PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Clarence Valley’s latest golf news

MACLEAN

Veterans

Our first game back for the new year was held on Monday January 4. It was the monthly medal and was won by Ian McFarland with a great 41 points. This was a particularly good score considering the fact that the course was quite wet and heavy after recent heavy rain. Ian took home the $40 voucher as well as the much sought after engraved pen. Runner up with 35 points was Steve McKenzie with Henny Taranto in third spot, also with 35 points.

Club balls were won by Bob Harvey -35, Theo Sheppard, Kim Wiblen and Dave Bryant -34, Graham Lloyd and Graham Cox-33 and Richard Parker and Roger Penwarden both with 32 points.

Nearest the pins were taken out by Kim Wiblen on the 2nd, Di Moore and Bob Harvey on the 7th, Dave Bryden on the 11th and Colleen Stockwell on the 17th.

Just a reminder that visitors are always welcome to join the Vets comp. Every Monday morning with a shotgun start at 8.30am

YAMBA

Huge fields take to the fairways

With the holiday season in full swing, fields at Yamba have been huge, with 197 golfers playing in the midweek Stableford on the last day of 2020. Richie Carter showed how golf should be played to win A Grade with a fabulous four under par round which gave him 43 points. Troy Urquhart and Pat Taylor both scored 40 points to secure the minor placings.

In B Grade Steve Abbott returned to the winner’s podium with 38 points on a countback from Pete Rumford with Robert Yaldwyn (SGA) in third place with 37. Round of the day was scored by Matt Playfair with a great round of 45 points to win C Grade from Charles Long (42) and Terry Alford (40). Nearest to the pins were 3rd M Lokic, 9th Steve Scott, 12th Pro Pin Troy Urquhart, 12th John Daley and 17th Kash Robinson. Balls went down to 34.

Dylan Spagnolo blitzes the course

A total of 196 golfers contested the Saturday Stableford and scores were almost unbelievable. Dylan Spagnolo won A Grade with a massive 47 points, only a couple over par. In second place was Jim Kelly who was also only a couple over par to record 45 points (and a loss of 4 from his handicap) and Luke Hitchings took third place with 41.

Good scoring continued in B Grade, when Chris Austin and Addam Izzard both recorded 41 points and had to be separated by countback. Peter Auliff was third with 40. The old master, Ray Scovell, was the winner of C Grade with 39 points from David Groth and Roger Cotton who both scored 36. NTP winners were: 3rd Dylan Spagnolo 31cm, 9th Rodney Ford 86cm, 10th Tim Wyatt 76cm, 12th and also Pro Pin Bruce Lulham 51cm and 17th Kerry Henwood 226cm. Thanks to our sponsors, Peter Campbell Physio, John Wright Pro Shop, Seafire Steak & Seafood, Yamba Barber Shop and Bean Scene. Balls went to 34 on a countback.

Greg Wyllie eagles 6th hole

Despite the very wet weather before the weekend, 142 golfers braved a damp course to play a Stableford round. Highlight of the day was the Eagle scored by Greg Wyllie when he holed a 6 iron second shot on the 6th. In A Grade Wayne Rice won with 40 points from Col Lindsay and Jolon Homewood who both scored 39. In B Grade Jan Dampney paid a visit to the winner’s podium with a well compiled 40 points. Pip Dixon was runner up with 38 followed by Brett Slack-Smith (Forbes) on 37. Ashley Ekin took out the winner’s voucher in C Grade with 39 points with Tim Wyatt (Yowani) 37 and Todd Johnston 35 taking the minor placings. NTP winners were: John Wright Pro Shop 3rd Tony Roder 259cm, Peter Campbell Physio 9th Kevin Lowe 120cm, Seafire Steak & Seafood 10th Terry Cumiskey 160cm. Seafire Steak & Seafood 12th Dave McGregor 94cm, 12th Pro Pin Matt Sahlqvist 110cm and Bean Scene 17th Greg Wyllie 38cm. Balls went down to 34 with 20 on the back.