PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Clarence golfers acing the fairways

Grafton District Golf Club

THERE is no doubt that the vast improvement in the condition of our fairways and greens has been a major contributing factor in the more than impressive scoring achieved in recent weeks.

That was again highlighted in last Saturday’s 18 hole single Stableford with the winning score for the day being a very impressive 46 pts, a score recorded by Aiden Langford, 5 pts clear of the best of the rest. Playing off a then handicap of 31, Aiden smashed the 114 player field with 21 pts around the front 9, and backed that up with 25 pts around the back. With a birdie on the Par 5 18th hole resulting in 5 points being recorded in his score, which was a major contributing factor o his end result and the overall win. For the effort Aiden’s handicap has since been reduced by four (4) which is a just reward.

For the second week in succession, Tony Gallagher (8) cleaned up the A Grade fraternity with an outstanding score of 41 pts, 4 points clear of his nearest rival Peter Sinclair (8) on 37 pts who had to survive a 4 way countback from Paul Langford (5) Craig Langford (9) and John Dahl (6) to be awarded the runner up position in that grade.

B Grade was also decided by the countback process with 3 players all recording 36 points. In the final calculations it was determined that Shane Essex (12) was the winner from Dwayne Doyle (14) with Tim Newsome (14) relegated to the Pro-ball status only.

Once again the countback procedure was required to sort out C Grade with Ron Phillips (17) and Graeme Smith (16) recording 39 pts and that was the order they finished in. Two points separated the leaders in D Grade with Rowan Butcher (34) posting the leading score of 40 pts from Brett Paxton (21) finishing with 38 pts. Pro balls went down to players with 33pts or better, again those winners decided by countback.

With the slight relaxation of coronavirus conditions, Golf Groups have returned to 4 players numbers, however with several conditions still to apply. Firstly only one player per motorised cart will be permitted. This requirement remains in place so that the social distancing requirements are strictly adhered too. There will be absolutely no variance to this requirement with penalties applied to anyone caught flouting these rules. As well as social distancing, flay sticks cannot be touched and the use of bunker rakes forbidden, the bunkers being in play. Any ball that finds its way into a bunker can be subject to a club length preferred lie in that bunker if required. Also mark your own card. These conditions are determined by Golf NSW and State Authorities and our Club cannot vary them to suit themselves. All bookings for tee times must be made on line, a provision that will most likely remain in place for all future time, post pandemic, including Tuesday and Thursday competitions.

Obviously the problems associated with the coronavirus has resulted in chaos for our Golf Programme with many events either cancelled or postponed to a later date.

This relates especially to all the mens Knockout Series. The qualifying numbers for the Singles Knockout, 4BBB Knockout and the 2 man Ambrose Knockout have been reduced from 32 pairings or Single qualifier to just 16. The first of the Annual Knockout Series will be held on Saturday 30th May and will be the qualifier for the Undercover Storage (Trevor and Jen Townsend) Singles Knockout. The mens match committee will soon determine the commencement date of the remaining 2 series and these dates will be advised as soon as they have been decided.

Over the past 12 months or so the establishment of improved and permanent cart paths has taken place and has proved a more than worthwhile asset to the course and subsequent playing conditions. The Cart Path project is still to continue with the 12th hole the next in line for some attention. Volunteers are being called for to progress this improvement campaign and if you can assist, please contact Bill Newman accordingly and he will advise of the proposed date for the working bee at that time on the 12th.

With the clean up of the fallen and damaged tress in and around the course almost completed, the preferred lies playing condition is to be reviewed by the match committee at their next meeting. Preferred lies will most likely be discontinued at that time. All players should refer to the notice board before teeing off. The current provision of a penalty free drop in the general playing area (except marked penalty areas) from bare patches is to remain at this time.

Last Tuesday’s competition attracted 100 players which is a little more than normal, what is not normal was the winner of the day with 42 pts, and that was Neil Hayward (17) who seems to specialise in the Tuesday competitions, Runner up to Neil was John Mannell (35) with 41 pts, followed by John Brien (28) on 39 pts. Pro balls going down to those on 32 pts.

In the Thursday competition Bonville Golfer, Grant Rickwood (scratch) was the best with 39 from Sam Davidson (15) and Joe Fahey (10) both on 38 pts. Pro balls went down to players on 33 pts.

The social distancing requirements cannot be stressed too much, this includes the Pro Shop with a maximum of two (2) people allowed in at any one time. No Exceptions, Please assist Mark and his staff in complying with this requirement, they don’t make the rules, they have to enforce them.

Ray Hopwood

Grafton District Golf Club Ladies News

LADIES we have news.

Due to restrictions being reduced by Golf Australia and NSW Golf the Match Committee have decided to resume our scheduled program of events from May 20. There will be a few changes, but N.T.Ps will still be a draw of the cards.

Our Monthly Medals sponsored by Toast Espresso will be on Wednesday May 27 and Saturday’s game will be on May 30. Timeslots are now in groups of four but still carry the rule of distancing to one person per cart.

Our Ann Bawden Match Play semi-finals are now back in play and are to be played before or on June 1 and the final to be played on June 8 at 9.30am.

Our Championships will start on Friday 12th June 2020. Players who are playing are to nominate, with their own pen, at the Pro Shop on entry sheets for our Match Committee to do a seeded draw. Please, entries must be in by Wednesday June 3 for week days and also for weekends for this draw to be finalised

The foursomes will be rescheduled and notice will be given at a later date.

With our May Tournament being postponed due to the Covid19 Virus the Match Committee has now reset the dates from September 23 to 26 as our Covid Revital Tournament. We are extremely hopeful that this Tournament will go ahead. Time will tell.

Last Wednesday we had a ‘Day for Kay’ and it was lovely to see so many players dressed in Red & White and make a donations to Muscle Dystrophy. A total of $300 was made. The McLennan Family was very appreciative of the thoughts Grafton Lady Golfers paid to her foundation.

Results from Wednesday’s 18 hole Stableford with 59 starters were:

Division 1 (0-25)

Winner Marianne Mannell 38 pts

R/Up Janette Blair 37 pts

2nd R/Up Sue Petty 36 pts

Division 2 (26-30)

Winner Kerry Harding 39 pts

R/Up Shirley Goodger 36 pts c/b

2nd R/Up Judy McFarlane 36 pts

Div 3 (31-54)

Winner Jan Beattie 38 pts

R/Up Jean Milne 35 pts

2nd R/Up Julie White 32 pts

N.T.P. Draw of the cards

6th M.J.O. Legal Del Burke

10th Clarence Valley Tyres June Cavanagh

17th Dougherty Property – Di Alderman

Ball Rundown 32 pts

Reminder that even though we are now moving to three and four players social distancing is still required both on course, Pro Shop and Club House surroundings.

Friday had 32 starters for our 18 hole Stableford and our winner of Div 1 (0-27) with a magnificent score of 42 pts and off a handicap of (7) was Hollie Fuller. Runner up was Jean Dahl who was playing her first game back from self exile due to Covid 19 with 36pts Div 2, (28-52) winners was very consistent Jean Milne on 35pts, from Runner Up Robyn Wilkes with 34 pts. N. T. P draw of the cards

Sponsor. Ann & Peter Gibbons – Trish Clarke Grafton Golf Club Liz Fisher Ball Winners 33

Saturday’s 18 hole Stableford had 17 starters and Heather Purtill played good golf with 36pts winning on a count back from Julie McKee also on (36) who is improving each week, 2nd runner up Jen Townsend has bounced back with 35 pts. Good golfing Ladies. N. T. P Draw of the cards

Sponsor – Grafton Motor Group Mark Hopkins, Ball Winners 33 pts c/b

Our new Club Shirts that we have been waiting for have now arrived and have been embroidered ready for pick-up from the Club House. Payment must be made before collecting your garment.

News from Northern Rivers Golf. The WGNR. Tournament has been cancelled. The WGNR. 4BBB v Par Championship cancelled, WGNR District Medal Play off Cancelled. WGNR three players team event unsure at the moment.

All of this news will be on the notice board in the Ladies Room for further viewing. GWLAD Murray Competition has also been cancelled.

Happy golfing ladies.

Shirley Goodger

Westlawn Golf Club

THE club just goes from strength to strength with 42 players hitting the back nine fairways for a pairs aggregate Stableford event sponsored by the WGC and GDSC.

This is generally a game where the burglars come out to play so I was surprised that the winning score was well short of 50 points. The best score of the day was still a very good 44 points from Geoff McInerney and David Tasker, closely followed by Dave Lynch and Charles Doggett along with David Anderson and Joe Armstrong with 43 points, than followed Bob and Paul McFarlane with 40 points and Mark Newman and Jason Casserly also with 40 points. The lowest score of the day was 30 points by new members Adam Crawley and Angus McKimm, welcome to the Westlawn Golf Club boys.

Along with Adam and Angus the Westlawn members would also like to welcome new comers Dave and Scott Appleby and Chris Swain they are the latest in a growing list of new members that are enjoying playing with the club.

The handicapper is still being kept busy with no less than 20 players needing a handicap adjustment after Sundays game with only three of them getting a shot back.

Next week we tackle the front nine for an individual Stableford event sponsored by the WGC and Grafton Golf Club.

Dave Lynch

Maclean Golf Club

Maclean Vet’s

ANOTHER superb day for golf at Maclean on Monday for the weekly vets game.

48 starters which represents a record field for our vets, we’ll crack the 50 mark one day. The winner with a score of 40 points was Leigh Barrington. Playing off a handicap of 12 Leigh obviously had a great round and sunk some good putts. Runner up with 36 was Kate Hemmy. Playing off the red tees must have suited Kate. In third place and winner of the free game was Mark Hemmy with 35 points. Club balls went to Geoff Grayson -33, Cathy Ayres -33, Andrew Radcliffe – 33, Chrissy Picton -32, John Porter – 31, Graeme Lloyd – 31, Jeff Miller -30, Patrick Vacchiano – 30, Paul O’Halloran -30. There was then a host of 29s with only the top three of Wayne Hinchcliffe, Phil Robinson and Greg Doolan making the ball run down.

If you are a major prize winner on Vets days don’t forget to collect your voucher from the pro shop. Next game is next Monday May 25. We are back to groups of four next week as per time sheet but still in separate buggies.

Bob Harvey