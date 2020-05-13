PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Competition numbers soar across clubs

Grafton District Golf Club

THE number of golfers competing in the various weekend and mid-week competitions continue to soar with no less than 120 starters in last Saturday’s event the standard field for the week as an example.

Not only were the numbers of players taking part in the Saturday competition impressive, but the scoring was also impressive with at least eight players scoring 40 points or more. The high scores no doubt a reflection on just how very good the course and greens are at this time. The leading score for the day was achieved by Terry Ord (21) who accumulated a great score of 42 points, a consistent 21 on each 9 which without doubt should result in a substantial reduction of handicap for the effort. Following Terry home was Robert Usher (22) who completed his round with 41 points, the best score of the 27 ‘D’ grade players who contested the event. A group of six players followed the two leaders all recording 40 points, taking out the majority of remaining grade results. A total of 25 players made up the ‘A’ grade contingent with Tony Gallagher (9) the leader of that group with his 40 from David Morgan (9) the runner-up following the countback. In ‘B’ grade there were 40 players and following the countback process Scott Bishop (11) was awarded the win from Peter Gibbons (15) both on 40. Also with 40 against his name, John Macpherson (18) was the leader of the 28 ‘C’ grade players with David Page (18) one shot in arrears to John on 39. As mentioned earlier, Robert Usher (22) was the best of the ‘D’ grade group with Jesse Langford (22) the best of the rest in that grade with 40 points. Pro balls went down to all those players with 35 points or better.

Consistency has been the feature of Robert Usher’s golf in recent times, not only did he claim the win in ‘D’ grade on Saturday with 41 but he also took out the Tuesday competition with the same score from a field of 110 players. A countback was required to sort out the two runner-up spots with Dougie Hughes (10) and Neil Hayward (17) both finishing on 39. Those particular results the same in both the Members and Veterans competitions which are held in conjunction. Just out of the major results for both the competitions were a group of three players on 38, they were Dough Clark (23), Graeme Rickwood (23) and Graeme Smith (17). Pro balls went down to players with 31 points. There were no shortage of players in the Thursday competition with 75 golfer teeing it up. The leading player on the day was Graeme Jankins (33) with an outstanding score of 44 points, two points clear of his nearest rival, Jason Casserly (7) on 42. The 2nd runner-up spot went to Scott Acton (16) with 41. Pro balls going down to those on 34 points.

At the time of preparing this report, the playing conditions remained with a maximum of two players per group. Should those restrictions be relaxed at any stage, advice will be passed on via the Club Facebook page and website. At all time, regardless of any restrictions, the social distancing requirements must be observed, no exceptions.

It does not seem so long ago that to enable any golf to be played, we all had to use mats due to the ultra dry conditions that prevailed at that time. That had a disastrous effect on our course and that all changed when substantial rain came out way resulting in a quick turn around in course conditions. With the change in those conditions, the fairways quickly returned with exceptional growth, which required a great deal of attention by our greens staff under the direction of greens Superintendent, John Nelson. Assisting John and his staff were several of our volunteer members who put in a great amount of time and effort into the course, which enabled its return to its absolute best. The members manning the Club mowers include Neville Higham, Richard Maguire, Tony Daly and Trevor Townsend with greens chairman, Bill Newman, giving plenty of time to the cause. They were undoubtedly supported by other volunteers whose efforts must also be recognised. to all those volunteers, they can be assured that all golfers more than appreciate your efforts, which has given us the exceptional course to play on.

Well another week has come and gone and with no changes to the restriction from Golf Australia and NSW as well as State Government we are carrying on with the same golfing format. I know we are all looking forward to the day when we can sit in the Club house, have some lunch from Dean and Tracey, a cool thirst quencher from Angie and discuss our round of golf, be it good or bad, with our fellow players. It will come soon I hope.

Last Wednesday saw 56 starters out and enjoying an 18 hole Stableford. Di Alderman hit the ball well and had a fantastic round with an over score of 40 points. Well played Di. Results were:- division 1 (0-24), winner, Kaye Murdoch with 38 points from runner-up Maddie McKee 37 and 2nd runner up Marianne Mannell on 36. Division 2 (25-31), Winner Judy McFarlane 35 points from runner-up Mary Atkins 34 on a countback and 2nd runner-up Shirley Avery also on 34. Division 3 (32-54) saw Di Alderman taking the win with her 40 points from runner-up Jean Milne with 34 on a countback from Jan Davis also on 34. Ball winners were those on 31points or better on a countback. A draw of cards, by Janeen Roberts, for the sponsored NTP event, which cannot be held the usual way because of COVID-19, will be held each Wednesday. Winners for Sonya Baker for the MJO Legal sponsored 6th, Robyn Wilkes the Clarence Valley Tyres 10th and Helen Irving on the Dougherty Property 17th. Friday 32 starters contested an 18 hole Stableford with scoring still good. Best of the bunch was Sue Blake with 40 points. Sue enjoys her golf so it is great to see her playing well. Consistent Marianne Mannell had a good round with 38 points taking out Division 1 (0-25) winner position from runner-up Sue Petty on 35. Division 2 (26-54) was Sue Blake with her 40 points from runner-up Jean Milne on 37. Balls went to 33 points or better on a countback. Draw of cards by David Morgan for the sponsored NTP trophy were Marie Hayes for the hole sponsored by Ann and Peter Gibbons and the Grafton Coffee Club sponsored pin was Robyn Wilkes. Saturday had a good inclusion of 21 women play with an awesome course at the moment (thick green fairways and slick greens). There has been some great golf played none more so then Mary Atkins with a winning score of 41 points, closely followed by ever consistent golfer Marianne Mannell on 40. Marianne is now coming to terms with the compulsory “flag stick in while putting”. Janette Blair was 2nd runner-up with 37 points, now enjoying her new handicap of 18, but I am sure it won’t be long before that is reduced again. The Grafton Motor Group sponsored NTP for Saturday was also a card draw this time done by Maggie Blair and won by Kate Thomson. Monday saw 23 starters Division 1 winner Meredith Corrigan on 18 points on a countback from Colette Abrahall on 18. Division 2 Jenny Porter won with a fine round of 23 from Wanda Jones on 18.

Today we are playing a 18 Hole Stableford, this will still be called Kay’s day and you are asked to give a small donation for Muscular Dystrophy Foundation, from Grafton Women Golfers. Next year this event will revert back to being sponsored by the McLennan family, as this cause was very dear to Kay. Also wear something red and white to get into the spirit of the day.

I THOUGHT that since Sunday was mother’s day we might have had a drop in numbers but no, we still had 38 players turn up to take on the front nine in a Single Stableford event and with the great weather and the course in top condition there were going to be some good scores handed in.

The best score of the day was a very fine 25 points from Division 2 winner Dave Lynch, finally got the putter working properly, followed by another div 2 player in Peter Chessell with 21 points and then we had 4 players, Charles Doggett, David Anderson Peter Johnson and Joe Armstrong all with 20 points and Robert Eichmann and David Tasker both with 19 points. Jason Casserly, Ron Jenkin, Mark Newman and Shane Bickerton all collected a Pro Ball with 18 points.

Players are definitely getting to know the course and the handicapper has never worked so hard keeping up with all the changes, personally I think he has got a sadistic streak in him.

For the second week in a row the overall winner from the previous week has finished at the end of the field with Dave Lorenzo failing to break into double figures. I only hope I do not complete the trifecta next week.

Next week we will attack the back nine with a 4BBB Stableford event, the best score of the pair counts, but write down both scores for handicapping purposes.

I would like to thank Jason for sending through the results every week, it makes my job very easy indeed.

Another great field of 46 golfers hit off at Maclean this week and it was fantastic to see 15 ladies in the field. It was also another terrific autumn day – perfect for golf. I must compliment the course staff. The course and especially the greens are all in immaculate condition and we all appreciate the hard work that the staff and volunteers put into maintaining the course. We are still playing in groups of 2s and this will probably continue for a few more weeks yet however we do get the 18 holes completed much quicker.

The winner today and the medal winner of the $40 voucher and the hotly contested engraved pen was none other than Richard Parker who had three wipes in his round but still managed to tally 37 points. Just imagine the score Richard without the wipes. Runner up with 36 points was Bob Harvey and the free game went to Mark Hemmy who also finished with 36.

Club balls were won by Steve McKenzie, Geoff Grayson and Greg Doolan – all had 34 points, Kate Hemmy, Graham Millard and Peter Wild – 33, Leigh Barrington – 32, Jeannie Doolan, Graham Cox, John Roberts and Kim Wiblen – 31 and finally Theo Sheppard who was the best of the 30s.

Don’t forget the top three trophies for each game can be picked up from the Pro shop at any time after results have been finalised on each Monday and the balls for the ball run down are credited to your club account.

We are on the blue and red tees again next Monday.