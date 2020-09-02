PUTTS N PARS: Corfe shoots 48pts in magic round

GRAFTON

Men

SATURDAY COMPETITION

An outstanding field of 130 starters contested last Saturday’s Dennis Pye and Chris Wheelahan sponsored 2-man American Foursomes, a rather unique event in our golfing programme.

It was no real surprise that the combination of club champion Matt McKee (+2) and Trevor White (12) were the best on the day with a gross score of 71, resulting in a nett result of 67.25. Both players being very strong tee to green and more than handy on and around the greens.

Just 1.5 shots in arrears to the leading pair were Mick Beehag (10) and Craig Langford (4) who completed their 18 holes round with a nett score of 68.75. Craig who always players exceptional golf and is possibly one of the best putter in the Club was well supported by Mick and deserved their runner-up spot.

The 2nd runner-up went to another strong combination of Mark Dougherty (6) and Brian Napper (8) who finished with a gross of 75 and following the application of their 5.24 handicap ended up with 69.75 nett. To win a pro-ball you needed a nett score of 72.75 or better to earn one.

All regular Saturday golfers should note a major change in next Saturday’s competition which was originally scheduled to be the September monthly mug, a stroke event, will now be a 2-man Ambrose. The change was necessary to allow the qualifying round for the NSW Keno 2-man Ambrose (the main condition relating to the Ambrose, each player must contribute at least six drives each, to be completed within the prescribed time). The September Mug will now be held on the following Saturday .

MID WEEK COMPETITIONS

There were some unbelievable scores recorded in the mid-week competitions beginning on Tuesday with Michael Corfe (21) playing the round of his life to accumulate a massive 48 points for his 18 holes. A score such as that is regarded as a good effort in a fourball format, however to achieve it as an individual player is absolutely amazing.

With a score of 43 points, Richard Maguire (19) under normal circumstances would be good enough for a win. However he had no choice but to settle for the runner-up position. The 2nd runner-up spot went to Bob Mawhinney with 42. Pro-balls went down to 33 on a countback. The Veteran component of the Tuesday competition, the same three players featured in that event which is held in conjunction.

Thursday – Ron Hockey (14) was the star in that competition leading the 70 man field home with 41 points. Following a countback, Noel Allen (18) and Dek Pabian (20) were awarded with the 1st and 2nd runner-up positions respectively with 40. Pro-balls going down to those on 34 or better.

It has been noted over the past two or three weeks in both mid-week and weekend golf that there has been an apparent increase in the number of players being disqualified. The main reason relating to the signing of score cards. To prevent this happening, it would be helpful to pay a little more attention to the appropriate signing of cards and avoid any disappointment.

- Ray Hopwood

Women

WEEKDAY COMPETITIONS

After last week’s boisterous wind conditions, how lovely was it to come out and play in perfect golf conditions last Wednesday. 55 players contested the August Monthly Medal and Captain’s Trophy 18 Hole Stroke competition.

Overall winner of the Toast Espresso 18 hole stroke was Marianne Mannell with a top round of 67 nett. Division 1 winner going to Millie Harris on 69, Division 2 went to Jean Dahl on a countback from Judy McFarlane both on 70, Division 3 was taken out by Jan Davis on 71. Gross winners for the day in Division 1, Sharyn O’Grady 84, Division 2 Jean Dahl 93 and Division 3 Jan Davis 102. OBE going to Marianne Mannell. Medal winners Division 1 Marianne, Division 2 Jean and Division 3 Jan. Putting on the day was won by Elaine Shand Division 1 with 28, Ann Gibbons Division 2 30, Val Franey Division 3 29. Ball to scores of 74 on a countback.

There was something in the air for Friday’s 18 hole Stroke with excellent scores returned. 33 women contested the 18 hole Stroke. Division 1 winner being Sonya Baker with one of her best rounds for the year on 66 nett on a countback from Noeline Smith. Division 2 winner with a smashing score of 62 was Val Franey, Val was the winner of the Clock Tower August monthly aggregate on 138 points and only two days before was complaining to the scribe that her golf had left her. Goes to show “Never give up”. Ball winners went to 74 on a countback.

Congratulations to June Newsome. She landed an Eagle on the Par 5 2nd hole. What a thrill for June and her fellow players to see.

This scribe was also told a certain player played the first hole before she realised to her dismay that the battery for her cart was still in the boot of her car.

WEEKEND COMPETITIONS

Saturday was again an 18 hole Stroke for the weekend August Monthly Medal, which Kate Thomson took out with a fine 74 nett. 16 players took part and the winner on the day was once again Marianne Mannell with a top round of 67 nett. Runner-up Kerry Harding 69. NTP went to Sue Blake and Balls to a score of 76 on a countback.

NEWS FROM MONDAY PLAYERS

9 Hole players are coming in with some great scores lately. This is a lovely group of men and women who enjoy the opportunity to play 9 holes on Monday mornings, stay and have a drink and a few laughs.

Results from Monday, August 24: 26 starters contested the Stableford event Division 1 winner Marg Ross with 22 points from Wendy Butcher on 20. Division 2 winner Jan Pilgrim with 25 points on a countback from Denise Pavlovic also on 25.

JUNIOR NEWS

Up and coming junior golfer Hollie Fuller has been selected into the Jack Newton State Development Squad. 24 juniors were selected from 90 applicants and out of that 24 10 are girls. Hollie’s achievements and commitment to the sport have been recognised with this selection. She has at various time won most of the open junior girls gross events up and down the Coast and last year, being the youngest event golfer, won the Grafton 2019 May Tournament, out playing many seasoned golfers. With her commitment to practice Hollie has now lowered her handicap to GA of 3.4 which is fantastic for a 14 years old. By being part of the squad she will be expected to enter big State tournament and some Inter-State event. Congratulation to you Hollie from all of our women golfers on this achievement and we wish you well in this next endeavours to further your golfing career.

- Shirley Goodger

LAWRENCE

NO WIND! A good clear morning greeted the players for our Sunday competition. Another good turn-out, must be Spring in the air. It was the Handicapper vs Secretary comp (aggregate stableford), sponsored by Bunnings and Mitre 10 of Maclean. Thank you to our generous sponsors. The handicapper team took the honours in the 18 hole event (121 to 104) and the 9 hole (53 to 46). Individual winners were; 18H James Welsh (32pts) from Bill Woodham (31pts), 9H Kerry Cook (19pts) from Marie Starr (14pts). NTP of the 4th Kerry Cook, NTP on the 5th Peter Starr. Least putts to Geoff Simpson with 13. Club balls to Des Chisholm and Aaron Patterson.

Last Wednesday’s Chook Run was won by a man in fine form, Des Chisholm (net 28) from Bill Woodham (net 30). Just for the chook run we have changed the 4th hole to a drive & pitch. Colin Want won the inaugural Drive & Pitch on the 4th, and Peter Starr NTP on the 5th. Despite fierce competition for least putts, Geoff Simpson prevailed (13 putts) after a count back from Peter Jones and Peter Pritchard.

I have the results for two ladies Saturday competitions. Sat 22nd was a 2 person Ambrose; winners were Molly Plunkett and Janet Lewis (Net 381/4) from Bev Ensbey and Liz Simpson (Net 443/4). The raffle was won by Robyn Barlow. Sat 29th was a stroke event; winner Molly Plunkett (net 43) from Bev Ensbey (Net 44). NTP Molly Plunkett, who also took out least putts (13) after a count back from Shirley Williams. Highlights of the day were a birdie from Karen Schipper on the 5th and a chip-in from Shirley Williams on the 3rd.

Our next Sunday (6th) game will be a 2-person Ambrose (choose partners), sponsored by Coulters Carpet Court Yamba. Don’t forget the Chook Run on Wednesday, tee-off from 8.30am for a fun game of golf. Ladies are always welcome for the Saturday comp.

- Peter Jones

MACLEAN

Ladies

WEDNESDAY, August 26

2 Person Ambrose

Sponsors: Kate Apps and Molly Plunkett.

Winners: Helen MacFarlane and Liama Hunter.

R/up: Sheree Forsythe and Veronique Morgan.

Third: Tina Hogg and Sandra Jenkins.

Chip ins: Cathy Parker on 16th, Sheree Forsythe on 18th.

Balls to 75.25 on c/b.

COVID balls: Heni Taranto, Amanda Barwick.

Thanks Kate and Molly for your sponsorship. I’m sure the girls will enjoy their winnings. Yours in Golf.

- Mausie

Mern

SATURDAY, August 29

2 Person Ambrose

Winners: Mark Williams and Paul Bamback 59.75 nett, h/cap 6.250.

R/up: Tom Martin and Daniel Galloway 61.250 nett, h/cap 6.750.

The teams event was sponsored by Skybridge Financial on a gorgeous last competition day of winter.

The teams of Jackson Wright and Axel Kay had a brilliant eagle on the 14th hole and Rod Smith partnered with Philip McGuire eagled the 13th hole.

Ball Comp to 67.50

A field of 112 people participated in the very popular 2 Person Ambrose.

Thursday, August 27

Medley Stableford

Winner A grade: Tom Martin 39 pts on c/b.

R/up A grade: Jeff Hackett 39pts.

Winner B grade: Theodore Sheppard 37pts on c/b R/up B grade: Andrew Cook 37pts Rodney. Berry had an eagle on the 9th Balls to 32pts on c/b Field 74 Wednesday 26th August Skins. Ben Apps won the skins with three holes in a four-way draw in a field of 20.

- Phil Killian

Veterans

IT WAS ladies’ day at Maclean Vets last Monday with the ladies taking all three major placings.

There was a field of 41 golfers with visitors from Ballina and Teven. The winner, with a great round of golf, was Jeannie Doolan who came in with 40 points, three clear of 2nd place getter Veronique Morgan who had 37 points to edge out Rhoda Pedrona who also had 37 points and collected the free game voucher.

Ball winners were Colleen Stockwell, Graham Cox and Don Skaines on 36 points, Lance Pedrana and Matt Young 34, Graham Millard, Steve McKenzie, Theo Sheppard and John Carlton 33 and Cath Parker the only one of the 32s to win a ball.

The Vets Handicap Championships are underway now. You need to check the board and the draw to see if you qualified. It was the top eight from the last round of the championships to qualify.

Remember Monday Sept 21 Is the date set for our own “open” day. There is $400 worth of prizes to be won so there should be a really good prize run down.

Our next game is on Monday, Sept 7. This is our monthly medal and pen.

- Bob Harvey

WESTLAWN

Men

PLAYERS took to fairways on the front nine on Sunday for an individual Stableford event and with the good conditions continuing so are the good scores.

The best three scores of the day all came from Division 2 players, Dally Clark with 23 points closely followed by Marilyn McFarlane and Ron Jenkin both with 22 points. They were followed by Division 1 players Rod Jackson with 21 points and Nev Winters with 20 points. Dave Appleby was third in Division 1 with 19 points.

Charles Doggett 19, Rob Eichmann 18, Geoff McInerney 18, James Fung 18, Peter Chessell 18 and Leonie Gardiner 17 all collected Pro Balls.

Next Sunday is the game where it is so easy to make enemies out of friends, yes we will be playing a 4 Ball Multiplier on the back nine so choose your partner with care.

- Dave Lynch

YAMBA

Men

FOURSOMES CHAMPIONSHIP TO LINDAY AND FISHER

The annual foursomes championship was played at Yamba Golf Country Club last Saturday with the usual mixed bag of scores. Col Lindsay and Barry Fisher comfortably won this difficult event with a great score of 121. Runners up were Geoff Flett and Rick Addinsall on 129. In the nett event, Kevin and Zane Lowe narrowly outpointed Club Captain Greg Laforest and Andy King who scored 112.75. It was interesting to have the championship played at the same time as a Stableford event for the non adventurous.

THURSDAY STABLEFORD - PETER MCCALLUM AND GREG LAFOREST SCORE WELL

150 golfers competed in the midweek Stableford and good scores were the order of the day in all grades. A Gde saw Dave Cruden win with 40 points from Greg Wyllie (39) and Phil Wood (37c/b). Scores of the day were recorded in B Gde when Peter McCallum and Greg LaForest both compiled 41 points with the countback separating them. Carl Wood continued his run of good form to be third with 39 points. A similar score saw Stephen Dorrell win C Gde from Brendan Watkins runner up on a countback from John Ralph when both scored 36. NTP Winners. 3rd John Wright hole Des Hall 289. 9th Peter Campbell Physio: Andrew Bennett 379. 10th Seafire Steak Seafood: Glen Stephens 128. 12th Pro Pin and Yamba Barber Shop NTP Terry Hicks 207cm 17th Seafire Steak Seafood: Keith Britton 386cm. Ball winners needed 34 with 16 on the back nine.

SATURDAY STABLEFORD - EARLY BIRD KEITH CROMACK WINS

Starting at his usual time of 6.49am, Keith Cromack showed the value of getting up early when he had the best score of the day to win B Gde with 38 points from Adam Izzard (37) on a countback from Tom Moore. 36 points was scored by all the place getters in A Gde with the countback sorting them out into the placings. Irvine Gillies won from Bob Walpole and Peter McGrath. 36 points also won C Gde when Graeme Coates took took first place from Noel Collie on yet another countback. Ray Scovell secured third place with 35 points. NTP winners were: 3rd John Wright Pro Shop hole Keith Cromack 207cm. Peter Campbell Physio 9th Alex Podbereski 395cm. 10th Seafire Steak Seafood Albert Fox 107cm. 12th HOLE IN ONE to Franz Eckhardt (Congratulations Franz) 12 Pro Pin Mike Grills 267cm and Bean Scene 17th Rob Hodson 208cm. Balls in the rundown went to 33 with 16 on the back.

All members of Yamba Golf Country Club were shocked to learn of the passing of Russell Cain and Noel Galvin late in the week. Noel was huge supporter of the ALPG Pro Amateur events since its inception at the club.. Both Noel and Russell enjoyed playing golf at Yamba for many years and they will be sorely missed. Our sincere condolences are extended to both families.

- David Miles