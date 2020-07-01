PUTTS N PARS: Flying saucers spotted in Iluka

A new form of golf will hit the Clarence Valley on Thursday July 9, With Iluka Golf Club opening their new disc golf course. Pictured is Steve Wright, winner of the 2020 Tasmanian Disc Golf Championships. Picture: LUKE BOWDEN

A new form of golf will hit the Clarence Valley on Thursday July 9, With Iluka Golf Club opening their new disc golf course. Pictured is Steve Wright, winner of the 2020 Tasmanian Disc Golf Championships. Picture: LUKE BOWDEN

IT’S A bird, it’s a plane, it’s a flying frisbee.

Iluka Golf Club will open its doors to a new venture on July 9 when they launch the first disc golf course in the Clarence Valley.

The fun-filled sport combines the age-old classic of frisbee with the rules of golf as players aim to get their discs into a basket in the fewest amount of throws.

The net/basket used on each hole for frisbee golf, set to open at Iluka Golf Course on Thursday, July 9.

Set to be open on Thursdays and Sundays, disc golf at Iluka will tee off next Thursday from 9am, with a family (two adults, two kids) to cost $20, adults at $10 each and children at $5 each.

The exciting venture will create another activity for kids and families to try with the school holidays right around the corner.

PUTTS N PARS

GRAFTON

Grafton District Golf Club

THERE has been a significant change to the restrictions relating to the COVID-19 situation which apply to the use of golf carts.

Commencing Wednesday July 1, two players will now be able to use the one cart for all golf competitions and social play. The relaxation of this restriction will no doubt be welcomed by all players and make life a little more easier for those having to administer all our golf activities. the remaining restrictions are to remain in place until advised otherwise by Golf NSW and State authorities.

Sponsors of last Saturday’s Monthly Mug, Ton and Jason from Grafton Ally Fabrication would be pleased with the turnout of players with just under 140 players taking up the challenge for the mug. the scoring was very tight at the top of the leaderboard with just five shots separating the top 23 players, resulting in the excessive use of the count back procedure to sort out the various winners on the day.

That was the situation in deciding the overall and mug winner, with two players, Al McLeod (23) and Jeff Hackett (6) both completing their rounds with a score of 69 nett. In the end it was Al who finished on the right side of the countback process and was awarded with the overall win.

Jeff had to settle for the win in “A’ grade as a consolation to go with his midweek overall win in Tuesday’s competition. Runner-up to Jeff was Jacob Cox (3) with 71 nett on a count back. Dennis Pye (12) no doubt had a more than profitable day with his score of 70 nett which gave him the win in ‘B’ grade.

His regular playing partners would have suffered a rather substantial financial penalty as a consequence. Runner-up to Dennis was Danny Pachos (12) also with a 70 nett.

The leaders in ‘C’ grade, Billy Heath (18) and Brett Paxton (20) both completed their 18 holes with 73 nett and that was the order they finished in.

The scoring in ‘D’ grade was a little more defined with Aiden Langford (28) a clear winner in that grade with 71 nett from Bill Byrnes (23) with 74 on a countback. With 18 players all finishing on 76 nett the countback process went into overdrive to decide the pro-ball winners. As a result 7 players from that particular group of players received a ball for their effort, as did those on 75 or better.

Due to the restrictions required as a result of coronavirus, there are no nearest the pin trophies on offer at this time. However, that did not concern Neville Gilbert (13), who produced a hole-in-one on the 1st. Unfortunately for Neville, the jackpot does not apply currently due to the COVID-19 circumstances.

For the first time in a long time, we were able to conduct a formal presentation of trophies for Saturday’s competition at which time the various winners were recognised, but it allowed for the appropriate recognition of our sponsors and allowed those present to extend their appreciation to those sponsors. Hopefully the presentation of trophies will now return on a permanent basis for the benefit of both the successful players as well as our much appreciated many sponsors.

Next Saturday will be the annual Don Bellamy Memorial Day, which will take the form of an 18 hole 4BBB Stableford for which Wendy, Jon and Mark Bellamy will provide the trophies. It is more than appropriate that Don Bellamy is recognised and honoured in this manner as he certainly was a great supporter of Grafton Golf, not only as a player, but also as a sponsor. Nominations for this event will be strong, therefore get your entries in as early as possible.

A total of 95 players participated in last Tuesday’s Veterans/Members competition with Jeff Hackett (7) and Steve Summerell (14) sharing the best score for the day with 70 nett. Following the required countback, Jeff was awarded the win and Steve the first runner-up spot.

In the members competition Jackson Grieve (4) was the members second runner-up winner behind Jeff and Steve. In the Veterans competition, Peter Gibbons (14) claimed the second runner-up spot, again behind Jeff and Steve with 36. Pro balls went down to those on 32 in the members competition and 31 in the Vets.

The Thursday competition was also well supported with 71 players taking the challenge with a visiting Gardiners Run Golf Club member taking the honours, Adrian Lees (3) with 39 on a countback from Brian Dougherty (18) and Clint Corbett (7) with 38 who was awarded the second runner-up spot. Pro-balls went down to those with 32 on a countback.

The 2020 Herron Stakes day is scheduled for next Tuesday which nearly always attracts a capacity field. Due to the importance of the day, there will be no scheduled Veteran’s competition. also all nominations must be made online. There will be no provision for a walk up start, which is to become a normal playing condition for all future Tuesday and Thursday competitions.

For those players involved with the T.G.I.F. group, your next competition is scheduled for Friday July 17 with golf to commence at 11am. For any information relating to T.G.I.F. golf competitions contact co-ordinator, Neil Hayward.

Ray Hopwood

Grafton District Golf Club have had a big week.

Grafton District Golf Club Ladies News

LAST Wednesday play was the 18 Hole Stroke June Monthly Medal sponsored by Toast Espresso.

There were 47 starters contesting this event along with the final round of the 2020 club and division championships.

Sue Blake blistered the field for the overall winner and the division 3 medal winner with a 64 nett, that score should see Sue’s handicap come down a little.

Division 1 winner as well as the medal for that division went to Sue Petty with 66 nett from Heather Purtill on 72 and Janette Blair 73.

Division 2 medal and winner of the division Shirley Goodger with 73 nett followed by Shirley Avery and Soo Mcpherson both on 77 and after the countback that is the position they remain at. Division 3 winner was Di Alderman on 71 nett from Jan Davis 77 and Margaret Rickwood 78.

Putting winners were Division 1, Sue Petty 26, Division 2 Julie Bennett 30 and Division 3 Sandra Gleeson 33 on a countback. Ball went down to 80 nett on a countback.

The 2020 club and division championship were finalised after four enduring rounds with plenty of “if only” comments to be heard and the club champion for 2020 belongs to Heather Puttill with Kaye Murdoch the runner-up.

Division 2 champion is Robyn Wilkes, runner-up Shirley Goodger and Division 3 went to Jean Milne and daughter Brenda Cooper being the runner-up.

Winners of the 2020 Championships, Jean Milne, Heather Purtill and Robyn Wilkes,.

Congratulation to all players who participated in our Championships through the COVID-19 restrictions. Nett winners over the 72 holes were Division 1 Janette Blair on a countback from runner-up Peg James, Division 2 Robyn Wilkes with Shirley Goodger runner-up and Division 3 Brenda Cooper with runner-up Di Alderman.

Friday game reverted to a 18 hole Stableford, a break from stroke play. Division 1 was taken out by Elaine Shand after being locked away with COVID-19 and home schooling. Welcome back Elaine to the winning circle.

Runner-up Kaye Murdoch, 3rd Heather Purtill. Division 2 went to Sue Blake with Jan Davis runner-up and Shirley Goodger third.

Nearest the pin draws were Sue Petty on the 1st and June Newsome on the 10th Ball winners were 29pts on countback.

Saturday was the conclusion of the weekend championships. After the 54 hole event the winner for the 2020 weekend champion was Hollie Fuller, with runner-up Maddie McKee. Two lovely young girls who love the game of golf and have represented Grafton in many junior tournament.

Also, another young star on the rise and a smile as big as her game is Annelise McKee, who is the winner of the handicap event played in conjunction. Runner-up to Annelise was seasoned golfer Janeen Roberts. Putting champion was taken out by Hollie Fuller. It has been a big and exciting week so now let the fun begin with today’s St. Andrews Foursomes.

Shirley Goodger

Westlawn Golf Club

A total of 48 players took to the back nine on Sunday for an Individual Stableford event and with the good weather and the course in great condition there were some good scores and a couple of very ordinary ones.

The best score of the day was a fine 23 points by division 1 winner Robbie Strevens, closely followed by Jamie Stockton with 22 points and Rod Jackson with 21 points. Next best was John Blanch, Stan Pitkin and Geoff Gilbert, all with 20 points and Joe Leonard, Jason Casserly, Peter Chessell and Dave Lorenzo, all with 19 points.

Bringing up the rear was myself and Huan Collie with a mighty 7 points. I am not sure about Huan, but I had to fight very hard on Sunday to even get the 7 points, which included a three pointer for a par on the 17th. I wonder if I will get a shot or two back, I doubt it.

The handicapper once again had a smile on his face with seven players losing shots. R Strevens and J Stockton lost two with J Blanch, R Jackson, S Pitkin, P Chessell and J Leonard all losing one. I have noticed with interest there were no shots given back.

Next Sunday we will tackle the front nine for another Individual Stableford event. Keep an eye out for Jason’s Tee Time Text.

Dave Lynch

LAWRENCE

Lawrence Golf Club

WEDNESDAY 24/06/20, the 9 hole chook run was played and the winner with 34 net was Peter Jones.

Runner up with 36 net was Denis Hardwick. There was no nearest the pin as players had trouble trying to hit across the dam. Least putts went to Bill Woodham with 15.

Saturday 27/06/20 great to see a large number of ladies turn up to play the 9 hole stroke event.

The winner with a 43 net was Karen Shipper. Runner up with 44 net was Pat Harris.

Nearest the pin also went to Pat Harris, and least putts was won by Joy Studden with 12.

Sunday 28/06/20 was a monthly medal stroke event sponsored by New Turf.

The 9 hole winner was Pat Parkes with 50 net. Runner up with 52 net was Des Chisolm.

The 18 hole winner with a net 77 was Bill Woodham closely followed by Rod Want on a c/b from James Welsh with a net 80.

NTP on the 4th was Bill Woodham and on the 5th Theo Sheppard. Least putts sponsored by Bridgestone Select of South Grafton was won by Rod Want on a c/b from James Welsh with 13.

Next Sunday will be a monthly medal stroke event sponsored by Tyre Power.

Col Want

MACLEAN

Maclean Golf Club

DATE: Saturday June 27

Medley Stableford

Field 89

Winner A grade Rod Smith 38pts c/b

Birdies on 1,8,11 & 13

Great round Rod

R/up A grade Geoff Moore 38pts

Third A grade Mark Rae 36pts

Winner B grade Maureen Killian 44pts

Once again, for the Third Saturday out of four Medley events, the ladies had the best score on the day. R/up B grade Peter Wild 37pts Third B grade Brian Iveli 36pts Peter Fitzpatrick playing in his bowlers whites had nine birdie putts but converted none. Club Match play Championship John Carlton going up against Chris Moorhead. Chris was three down at the turn and finished with a 2/1 victory. Congratulations Chris.

Chris played a brilliant shot on the 16th hole, bouncing it across the hazard bridge onto the green then sank the putt. Sheree Forsythe after two Saturday hot rounds finished second last with 23pts to Miles James with 22pts. Ball comp to 32 on c/b. Visitors from Coolangatta T/H golf club, Coffs Harbour GC, Burleigh GC, Teven GC, Yamba GC, Tally Valley GC.

Thursday June 25 winners. A Grade: John Carlton 40pts, R/up A Grade: Graham Edwards 39pts. Winner B grade: Phil Smith 36pts on c/b, R/up B grade: Gary Klingberg 36pts. Field 61. Ball comp to 33 on c/b. Visitors from Grafton district GC, Yamba GC and Lakeside GC Wednesday Skins Winner: Wayne Hinchcliffe claiming five skins. Great 9 holes Hinchy.

Phil Killian

YAMBA

Yamba Golf and Country Club

Thursday Stableford

CHILLY day for Yamba golfers but our C graders were on fire.

Also on fire was Ross ‘Speed’ Jones with his second career hole in one on the 12th, picking up the eagles nest of 20 balls, well done ‘Speed’.

Ron Bines won C grade with 43 points from Peter Jarman, 42 points and 3rd place went to Terry Hulm with 41 points. B grade went to one of our new members David James with an excellent 43 points. Welcome to A grade David. Ross Jones was second on 39 points from Keith Cromack with 38 points. For the second game in a row Troy Urquhart took out A grade with 38 points on a countback from Phillip Meek and our Professional John Wright.

Yarn of the week goes to one of our medico’s related to a famous bushranger. Reliable sources assured us that he managed to hit his ball backwards, not once but twice on the 13th.

Some of our Clarence golfers had a tough time putting this w

Saturday Golf

A LARGE field of over 150 players participated in our Saturday Stableford event. A grade was won by Bob Walpole with 40 points from David Martin, a visitor from the Commonwealth GC, with 37 points on a countback from Mitch Brash. Paul Reid won B grade with 40 points from Evan Rice and Guy Carpenter both with 38 points. C grade went to Paul Hope with 37 points from Jason Brown and John Ralph.

Congratulations to Chris Austin picking up five points with an eagle on the 14th.

Reminder, our first Shotgun start for some time will be a mixed 4BBB Stableford at 9am this coming Sunday, July 5.

Happy golfing and stay safe.

Greg Laforest