed on the green.

The best score of the day was a very good 23 points by Division 2 winner Peter Fysh, closely followed by Division 1 winner Peter Lane with 22 points. Next best was Peter Chessell with 21 points, a big day for the Peters.

There were six players, David Anderson, Luke Beresford, Joe Armstrong, Ron Jenkin, Jim Fung and Scott Appleby all on 19 points with another three players, John Blanch, Charles Doggett and Nathan Kendall on 18 points. Bringing up the rear was Dally Clark with eight points.

I have no doubt that the handicapper will take a very close look at the winners, especially Mr Fysh who has won two weeks in a row. A two or three shot deduction should be in the pipeline I think.

I noted with interest that Wendy Gibbs was awarded a ball for her drive on the 18th which ended up in the rough. While searching for her ball, Wendy found a mobile phone which ended up being Jason Casserly’s and had been missing for five weeks.

Even though Jason has a new phone I am sure that there was information on the old phone that Jason was happy to retrieve.

To the players who are going to Tenterfield on September 12 and 13, don’t forget to get your moneys to Wendy ASAP.

Next Sunday we should be taking on the front nine but keep an eye out for Jason’s Tee Time Texts.

Dave Lynch

LAWRENCE

Lawrence Golf Club

IT WAS a very windy day at Lawrence on Sunday, but we had a good turn-out for the Monthly Medal No 11.

Thank you to our sponsors for the day; TLE Yamba and Fair Butcher at Maclean. There is only one more chance to win a monthly medal and be eligible to contest the medal of medals, so look out for MM No 12 next month.

Congratulations to all prizewinners. Results were; 18 hole winner Theo Sheppard (net 75) from Bill Woodham (net 77), 9-hole winner Barry Burgess (net 44) from Kerry Cook (net 46) on a C/B from Pat Parkes and Doc Foster. Peter Starr got NTP on the 5th and Theo Sheppard least putts (13). Club balls went to Max Withnell and Doc Foster.

I noticed a few people chasing hats around and Theo looked like he had just come out of a tumble dryer with his hair sticking out every which-way.

Also playing on the day was the Blue Goose Social Golf Club. A great bunch of people and they are always welcome at our club, as are all social clubs.

Thank you to Chris, Elaine and Lemmon for preparing and serving lunch to the Blue Goose players, and those delicious toasties. Congratulations to our new captain, Bill Woodham elected at the recent AGM, and all the other members who put their hand up to serve on the club committee.

I know from my own experience that this can be a very rewarding and I wish them well.

Our next game is the Handicapper Vs Secretary (Match play) on August 30, sponsored by Bunnings and Mitre 10 Maclean.

Peter Jones

MACLEAN

Maclean Golf Club Vets

MONDAY’S game was a single stableford and was the second round of the vet’s championships.

There was another good field of 48 starters and they enjoyed beautiful conditions for golf.

The winner of the event was Chris Blackman who finished with easily his best result since joining the vets. He came in with 41 points to win narrowly from runner up Mike Emmanuel who had 40 points, with Bill Rorke in third place with 39 points.

Another to have good score was Leigh Barrington who also had 39 points but beaten into fourth spot in a countback.

Other ball winners were Richard Parker, Geoff Grayson and Phil Hurst – all with 38 points; Kate Hemmy and Peter Hamilton – 37; Chris Forrester, Kim Wiblen, John Porter and Steve McKenzie – 36; Gary Stockwell, Theo Sheppard and Phil Robinson with 35 points.

In the final analysis, after two rounds, our Vets Champions are Bill Rorke and Kim Wiblen. Bill came from behind and had a two-round total of 80 points while Kim had two excellent rounds for a combined total of 79 points to take out the ladies event. Runners-up in the mens was Richard Parker who also put together two good rounds of golf and the ladies runner up was Amanda Barwick who finished just one shot ahead of Chris Forrester.

A reminder again that we are going to be having our own open day on September 21. This will be a single stableford event and we have in excess of $300 in trophies to be won. So remember to keep this date free.

YAMBA

Yamba Golf and Country Club

Director Wayne does it again

WAYNE Rice wins A Grade for the second week in a row with 39 points from David Roberston and Greg Doolan.

B Grade went to Anthony Pidcock a Grafton visitor with 40 points on a countback from Andre Risk and Chris Durrington. Harold Roberts was successful in C Grade with 39 points on a countback from Keith Britton and Roger Cotton.

David Ross ‘Aced’ the 10th hole. His hole-in-one earnt him six points on the hole. Congratulations David. NTPs went to Jack Skelton on the 3rd, Geoff Flett on the 9th, David Ross 10th, Tony Miller pro pin and the 12th, Des Hall on the 17th.

Saturday Results

IN EXTREMELY windy conditions, morning players had the best of the day. Doug Luckie wins A Grade with 38 points from Paul Tarasenko and Reilly Wunderlich.

Van Isackson was successful in B Grade with 40 points from Terry Hicks and Dick Ord.

C Grade winner was Terry Bull with the score of the day, an excellent 42 points. Runner-up was Gordon Wilson on 40 points from Ian Brockwell. NTPs were won by Syd Mills (3rd), Adam Izzard (9th) only 5 centimetres, Doug Luckie (10th), Jan Dampney (12th and the Pro Pin), Jack Skelton (17th).

Reminder to all players this coming Saturday is our Men’s Foursomes Championships. The Foursomes will be play off the BLACK MARKERS and the Stableford players will be playing off the BLUE MARKERS.

Happy golfing and stay safe.

Greg Laforest