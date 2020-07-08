PUTTS N PARS: Coastal club gearing up for Pro-Am

YAMBA Golf and Country Club are gearing up to host the first major competition in the Clarence Valley in a number of months as the Mi Organics Pro-Am draws near.

Set to take place over the second weekend in August (8 and 9), the tournament will draw some real talent to the region as some of the best in the state and surrounds go head to head.

GRAFTON

Grafton District Golf Club

WITH an amazing nine straight three-point holes around the front 9, Jimmy Cross (18) and Richard Maguire (19) completely dominated last Saturday’s Don Bellamy Memorial 4BBB Stableford.

They backed up that 27 point showing around the front, with an exceptional 25 points around the back to finish with 52 points total for the 18 holes. One of the best 4 ball scores achieved for a long time.

Both players appeared on their card relatively even, with Jimmy featuring on 10 holes and Richard making more than a handy contribution on the remaining 8 holes.

No doubt their individual handicaps will suffer a significant reduction as a reward for their outstanding golf. So dominant were Jimmy and Richard, their nearest rivals finished with a score of 48, four points in arrears.

They were Matthew Dougherty (16) and Eddie Clack (27), that score would normally win any 4 ball event. However, they had to settle for the first runner-up spot after surviving a countback from Craig Langford (8) and Aiden Langford (27), who were awarded the second runner-up position as a consolation. Trevor White (14) and Sam Wicks (14) were named as the third runners-up combination with 45 again after surviving a countback. To win a proball your team needed a score of 42 points or better to qualify for one.

Next weekend one of the more important events of the year will be held which is the 36 hole Herron Cup, which is being co-sponsored by Coca Cola Amatil and Tooheys. A major playing condition is that if you intend playing in the 36 hole event you must nominate and pay upfront on Saturday. It is not permissible to play a blinder on Saturday and then decide to play on Sunday in the 36 hole component of the competition. The Herron Cup as always, is played under the Stroke format with the Cup itself decided on handicap results. The trophy for the gross score is the Grafton Bowl, which is always fiercely contested among our ‘A’ graders.

Clarence Valley golfers had another big week on the fairways.

Last Tuesday’s competition attracted a good field of 91 starters with the leading score on the day being achieved by Wayne Creighton (15) with 39 points. Wayne was followed by a group of four players on 38. They were a visitor from Maclean, Jeff Miller (13), Graeme Lynn (15), Bob Pike (28) and John McCleery (26) and as a result of the required countback that was the order they finished in. Pro balls went down to those on 34 or better. Scores in the Thursday competition were a little stronger with Bill Dougherty (24) leading the 50 man field home with a really good score of 42 points against his name. Next best was Mick Carter (6) two points in arrears to Bill on 40, Mick being one of our more consistent golfers when he takes the opportunity to play. Graeme Smith (15) and Tony Gallagher (5) both completing their rounds on 39 with Graeme coming out on the winning side of the countback procedure on this occasion, to be awarded with the 2nd runner-up spot for the day. Pro balls going down to those on 33 or better.

Grafton Veteran golfers should note that due to the WGNR Annual Women’s Tournament being cancelled on Tuesday July 21 due to COVID-19 problems, your normal Tuesday competition has been reinstated. No walk-up start though, you must nominate online.

The season for various Club Championships is fast approaching commencing with the 27 hole mixed foursomes championships scheduled for Sunday July 26, with Bob Pike a great supporter of all categories of Grafton Golf providing the trophies. The defending champions being Matt and Maddi McKee who claimed the 2019 crown with a gross score of 120. Defending nett winners of this particular event are Neil Hayward and Janeen Roberts. Following the mixed foursomes championships will be the four round Men’s Club Championships, co sponsored by Greg Harvison Building and Design, together with David and Leanne Morgan’s Jacaranda City Coaches. Defending Club Champion is Matt McKee who completed last year’s 4 round series with a score of 288. The first round of the series is scheduled for Saturday August 1 and will incorporate the August monthly mug, sponsored by Craig Woods Plumbing. The remaining three rounds of the titles will be held on August 2, 8 and 9.

For those players who intend playing in the 2020 Volkswagen scramble a date for that event has now been decided and will be held on Sunday 23rd August. The playing conditions that will apply to this event will be made available shortly with nominations to open towards the end of July. However, now would be an appropriate time to begin to establish your teams for the event and also note the date in you program book accordingly.

Ray Hopwood

Grafton Ladies

LAST Wednesday with a chilly start 58 players contested the 18 hole St. Andrews Foursomes. A very enjoyable day was had for Marie’s Remembrance Champagne Day with lots of fun and laughter, as Marie would have wanted. Sponsors for the day were Jen Townsend and Cheryl Shanley. Overall winners were Jan Patterson and heather Purtill with an impressive 64.5 nett to runners-up Sue Roberts and Margaret Ross on 68 nett. third went to Millie Harris and Marilyn Powell 70.5, fourth were Cheryl Creighton and Brenda Cooper 71, fifth Kaye Murdoch and Kathy McMullan 72 on a countback. Draw for the nearest the pin prizes for the 1st Gillian McLaughlan and Marg Rickwood 6th Jan Beattie and Helen Irving. Balls went to a score of 75.5 or better. With very short notice our friendship day was held with a gathering of some of our retired lady members after the days play. It was lovely to see their smiling faces and to have a good old chat over cake, scones and a cuppa. We also celebrated a special birthday for our member Helen Irving who has joined the OBE brigade. Congratulations Helen.

A 4BBB 18 Hole Stableford was played on Friday with a good field of 40 starters. Winners of the day were Liz Fisher/Helen Irving (OBE) with 45 points, runners-up Kathy McMullan/Cheryl Creighton 44 and 3rd Jen Townsnend/Mary Atkins 42. Balls to a score of 41pts.

Saturday’s event had 14 starters contesting their 4BBB WGNSW Bowl with the winners being Analiese McKee and mum Julie with a top round of 46 points. Ball competition score was 41. The players also welcomed Kelly Titman who joined them for the round. It is always lovely to see Kelly when she returns home to visit Mum and Dad.

Please note golf carts as of July 1, may now carry two players per cart.

Shirley Goodger

Westlawn Golf Club

FOR the first time this year I had to scrape ice off the windscreen as a very cool two degrees greeted 51 players to the front nine for a Single Stableford event.

But it did not take long for the players to warm up.

The best score of the day was a fine 23 points from Division 2 Winner Nathan Kendall, closely followed by Division 1 players Rod Jackson and David Anderson with 22 points, Rod won the Division on a count back, also on 22 points was Division 2 runner-up Meredith Corrigan. The next best was Rip Miller with 21 points. Pro balls were awarded down to 19 points with Sue Hagan, Graham Jackson, Marilyn McFarlane, Charles Doggett, Dave Lynch Paul Sutton, Max Bonnor Shane Bickerton and Jason Casserly all qualifying.

At the time of writing the handicap deductions were not in, all I was told was they were coming soon, I can only assume that there will be quite a few new handicaps for next week’s game.

Next week we will tackle the back nine with another Single Stableford event but PLEASE NOTE that due to the HERON CUP competition being run by the Grafton District Golf Club, our Tee Times are restricted to between 6.45am and 8.15am so please keep an eye out for Jason’s Tee Time Text.

Just an early notification that the Westlawn Golf Club is booked in to play at the Iluka Golf Club on November 15, it is always a great day so make sure you put it in your diary, more information as the day gets closer.

Dave Lynch

LAWRENCE

Lawrence Golf Club

THE Wednesday Chook Run was won by Bill Woodham with a net 33. Theo Sheppard had NTP on the 5th and

Peter Jones had least putts with 14. We hope to see more people playing this week as things slowly go back towards

normal.

Sunday’s 9 hole competition was won by Lou Guthridge with a net 37 and Trevor Simpson runner up with a net 42.

The 18 hole competition was won by Theo Sheppard on net 75 just beating James Welsh on net 76. Bill Woodham

had NTP on the 5th and Theo Sheppard had least putts with 12. Club balls went to Dennis Hardwick and Doc Foster.

Next week’s competition is a Stroke Monthly Medal sponsored by Jack and Monique at the Maclean Hotel.

MACLEAN

Maclean Golf Club

LAST Saturdays Stroke Monthly Medal had a field of 100. The A Grade Medal winner, Jackson Wright (0) played a par round of nett 72. Justin Menzies (10) took second place with a nett 73 followed in third place by Wayne Hinchcliffe (13) on nett 74.

In B Grade Bruce Johnston (17) had the best score of the day with nett 70 to take the Medal and the Mug. William Moir (25) of 1770 Golf Club took second place in a countback from Shane Hazell (19) also from 1770. The pro-ball rundown went to 79 on a countback in both grades.

Thursdays Medley Stableford saw 65 players on the course. In A Grade Tony Johnson had a win with 38 points from runner up Terry Adcock on 37. The B Grade winner was Andrew Cook with 39 points from runner up Glen Crooks on 37. The pro ball rundown went to 32 points in A Grade and 31 on a countback in B Grade.

In the Handicap Matchplay Chris Moorehead came home well to beat John Carlton and progress into the final against Scott McNeilly.

With the course in excellent condition many visitors were welcomed to our competitions.

James Nitties plays a shot during the 2019 Crowe Horwath Yamba Pro-Am.

YAMBA

Yamba Golf and Country Club

Thursday Stableford Results

OUR reigning Club Champion Col Lindsay took out A Grade with a fine one over par 73 hits for 39 points. Michael Shirlow was runner up from Terry Crowe with 38 on a countback. B Grade winner was Martin Tishler with 38 points from David McQueen and Chris Durrington. C Grade was won by Terry Alford with 39 points from Stephen Cassidy and Harold Roberts. Stephen Cassidy eagled the 14th.

Saturday Monthly Medal

A GRADE Medal winner was David ‘Go Manly’ Wilson on a countback from the Wayne Rice with a Net 70. John Wright was 3rd with a one under par round 71. Terry Hicks proves practice does help winning B Grade with the great score of 68 Net from Brad Roberts and Barry Bartley both with 69 Net. C Grade winner was our President Tony Moran with the score of the day, an excellent 67 Net. Runner up was Thomas Crozier from Ray Scovell.

Sunday Mixed 2BBB Stableford

WINNERS were Tina Louise Downes and Garry Downes with 46 points, having an excellent back nine of 24 points. Runners up were Lyn Saggers and Jan Dampney 44 points from Sandra Wallace And Warren Hughes.

Happy golfing and stay safe.

Greg Laforest