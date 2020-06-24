PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Clarence Valley’s best back on the links

GRAFTON

Grafton District Golf Club

ONE of the feature events of our Veteran’s Golf Program is the Coopers Brewery Top Gun Shootout with qualifying for the final well under way.

Currently leading the top ten players is Graeme Lynn with a score of 43pts. Next best at this time is Chris Wheelahan, two points in arrears on 41pts, Chris is followed by two players; Dek Pabian and Brian Hewitt with 40pts. Bob Fish and Sam Davidson are in sixth and seventh position respectively on 39pts. The remaining players making up the top 10 is in order, are Nick Abrahall, Graeme Smith, Jim Packwood and Steve Hancock all on 38 pts.

With the final of the Shootout scheduled for Sunday October 11, there is plenty of time remaining to force your way into the top 10.

Further updates on the shootout ladder will be advised between now and October which no doubt will see a vast improvement in the qualifying scores.

Not only are Coopers Brewery supporting the Veteran’s Top Ten Shootout, they also provided the sponsorship for last Saturdays 4BBB Stableford event with 130 starters taking part.

In playing conditions Jim O’Donohue (8) and Tony Rose (21) competed for a total of 45 points to claim the overall win in the event. With 45 pts the combination of Karl Studd (16) Shane Essex (11) were awarded the first runner up spot from Mick Beehag (13) and Craig Langford (8) also with 45 pts. To secure a pro ball, a score of 41 pts or better was required.

The Monthly Tallowood Challenge, which is sponsored by Mark Harvison, was held last Thursday with just over 50 players nominating for the event. Jack Sheehan playing off a 25 handicap was the best of the lot, finishing with a score of 70 nett. Peter Johnson (9) was the first runner up on 71 nett from Andrew Fahey (11) on 74 nett. Pro balls went down to those players with 79 on a countback.

Prior to the Thursday Competition, in the Tuesday Members and Veterans Competition 110 players turned up to play. At the end of the day Brett McConnell (11) once again featured, taking out the event with a modest 38 pts. Brett was followed by four players, all on 37 pts. At the conclusion of the countback process, Wayne Creighton (15) was awarded the first runner up spot from Len Jones (21). The remaining two players with that score were Tim Bartlett (3) and Graeme Smith (15) who had to settle for just a pro ball as a consolation. The remaining pro ball winners all had a score of 31 or better.

As mentioned in last weeks column, our club professional in conjunction with Callaway Golf has scheduled a Callaway Fitting Day for Wednesday July 1 commencing at 12pm and will finish at 3pm. Due to restrictions relating to COVID-19, the fitting can only be permitted by appointment. At this time, just the three places remain vacant for the session. To register for one of those places, contact Mark in the Pro Shop on 66425413 who can advise you on the available timeslots.

Next Saturday, the July monthly Mug will be held, on this occasion Grafton Ally Fabrication will be providing the trophies for the day. As normal, the event will be a stroke competition with the overall winner to qualify for the Golf Mug Playoff to be held later in the year.

Our normal July Golf Program is to proceed as usual, unless there is a significant change to the COVID-19 restrictions.

On Tuesday July 7 the Herron Stakes day will be held. The event will be a 18 hole Stableford Sweepstakes with nominations to be made on line. The normal walk up start provision will not be permitted. Veteran Golfers should note your normal Tuesday competition will not be held that day.

The 36 hole Herron Cup, which is a Stroke event, will be held on Saturday and Sunday July 11 and 12, nominations for both days to be submitted on line. Proceeding both of these events will be the Don Bellamy Memorial Day which will take the form of a 4BBB Stableford and is to be held on Saturday July 4.

It should be noted that the WGNR Annual Ladies Tournament scheduled for July 21 and 22 has been cancelled. As a consequence of that, the normal Tuesday Mens Members and Veterans Competition will now be held. The July Program will conclude with the 2020 27 hole Mixed Foursomes Championships to be held on Sunday July 26.

All players should be aware that here has not been any change in the restrictions relating to the COVID-19 situation. The condition that appears to cause some confusion relates to motorised carts. There can only be one player in any one cart, although it is permissible to carry two sets of golf sticks. However there can only be the one driver through out the round of golf. There can be no exceptions to this requirement, any non compliance will result in a rather severe penalty being applied. It should be noted this restriction is demanded by both State Health Authorities and Golf NSW, not our golf club who has to comply, and apply the rules.

Ray Hopwood

Grafton Women’s Putts ‘N’ Pars

WITH more glorious Grafton weather our second round of the Club Championships was under way with 52 starters.

Many thanks to our Sponsor Bob Pike who is sponsoring a week of golf for our lady golfers. Bob has been a great sponsor for Grafton Womens Golf for many years and we are most grateful for his generosity which has enabled us to give extra prizes this week. Bob’s wife Madge (dec) was a playing member of our club for many years and loved the game and a great supporter of all aspects of our club.

Some excellent scores were returned in all divisions which keep the Championships very open for all participants for the final two rounds.

On Wednesday July 17 an 18 hole stroke was played and our overall winner was Di Chapman with a lovely round 0f 72 nett.

Div 1

Winner Janette Blair 73 nett

Runner up Sharyn O’Grady 74 nett

2nd Runner Up Sue Petty 75 nett.

Div 2

Winner Kerry Harding 73 nett

Runner Up Robyn Wilkes 75 nett

2nd Runner Up Margaret Ross 76 nett

Div 3

Winner Brenda Cooper 75 nett

Runner Up Sue Roberts 77 nett

Second Runner up Judy Burt 78 nett

Putting

Div 1 Heather Purtill 30 putts

Div 2 Julie Bennett 29 putts

Div 3. Jan Davis 32 putts

Ball Comp Score 78 nett

After second round of the Championships Gross scores were close Sharyn O’Grady 177, Peg James 178, Kaye Murdoch 179 and Janette Blair 181, Div 2 Robyn Wilkes 202, Shirley Avery 207, Di Chapman 209 and Judy McFarlane 210, Div 3 Brenda Cooper 219, Jean Milne 222, Marg Rickwood 226 and Jan Davis 230.

Presentations were held after Wednesday’s round, our first since COVID-19 and it was so nice to see our ladies (being mindful of the restrictions) having their get together with lunch and refreshments.

On Friday our 18 hole Stroke had 41 starters and with a wet day on Thursday making the course wet and heavy going scores were not quite as good as the previous Wednesday. Overall winner was Peg James with a fine round of 71 nett

Div 1 Winner Heather Purtill 73 nett

Runner Up Janette Blair 74 nett

2nd Runner Up Norma Carter 75 nett

Div 2 Winner Ann Gibbons 74 nett

Runner Up Robyn Wilkes 75 nett

2nd Runner Up Shirley Goodger 76 nett

Div 3 Winner Brenda Cooper 80 nett

Runner Up Di Alderman 84 nett

2nd Runner Up Jean Milne 85 nett

Putting Div 1 Kay Murdoch 28 putts

Div 2 Ann Gibbons 31 putts

Div3 Jean Milne 34 putts c/b

Ball Comp score 83 nett

The gross scores after the third round of our Championships saw some small changes to the Leaderboard in all divisions.

Div 1. Peg James 266, Heather Purtill 268, Kaye Murdoch 270 and Janette Blair 272

Div 2 Robyn Wilkes 305, Ann Gibbons 313, Shirley Goodger 316 and Kerry Harding and Shirley Avery 317

Div 3 Brenda Cooper 333, Jean Milne 339, Marg Rickwood 346 and Jan Davis 352.

Good luck to all players in our final round today.

Saturday’s 18 hole stroke with eight starters was again sponsored by our very generous Bob Pike.

Winner of the day was Hannah Blundell with an eye-popping 60 nett. An amazing round for one of our Junior Lady Golfers. Runner up Annalese McKee with her score of 68 nett and third was Chrissy Danvers 71 nett, Fourth Janeen Roberts 73 nett. Putting Chris Danvers 28 putts Ball Rundown 97 (Thanks Bob) Monthly Medal Winner Hannah Blundell.

With the second round of weekend Championships now played, Hollie Fuller 156 gross leading the way closely followed by Maddi McKee and Janeen Roiberts. I am sure the final round will be an exciting finish. Happy golfing ladies!

Shirley Goodger

Westlawn Golf Club

A TOTAL of 68 players took to the front nine on Sunday to take part in a two-man Ambrose event for the Eric Strevens Beyond Blue Memorial day, and I was sure that a team would have to score in the 20s to win, but how wrong was I.

The winning score was 31 1/8 shared by three teams, Shane Bickerton and David Morgan, Bob and Paul McFarlane and Geoff Gilbert and Peter Martin. Shane and David won the day on a countback, the next best score was 32.5 nett shared by Ian Gibbs and Wal Hambly along with Rip Miller and Dave Lorenzo closely followed by Peter Taaffe and Robbie Strevens with 33 nett. The high score of the day was a fine 40 nett scored by John Ellis and Arthur Schubert who won in a three-way countback.

Everyone enjoyed the barbecue and get together after the game and it was good to see everyone was considerate of the social distancing rules. A big thank you to Jason for organising the food and to Bob McFarlane for handling the cooking.

This is the first time in a month that there have not been any handicap adjustments and I personally think we should have more Ambrose events.

Next Sunday we will tackle the back nine for an individual Stableford event. Keep an eye out for Jason’s Tee Time Text.

Dave Lynch

MACLEAN

Maclean Golf Club

Thursday June 18

MEDLEY Stableford

Winner A grade Geoff Willis 37pts

R/up A grade Kris Thomsen 35pts

Winner B grade Barry Connelly 35pts

R/up B grade Theodore Sheppard 32pts

Ball comp to 30pts

Field 49 who were happy to plod around in the rain.

We had another strong turnout of visitors from Keperra Country Club, Yamba, Grafton, Casino, Springwood, Penrith, Roseville, Teven and Iluka.

Saturday June 20

DAVID Lloyd Memorial Stableford

Once again we see the ladies dominate the Saturday medley event with Sheree Forsythe having two wins in the last three rounds.

Winner A grade Sheree Forsythe 37pts

R/up A grade Tom Martin 36pts on c/b

Third A grade Douglas Taylor 36pts

Winner B grade Graham Howard 43pts

R/up B grade William McCurtayne 39pts

Third B grade Sean McFarlane 37pts

Balls to 32 c/b

Field 105

Scott Brown from Grafton had a great eagle on the 10th hole. Well done Scott Helen Graney spent some time on the beach, taking five shots to get out of the bunker on the fifteenth recording a respectable 10 on the hole.

The men’s Foursome Championship scheduled for next Saturday has been postponed until July 25 (bookings are essential). Tee times are as follows: 7am to 8am-foursomes players 8am to 9.30am-medley Stableford 10.30am to 12pm-foursome players A great turn out of visitors from Grafton, Cromer, Yamba, Pacific and Oxley. We trust they enjoyed our beautiful course.

Wednesday skins saw a great round by Mark Hemmy, having birdied the 1st to continue on to a 1-over nine hole score and recording six skins.

Phil Killian

YAMBA

Yamba Golf and Country Club

Early morning cloud bursts reduce the numbers at Yamba on Thursday

AFTERNOON golfers get the better of conditions, for a change.

Best score of the day with 40 points went to A Grader, Des Hall. Runner up was our Golf Professional John Wright with 39 points on a countback from the unlucky Greg Laforest.

B Grade went to Brad Roberts with 37 points from Russell Cain and visitor from Carbrook GC Thomas Dubelaar, both with 36 points. C Grade winner was Michael Quilty with 36 points on a countback from Noel Cowling from Maclean GC. Charlie Tyler took out third place with 34 points.

Grant Rickwood a regular visitor from Bonville GC eagled our 8th hole. Driver, 4 iron, 10 foot putt EASY!

Saturday Golf to Charlie Taylor

SATURDAY golfers were greeted with a perfect winter’s day. Charlie Tyler wins C Grade with the best score of the day, an excellent 42 points. Paul Hope was second with 36 on a countback from John Ralph.

A Grade went to Troy Urquhart with 38 on and countback from visitor Alan Bignell, Pacific GC. B Grade winner was Garry Downes with a fine 41 points from David Carothers and David Morris both with 38 points. The ball rundown was 34 points with 18 on the back.

Governor’s Cup

THE annual Governor’s Cup was held in ideal conditions on Sunday. This popular fourperson mixed Ambrose attracted a good field.

Winners on the day were Lesley Love, Fiona Braddock, Doug Luckie and Bruce Lulham with a nett of 57.375. Runners up were Sandra Wallace, Jeannie Doolan, Warren Hughes and Greg Doolan, nett 59.625.

In other news the Veteran Golfers have donated $1000 to go towards replacing the mats in our practice nets. Thank you very much Vets.

Happy golfing and stay safe.

Greg Laforest

PLEASE NOTE: From June 27 Clarence Valley Putts ‘N’ Pars will continue to be published every Wednesday online at www.dailyexaminer.com.au.