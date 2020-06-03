PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Clarence golfers get back into swing of things

GRAFTON

Grafton District Golf Club

THE participation numbers in all our various golf competitions continues to impress. For example, last Saturdays 18 hole Stableford attracted 143 starters, an increase of seven players over the previous Saturday. Quite impressive.

A new member to our club Jordan Weller (23) absolutely smashed the field to record a massive 45pts to easily win the day, five points clear of his nearest rival. Jordan’s effort was awarded with a 12 shot reduction to his then handicap which will no doubt will be an incentive to maintain that form if he is to remain competitive in the future. A great round by the young man in anyone’s language.

Two players completed their rounds with 40 pts, Chris Gannon (41) which gave him the win in D Grade, and the C Grade winner, Wayne Creighton (16). The D grade runner up was Jesse Langford (21) with 38 pts. In C Grade Rob Miller (16) secured the runner up spot also with 38 points.

A visitor from Ballina Golf Club, Matthew Weir (scratch) took out A Grade on a countback with 37 points from a player who regularly features in the results, Tony Gallagher (7).

Both Trent Dickson (10) and Derek Latimer (14) finished on 38 pts in B Grade, and following the required countback procedure, that was the order they finished in. To secure a pro-ball you required a score of 34 points or better to earn one.

Last Saturday’s event also served as the qualifier for the Grafton Undercover sponsored Singles Knockout with the top 16 golfers from that event progressing to the Knockout Series. A complete list of those in the draw is available at the Club House. All first round matches must be completed by no later than July 18.

There seems to be some confusion relating to the preferred lies playing conditions currently in place. Preferred lies are only permitted on the fairways at this time. Should your ball find its way onto a bare or rocky patch a penalty free drop may be taken at the nearest point of relief.

Our Tuesday golf specialist was at it again last Tuesday, Neil Hayward (17) once again got the cash with a 18 hole score of 41 points to take the win for the day. Just the one point in arrears to Neil, was Bob Mawhinney (27) who was then followed by three (3) players on 39, Ray Smith (16) and Peter Brennan (18). Ray was awarded the 2nd runner up spot as a result of the countback process with the remaining two players having to settle for just a pro-ball. All players with a score in excess of 31pts also received a pro-ball.

Almost 70 players contested the Thursday Competition with the winner on the day, Gary Pym (26) recording a score of 40 pts to just hold out Ron Baker (23) who claimed the 1st runner up spot with 39 pts. Athol Green (13) was awarded the 2nd runner up position after surviving a five way countback on 38pts. Pro balls went down to those on 34pts or better.

The Rod Gleeson Clarence Valley Rural Supplies Winter Consistency Trophy has commenced with the first round of the four round series completed in April. The second round is to be held this coming Saturday with the third and fourth rounds scheduled for July 25 and August 15. The series is currently led by Greg Harvison, Graeme Lynn and Brett McConnell, all three sitting 41pts. For a complete run down of all players and their position in the series is available at the Club House. Also available the conditions of play relating to the consistency series.

Next Saturday the competition will revert back to the Stroke format, with the June Monthly Mug on the agenda. The Mug this month being sponsored by City Centre Apartments and if past Saturday fields are any guide another 140 plus field is anticipated. Entries must be completed on line, however post entries will be accepted. Players should note that there has been some slight relaxation to the rules relating to golf carts. At the moment two sets of golf equipment can be carried on the one cart, however only one person is permitted to ride on the cart, to comply with Social distancing requirements. NO exceptions under any circumstances, failure to comply will result in a penalty of some kind.

An event which will need some thought is the 18 hole two person Ambrose scheduled for June 13. Now would be an appropriate time to organise your pairings and enter on line accordingly. The event will also serve as the qualifying round for the Dennis Pye Grafton Glass sponsored two person Ambrose Knockout for which 16 pairs will qualify.

At this time the requirements relating to social distancing remain in place, as well as the self marking of scorecards, no bunker rakes and the non removal of flags. All players have been observing these requirements since their inception without complaint. Hopefully we will see some relaxation of these rules before too long.

Ray Hopwood

Grafton Women

THE Ann Bawden Match Play semi-final’s were played last Monday in perfect golf conditions. Noeline Smith/Marianne Mannell were one up after a very close first 9 holes being played against Janette Blair/Kathy McMullan, by the 12th hole the game was all square. The match seesawed through out and by the 18th there would be extra holes to play with Noeline and Marianne one up after 20 holes. In the second semi-final Peg James/Jan Patterson were three up on Sue Petty/Jean Dahl after their first nine. Sue and Jean fought hard but Peg and Jan took the match which ended on the 18th hole. Two great matches were played and congratulations to the winners. The final will be played on Monday June 1 at 10am. I’m sure this match will be a close and exciting game.

On Wednesday there were 58 starters and some excellent scores were returned. Our 18 hole stroke Monthly Medal sponsored by Toast Espresso was won by Jean Milne with a score of 69 nett on a countback from Millie Harris and Kerry Harding, fantastic golf Ladies.

Division 1 (0-24) Winner was Millie with her 69 nett, runner up Janette Blair 72 nett, 2nd runner up Sharyn O’Grady 73 nett.

Division 2 (25-30) Winner Kerry Harding also with her 69 nett, runner up Di Chapman 70 nett, 2nd runner up Sonya Baker 73 nett

Division 3 (31-54) Winner Judy Burt 72 nett (a lovely round Judy) runner up Pam Kenway 75 nett c/b, 2nd runner up Julie White 75 nett.

Medal Winners Div 1 Millie Harris, Div 2 Kerry Harding, Div 3 Jean Milne

Gross Winners Div 1 Kay Murdoch 86, Div 2 Di Chapman 97, Div 3 Jean Milne 102.

O.B.E. Marianne Mannell 98, Ball Winners 77 C/B

Putting Div 1 Noeline Smith 30 putts, Div 2 Sonya Baker 31 putts, Div 3 Jean Milne 30 putts.

On Friday we had 40 starters for an 18 hole Stableford. Div 1 (0-26) Winner Janette Blair with 36 pts c/b Runner up Noeline Smith 36 pts, 2nd runner up Kaye Murdoch 35 pts. Div 2 (27-54) Winner Julie Bennett 36 pts, Runner up Sonya Baker35 pts c/b 2nd runner up Cheryl Creighton 35 pts c/b, N.T.P. Draw for cards – Sponsor Ann & Peter Gibbons was Jane Wolfe and Grafton Golf Club winner Elaine Shand. Ball winners 31 pts c/b.

Please remember Ladies you only have until June 3 to put your name down on the nomination sheet for our Championships.

On Saturday we were notified that we are now allowed to have 2 bags on a cart but still only 1 person to a cart. 17 Ladies contested the weekend stroke Monthly Medal sponsored by Toast Espresso. With a score of 70 nett Robyn Wilkes took out 1st place closely followed by one of our young players Hannah Blundell with 71 nett, 2nd runner up Mary Atkins 74 c/b. Putting Maddi McKee. Monthly Medal Winner Hannah Blundell. Ball winners 75 nett. A lovely round and well played Hannah. Ladies if you play or would like to have a game on Saturdays could you please nominate on line early as the Saturday sheet fills up quickly. We would prefer morning play for our Lady Players.

Shirley Goodger

Westlawn Golf Club

A TOTAL of 62 players, yes can you believe it? 62 players took to the back nine on Sunday for a four person Ambrose event.

Due to the fog the first group was held up for about 10 to 15 minutes as we could not see the green let alone see the pin position and when we walked of the green with a bogey. I think we all thought we should have waited another five minutes.

As with all Ambrose events the scores are expected to be well below par and Sunday was not exception and I thought that to win the day your team would have to come in with a score in the mid twenty’s, and how close was I. the best score of the day was a fine 26.1 nett from two teams, Blair, Taaffe, Ord and Strevens won on a c/b from Bickerton, Jenkin, Morgan and Johnson, closely followed by Casserly, Newman, Fletcher and Simpson with 28.1 nett and Miller, Lorenzo, Sutton and Duffy with 28.8 nett, next best was Reynolds, Winters, Blanch and Corrigan with 29.3 nett.

It was great to see Jim Corrigan back on the fairways with us after a break of 6 months and from what I saw as he approached the 18th green he has not lost any of his old flair. It was also good to see Joe Leonard making a comeback after the injury he suffered after our game 3 months ago, welcome back both of you.

Next week we will take on the front nine in an individual Stableford event, I think, and let’s see if we can have a new PB and beat the 62 starters from last Sunday, it is a long weekend so I think the 62 might be safe. Keep an eye out for Jason’s Tee Time Text.

Dave Lynch

MACLEAN

Maclean Golf Club Veteran’s

This week we had 47 golfers hit off in the weekly Stableford at Maclean.

It was another beautiful sunny day and the course in superb condition. What more could you ask for.

The winner with a great round of 39 points was Des Plunkett. Well done Des. Runner up also with an impressive round of golf was Geoff Grayson. Playing off four he finished with 38 points. In third place and winner of the free game was Steve McKenzie who came in with 37 points.

Club balls went to Graham Millard 36, Theo Sheppard – 35, Cathy Ayres -34, Sandra Youlten and Phil Smith – 33, Chris Blackman, Henny Taranto, Richard Parker, Terry Mitchell and Chris Forrester- all on 32, Graeme Lloyd-31 and Graham Cox – the only one of the 30 pointers to collect a ball.

Richard Ross has asked me to let everyone know that eclectic event is alive and well. He has just updated the results and it shows that Mark Hemmy is leading the event at this stage. Not far behind is Patrick Vacchiano and Wayne Hinchcliffe.

Next week’s game is the monthly medal so you need to get your name down early as the field is getting booked out.

Bob Harvey